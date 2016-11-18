Das neue Wochenend-Angebot auf Steam hat es in sich: Tomb Raider und Spiele von Klei Entertainment sind im Angebot, dazu gibt es The Elder Scrolls gratis. Die Highlights des Weekend-Sales auf Steam auf einem Blick.

Wer nicht auf den Steam Holiday Sale im Dezember warten will, kann bei einigen Spielen schon heute zuschlagen. Reduziert sind unter anderem alle PC-Titel von Tomb Raider sowie Games von Klei Entertainment. Außerdem sind gleich zwei Steam-Spiele kostenlos, eines für immer und das andere bis nächste Woche.

Steam-Angebote zum Wochenende

In der Tomb Raider Collection sind jeweils reduziert: Lara Croft Guardian of light, Lara Croft Guardian of Light DLC All the Trappings - Challenge Pack 1, Lara Croft Guardian of Light DLC Hazardous Reunion - Challenge Pack 3, Lara Croft Guardian of Light DLC Raziel and Kain Character Pack, Lara Croft Guardian of Light DLC Things that Go Boom - Challenge Pack 2, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris DLC Deus Ex Pack, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris DLC Hitman Pack, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris DLC Legend Pack, Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider I, Tomb Raider II, Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Laracroft, Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider V: Chronicles, Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness, Tomb Raider VII: Legend, Tomb Raider VIII: Underworld und Tomb Raider GOTY.

Beim Wochenend-Angebot von Klei Entertainment gibt es Don't Strave Together, Don't Starve, Don't Starve Shipwrecked, Don't Starve: Reign of Giants, Inisible Inc, Inisible Inc Contigency Plan, Mark of the Ninja und Mark of the Ninja Special Edition DLC günstiger.

Gar kostenlos spielbar ist The Elder Scrolls Online auf Steam. Zudem wird ein Spiel komplett verschenkt - wenn ihr das Game heute in den Warenkorb legt, ist es für immer in eurer Spiele-Bibliothek. Mehr dazu erfahrt ihr hier:

