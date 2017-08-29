World of Warcraft - Musikvideo zum Online-Rollenspiel mit Tina Guo

Die weltbekannte Cellistin Tina Guo hat ein neues Musikvideo zu dem Online-Rollenspiel World of Warfcraft veröffentlicht. Darin schlüpft die Musikerin in die Rolle von zwei Charakteren aus World of Warcraft: einer Nachtelfe und Sylvanas Windläufer.

Für die Darstellung der Nachtelfe verbrachte Tina Stunden in der Maske um sich von oben bis unten mit Body Paint bemalen zu lassen: “I love the music in World of Warcraft, and shooting a music video for my version of the main theme was so much fun. I loved being able to channel the characters of a Night Elf and Sylvanas Windrunner. The night elf required hours of purple body paint application that also took many hours of scrubbing to get off, but it was worth if! I hope you enjoy the video."

Tina Guo ist keine Unbekannte in der Welt der Videospiele und hat zum Beispiel bereits mit Hans Zimmer an den Soundtracks von Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 und 3 sowie Diablo 3, Hearthstone, Journey, oder Assassin's Creed: Syndicate gearbeitet.

Infos zu World of Warcraft

