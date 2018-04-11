Warcraft 3 - Neues Update 1.29 erschienen, hier sind die Patchnotes

Blizzard hat ein neues Update zum mittlerweile 16 Jahre alten Warcraft 3 veröffentlicht. Version 1.29 bringt Widescreen-Support, Unterstützung für bis zu 24 Spieler in einer Lobby und Balance-Anpassungen. Wir haben die vollständigen Patchnotes.

Obwohl Warcraft 3 mittlerweile stolze 16 Jahre alt ist, unterstützt Entwickler Blizzard den Strategieklassiker weiterhin mit neuen Updates. Version 1.29 sorgt für einige Verbesserungen und enthält zahlreiche langerwartete Features.

Das neue Update enthält unter anderem eine offizielle Unterstützung von Widescreen-Auflösungen. Damit ist es erstmals möglich, Warcraft 3 in 16:9 zu spielen. Gleichzeitig passte Blizzard das Interface und die Menüs den neuen Auflösungen entsprechend an.

Warcraft 3 Remake oder neues Warcraft 4 offenbar in Arbeit

Die Highlights im Update

Zudem wurden Spieler-Lobbys von 12 auf bis zu 24 Spieler ausgeweitet. Gleichzeitig führte man 12 neue Team-Farben ein, darunter auch Lila, Marineblau und Minzgrün. Für die neuen Spiele passte man einige Helden an, um ihre Werte auf den neuesten Stand zu bringen.

Version 1.29 soll die letzte sein, die das in die Jahre gekommene Betriebssytem Windows XP unterstützt. Dafür wurden die Ladder-Ergebnisse zurückgesetzt, außerdem sollen in der kommenden Woche wieder automatische Turniere erfolgen.

Die vollständigen Patchnotes (Achtung, lang!) findet ihr weiter unten.

Warcraft 3 - Update 1.29: Patchnotes

Specific Changes & Improvements

Widescreen support added. To prevent stretching there have been changes to the interfaces:

Added bookends to the in-game interface

Added black pillars in menus

Game lobbies expanded to support 24 players. We’ve added 12 new team colors. Thanks to Erkan and others for contributing to the new palette:

Player 13 - Maroon

Player 14 - Navy

Player 15 - Turquoise

Player 16 - Violet

Player 17 - Wheat

Player 18 - Peach

Player 19 - Mint

Player 20 - Lavender

Player 21 - Coal

Player 22 - Snow

Player 23 - Emerald

Player 24 - Peanut

Notes

Ladder standings have been reset; good luck and have fun on the climb

Replays are incompatible between major game versions

This will be the last version to support Windows XP

Automated tournaments will resume next week

Bug Fixes

Clans can be created

Mac launches

Korean locale launches

Various missing textures located (Thanks to TriggerHappy for the test map)

Default resolution no longer resembles Felwood

Ladder maps cleansed of sneaky tower locations near starting mines

Known Issues

Temporarily disabled Fixed Aspect Ratio in Video Options

Chaos Kodo Beasts are showing as idle workers in campaign missions

Unable to input text while keyboard settings are under different languages in zhCN and koKR locales

Certain elements in World Editor overlap

Set/GetAbilityOnXXXX functions are renamed to Set/GetAbilityActivatedXXXX

SetUnitNameAll is disabled for now

PlaySpecialEffect is disabled for now

PlaySpecialEffectWithTimeScale is disabled for now

Crash: With an ability that has "Disabled"=false, attempting to set "Disabled" to false again will crash the World Editor

UnitDisableAbility does not hide an ability with Hide=true and Disabled=false

Default map directory is for from maps when creating custom games

Resolution does not change properly when switching between windowed and full screen

Tooltips for hero abilities may not be updated

Hero Balance Changes

Mountain King

Movement Speed

Increased base speed from 270 to 290

Stormbolt

Level 2: Reduce damage from 225 to 210

Level 3: Reduce damage from 350 to 325

Thunder Clap

Level 1: Increased damage from 60 to 65; Increased area of effect from 25 to 30

Level 2: Increased damage from 100 to 125; Increased area of effect from 30 to 35

Level 3: Increased damage from 140 to 175; Increased area of effect from 35 to 40

