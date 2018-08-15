gamescom 2018 - Das sind die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2018

Die gamescom awards 2018 werden auch in diesem Jahr wieder feierlich im Rahmen der gamescom 2018 verliehen. Welche 30 Neuheiten nominiert worden sind, erfahrt ihr in unserer News.

Die Spielemesse gamescom steht kurz bevor und auch in diesem Jahr wird eine Jury, bestehend aus deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalisten sowie bekannten YouTubern und Co., die Nominierten für den gamescom award 2018 festlegen. Bei insgesamt über 100 Einreichungen sind mittlerweile 30 Neuheiten qualifiziert worden. In 29 Kategorien werden in diesem Jahr die Gewinner prämiert.

Die feierliche Preisverleihung wird am Dienstag, den 21. August um 12 Uhr im Konrad-Adenauer-Saal (Congress-Centrum Nord) stattfinden.

Alle Infos zur Messe auf playnation.de/gamescom!

Ab Messestart und noch bis Freitag, 24. August, 14:00 Uhr, können Fans und Besucher der gamescom über die offizielle gamescom-App für ihre Favoriten in diversen Fan-Kategorien wie Best Streamer/Let’s Player, Best Developer und Best Publisher abstimmen. Hierzu gehört auch der gamescom „Most Wanted“ Consumer award, der unter allen nominierten Spielen von den Fans gewählt wird.

Diese und weitere Gewinner in den Jury-Kategorien Best Booth, Best of CAMPUS und gamescom Indie award werden am gamescom Samstag um 15 Uhr auf der Red Bull Bühne powered by gamescom bekannt gegeben.

Das sind die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2018

Genre

Best Action Game

Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)

Best Add-on/DLC

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard)

State of Decay 2 Daybreak (Microsoft)

Best Casual Game

Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)

Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Best Family Game

LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

Super Mario Party (Nintendo)

Best Puzzle/Skill Game

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)

Best Racing Game

F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Best Role Playing Game

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Best Simulation Game

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

Landwirtschaftssimulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)

Best Social/Online Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard)

Dying Light Bad Blood (Techland)

Rend (Frostkeep Studios)

Best Sports Game

F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)

PES 2019 (Konami)

Best Strategy Game

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)

Platform

Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4

Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Project Mephisto (working title)

Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)

Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

Best Console Game Nintendo Switch

LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Starlink - Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)

Best PC Game

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)

Best Mobile Game