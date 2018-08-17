The Witcher (Serie) - Erste Szenen geleakt, stammen aus dem Geralt-Casting

Zwei Szenen aus dem Casting zur Witcher-Serie wurden geleakt. Diese sollen bestimmen, wer die Rolle des Geralts von Riva erhält. Erst vor wenigen Wochen sickerte das Manuskript zum Casting Yennefers durch.

Es musste so passieren: Weitere Szenen aus dem Casting zur Witcher-Serie wurden geleakt. Die beiden Drehbücher sind dazu gedacht, eine passende Besetzung für die Rolle des Geralts zu finden.

Showrunnerin Lauren S. Hissrich erklärte allerdings bereits im Vorfeld, dass es sich nicht um Szenen handelt, die letztendlich in der richtigen Netflix-Serie auftauchen werden. Sie wurden eigens für das Casting entwickelt und geben keinerlei Aufschluss über die finale Serie. Dasselbe gilt übrigens auch für Yennefers Casting-Szenen, die vor wenigen Wochen durchsickerten.

The Witcher (Serie) Erste Folge braucht noch Jahre, bis sie auf Netflix ist

Geralt und der Aufttraggeber

Die folgende Szene zeigt Geralt, wie er mit einem Aufttraggeber verhandelt, für den er soeben ein Monster erledigte. Der sieht es mit der Bezahlung allerdings nicht so streng - sehr zum Missfallen Geralts.

Man: You are a man of considerable talent.

Geralt: I'm not a man and I'm not that talented.

Man: Don't underestimate yourself, Witcher.

Geralt: When it comes to work, I estimate my worth quite well. You owe me forty orens.

Man: And fair price that was for taking care of the basilisk.

Geralt: So why isn't your purse opening instead of your mouth?

Man: Because you caused considerable damage to my town. I'll deduct the repairs from your bill. Eight orens seems more than fair.

Geralt: Well, what's to stop me from mounting your head next to the basilisk in the town square?

Man: Your reputation. I did my research on you. They call you a butcher, but you don't harm humans. Especially not the ones who hire you.

Geralt: There's always a first time.

Man: I have the power to help rehabilitate your name. Spread the word that you are a rare witcher who can be trusted.

Geralt: How 'bout you bank your gratitude and pay me in coin.

Man: I'm trying to help you, Witcher. Most of the council sees you as a scourge. Hardly better than the creatures you kill.

Geralt: Those creatures kill because that's all they can do. You wake up every morning and decide to be a shithead.

Man: Now, now. No need for insults. The next town is so full of soft beds and soft women. Go and enjoy yourself.

Geralt: I'm tired of towns and the people in them. I'm going to spend the night under the stars with the basilisks. And the next one I find, I'm going to spare it.

Man: You have an odd connection with them, don't you?

Geralt: You misread me. I'm going to spare it so I can wrap it up and deliver it to your bedchamber. Because you're right: I won't harm the ones who hire me, but a monster will.

The Witcher (Serie) Mark Hamill will Vesemir spielen

Geralt und Yennefer

In der zweiten Szene geht es um einen Dialog zwischen Geralt und Yennefer, die eine Affäre führte, welche nun publik wurde. Geralt konfrontiert sie damit und bietet ihr an, dass sie von nun an getrennte Wege gehen könnten.

Geralt: If you want out, go.

Yennefer: It's not that easy.

Geralt: Of course it is. Your shoes are in good shape. That is the path. I'm not keeping you here.

Yennefer: Oh, bullshit. You bound me to you. Not by marriage but by magic.

Geralt: And you're the magician. Find a way to reverse it.

Yennefer: By the gods, you are an idiot.

Geralt: Well, then maybe we should ask him. I know you're also with the sorcerer. I smell him every time I get into bed.

Yennefer: Istredd and I have a history.

Geralt: History means in the past.

Yennefer: You sound like some clodding boy from the provinces. Jealousy doesn't suit you.

Geralt: You don't suit me, not anymore. Now that's why I'm trying to rid us both of this curse.

Yennefer: That's how you see our relationship.

Geralt: Don't act like this. Is this what you want? So if you want him, I won't stand in your way.

Yennefer: Oh, as if you could. If I wanted to, I could twitch an eyebrow and send you to Bremervoord.

Geralt: I really miss your sweet pillow talk.

Yennefer: What do you want from me? What, you want me to admit I'm with you, body and spirit, by my choice? Because I am.

Geralt: I know. Me too. With him, at least you have a chance.

Yennefer: At what? He's as warped as I am.

Geralt: But he's still-

Yennefer: Don't.

Geralt: Anything I have from before the mutation-

Yennefer: Stop it.

Geralt: Human emotion. Nah. That died on the vine when they turned me into this.

Yennefer: And yet you love me. So where does that leave us?

Geralt: Together. And cursed.

Wer wird Geralt denn nunr spielen? Das soll bald bekannt sein:

The Witcher (Serie) Wer Geralt spielt, wird schon bald bekannt sein