Paladin

Attack Speed

Reduced cooldown from 2.2 to 2.0 seconds

Movement Speed

Increased base speed from 270 to 290

Divine Shield

Level 2: Reduced duration from 30 to 25

Level 3: Reduced duration from 45 to 35

Blademaster

Mirror Image

Reduced Mana cost from 115 to 100 for all levels

Critical Strike

Removed + damage item interaction from multiplier calculation: (Avg Damage + Item Damage)*Critical Multiplier = Total Damage

Prior calculation: (Avg Damage *Critical Multiplier) + Item Damage = Total Damage

Far Seer

Feral Spirit

Level 1: Increased unit healths from 200 to 250

Level 2: Increased unit healths from 300 to 350; Reduced unit level from 4 to 3 to reduce enemy experience reward

Level 3: Reduced unit level from 5 to 4 to reduce enemy experience reward

Chain Lightning

Reduced damage reduction from 15% to 10% per jump for all levels

Far Sight

Level 1: Removed mana cost; Added a cooldown of 60 seconds

Level 2: Removed mana cost; Added a cooldown of 45 seconds

Level 3: Removed mana cost; Added a cooldown of 30 seconds

Shadow Hunter

Serpent Wards

Level 1: Increased damage from 11-13 to 14-16; Increased health from 75 to 90

Level 2: Increased damage from 23-26 to 27-30; Increased health from 135 to 165

Level 3: Increased damage from 41-45 to 48-52; Increased health from 135 to 200

Tauren Chieftain

Movement Speed

Increased base speed from 270 to 290

War Stomp

Level 1: Increased damage from 25 to 30

Level 2: Increased damage from 50 to 60

Level 3: Increased damage from 75 to 90

Reincarnation

Reduced spellcast from 7 seconds to 5 seconds

Crypt Lord

Movement Speed

Increased base speed from 270 to 290

Carrion Beetles

Level 1: Increased health from 140 to 170; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290

Level 2: Increased health from 275 to 330; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290

Level 3: Increased health from 410 to 490; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290

Impale

Level 1: Increased damage from 50 to 75

Level 2: Increased damage from 80 to 120

Level 3: Increased damage from 110 to 165

Dread Lord

Movement Speed

Increased base speed from 270 to 290

Carrion Swarm

Level 1: Increased maximum damage from 300 to 400

Level 2: Increased maximum damage from 600 to 700

Level 3: Increased maximum damage from 1000 to 1200

Mana Cost reduced from 110 to 100 for all levels

Now damages mechanical units

Sleep

Cooldown reduced from 6 seconds to 4 seconds for all levels

Level 1: Reduced duration from 20 (5) sec to 15 (4) sec; Reduced mana cost from 100 to 80

Level 2: Reduced duration from 40 (10) sec to 35 (8) sec; Reduced mana cost from 75 to 65

Level 3: Reduced duration from 60 (15) sec to 55 (12) sec

Vampiric Aura

Level 1: Increased life steal from 15% to 20%

Level 2: Increased life steal from 30% to 35%

Level 3: Increased life steal from 45% to 50%

Lich

Movement Speed

Increased base speed from 270 to 290

Demon Hunter

Mana Burn

Increased mana cost from 50 to 60 for all levels

Keeper of the Grove

Intelligence

Increased default value from 18 to 19

Tranquility

Added 3 seconds of invulnerability on spellcast

Reduced duration from 30 seconds to 15 seconds

Increased healing per second from 20 to 40

Entangling Root

Level 2: Reduced duration on units from 24 seconds to 18 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 3 seconds to 5 seconds; Increased damage per second from 15 damage to 20 damage

Level 3: Reduced duration on units from 36 seconds to 30 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 5 seconds to 7 seconds; Increased damage per second from 25 Damage to 30 Damage

Force of Nature

Increased Treant attack damage from 14 to 16

Priestess of the Moon

Attack Speed

Reduced cooldown from 2.46 to 2.33 seconds

Scout

Increased speed from 270 to 300

Level 1: Reduced mana cost from 100 to 50

Level 2: Reduced mana cost from 75 to 50

Warden

Blink

Level 2: Reduced cooldown from 10 seconds to 7 seconds

Level 3: Increased cooldown from 1 second to 4 seconds

Dark Ranger

Life Drain

Increase damage done per second and lower mana cost

Level 1: Increase damage per second from 25 to 30; Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50

Level 2: Increase damage per second from 40 to 45, Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50

