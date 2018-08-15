PLAYNATION NEWS gamescom 2018

gamescom 2018 - Das sind die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2018

Von Patrik Hasberg - News vom 15.08.2018, 16:50 Uhr
gamescom 2018 Screenshot

Die gamescom awards 2018 werden auch in diesem Jahr wieder feierlich im Rahmen der gamescom 2018 verliehen. Welche 30 Neuheiten nominiert worden sind, erfahrt ihr in unserer News.

Die Spielemesse gamescom steht kurz bevor und auch in diesem Jahr wird eine Jury, bestehend aus deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalisten sowie bekannten YouTubern und Co., die Nominierten für den gamescom award 2018 festlegen. Bei insgesamt über 100 Einreichungen sind mittlerweile 30 Neuheiten qualifiziert worden. In 29 Kategorien werden in diesem Jahr die Gewinner prämiert.

Die feierliche Preisverleihung wird am Dienstag, den 21. August um 12 Uhr im Konrad-Adenauer-Saal (Congress-Centrum Nord) stattfinden.

Ab Messestart und noch bis Freitag, 24. August, 14:00 Uhr, können Fans und Besucher der gamescom über die offizielle gamescom-App für ihre Favoriten in diversen Fan-Kategorien wie Best Streamer/Let’s Player, Best Developer und Best Publisher abstimmen. Hierzu gehört auch der gamescom „Most Wanted“ Consumer award, der unter allen nominierten Spielen von den Fans gewählt wird.

Diese und weitere Gewinner in den Jury-Kategorien Best Booth, Best of CAMPUS und gamescom Indie award werden am gamescom Samstag um 15 Uhr auf der Red Bull Bühne powered by gamescom bekannt gegeben.

Das sind die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2018

Genre

Best Action Game

  • Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)

Best Add-on/DLC

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard)
  • State of Decay 2 Daybreak (Microsoft)

Best Casual Game

  • Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)
  • Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Best Family Game

  • LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)
  • Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
  • Super Mario Party (Nintendo)

Best Puzzle/Skill Game

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)

Best Racing Game

  • F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
  • Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)
  • Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Best Role Playing Game

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Best Simulation Game

  • Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
  • F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
  • Landwirtschaftssimulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)

Best Social/Online Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard)
  • Dying Light Bad Blood (Techland)
  • Rend (Frostkeep Studios)

Best Sports Game

  • F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
  • FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)
  • PES 2019 (Konami)

Best Strategy Game

  • Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)

Platform

Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4

  • Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
  • Project Mephisto (working title)

Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One

  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)
  • Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

Best Console Game Nintendo Switch

  • LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)
  • Starlink - Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)

Best PC Game

  • Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
  • Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)

Best Mobile Game

  • Hyperdrome (Travian Games)
  • Shadowgun War Games (MADFINGER Games)

Quelle: Pressemitteilung
Bildquelle 1: Koelnmesse GmbH - Thomas Klerx
Bildquelle 2: Dustin Hasberg