Level 3: Increase damage per second from 55 to 60, Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50

Firelord

Incinerate

Level 1: Increased bonus damage multiplier per stack from 1 to 2; Increased death by incineration damage full area from 90 to 120; Increased death by incineration damage half area from 180 to 240; Increased duration from 2 to 4

Level 2: Increased bonus damage multiplier per stack from 2 to 3; Increased death by incineration damage full area from 90 to 120; Increased death by incineration damage half area from 180 to 240; Increased duration from 2 to 4

Level 3: Increased bonus damage multiplier per stack from 3 to 4; Increased death by incineration damage full area from 100 to 120; Increased death by incineration damage half area from 180 to 240; Increased duration from 2 to 4

Soul Burn

Level 1: Increased duration on units from 14 seconds to 16 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 6 seconds to 7 seconds; Increased damage from 100 to 125

Level 2: Increased duration on units from 16 seconds to 18 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 7 seconds to 8 seconds; Increased damage from 225 to 270

Level 3: Increased duration on units from 18 seconds to 20 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 8 seconds to 9 seconds; Increased damage from 375 to 450

Goblin Alchemist

Movement Speed

Increased base speed from 270 to 290

Healing Spray

No longer heals enemy units

Heals Alchemist

Acid Bomb

Level 1: Increased Damage from 5 to 8 (total damage 75 to 120; Secondary damage 3 to 5)

Level 2: Increased Damage from 10 to 13 (total damage 150 to 195; Secondary damage 6.5 to 8.5)

Level 3: Increased Damage from 15 to 18 (total damage 225 to 270; Secondary damage 10 to 12)

Goblin Tinker

Movement Speed

Increased base speed from 270 to 290

Cluster Rockets

Now targets air units

Level 1: Increased damage from 35 to 45 damage per second

Level 2: Increased damage from 65 to 75 damage per second

Level 3: Increased damage from 100 to 110 damage per second

Naga Sea Witch

Movement Speed

Increased base speed from 270 to 290

Pandaren Brewmaster

Movement Speed

Increased base speed from 270 to 290

Map Pool

1v1

(2)TerenasStand_LV

(2)Plunderisle_LV

(2)TheTwoRivers_LV

(2)RoadToStratholme_LV

(2)EchoIsle

(2)TirisfalGlades_LV

(2)Amazonia(COMMUNITY)

(2)LastRefuge-1.3(COMMUNITY)

(4)Floodplains1v1_LV

(4)TwistedMeadows

(4)TurtleRock

2v2

(4)PhantomGrove_LV

(4)Avalanche_LV

(4)TurtleRock

(4)Duskwood_LV

(4)BridgeTooNear_LV

(4)FrozenClover_LV

(4)TidewaterGlades_LV

(4)LostTemple

(4)TwistedMeadows

(6)Duststorm_LV

(6)GnollWood

3v3

(6)ThunderLake_LV

(6)GnollWood

(6)Monsoon_LV

(6)DarkForest

(6)UpperKingdom

(6)RuinsOfStratholme

(8)Mur’gulOasis_LV

(6)RollingHills

(6)TimbermawHold

(6)StranglethornVale

(8)Battleground_LV

4v4

(8)Feralas_LV

(8)Northshire_LV

(8)Sanctuary_LV

(8)TwilightRuins_LV

(8)Battleground_LV

(8)Deadlock_LV

(8)GolemsInTheMist_LV

(8)Mur’gulOasis_LV

(8)MarketSquare

(8)GoldRush

(8)Friends

(8)BlastedLands

FFA

(4)Deathrose

(6)Duststorm_LV

(6)EmeraldShores

(6)StranglethornVale

(6)Monsoon_LV

(6)ThunderLake_LV

(8)Deadlock_LV

(8)Mur’gulOasis_LV

(8)TwilightRuins_LV

(8)Battleground_LV



World Editor Upgrades

Object Limit: 30,000

Neutral Units: 2,048

Neutral Buildings: 384

Player Units: 4,320

Player Buildings: 2,400

Items: 1,024

Map Size Limit: 480 x 480

Tile Slot Limit: 16

Max Execution Limit: 3,000,000

Max Food Limit: 999

Max Resource Limit: 9,999,999

Array Size Limit: 32,768

"Always show Health Bars" now shows Mana Bars as well

New Natives