Splatoon 2 - Update 1.4.0 erschienen, das sind die Patchnotes

Nintendo hat ein neues Update zu Splatoon 2 veröffentlicht. Version 1.4.0 nimmt zahlreiche Korrekturen an der Waffen-Balance vor. Wir haben alle Änderungen im Überblick.

Zu Splatoon 2 ist in der heutigen Nacht ein großes Update erschienen. Version 1.4.0 nimmt Korrekturen am Balancing sowie zahlreiche Fehlerbehebungen vor.

Das neueste Splatoon 2 Update kann ab sofort auf der Nintendo Switch heruntergeladen werden. Der Download kann aufgrund des Umfangs der aktuellen Version etwas länger als gewöhnlich dauern.

Bugfixes und Balance-Wechsel

Wer Splatoon 2 im kompetitiven Modus spielt, dürfte sich auf der Spitze der Rang-Leiter freuen. Bei einer Niederlage ist es nicht mehr möglich, in einer höheren S-Rang-Klasse direkt auf S+0 abzustürzen. Ab sofort fallen Spieler bei einer Niederlage um maximal 5 S-Rang-Punkte.

In Salmon Run dürfen sich Spieler auf zahlreiche Bugfixes freuen. Darunter ist auch der Fehler, dass zwei Waffen einfach nicht auftauchen, obwohl sie dies in der laufenden Kombination tun sollten. Weitere Fehler, die ihr weiter unten in voller Länge aufgelistet bekommt, wurden auch in allen anderen Modi behoben.

Zahlreiche Waffen wurden außerdem in ihren Fähigkeiten überarbeitet - einige wurden abgeschwächt, einige verbessert. Dadurch soll die Balance in allen Modi gewahrt bleiben. Eine Übersicht über die Änderungen findet ihr ebenfalls weiter unten.

Änderungen im neuen Splatoon 2 1.4.0 Update

Changes to Player Ranks

Previously when going down in rank while rank S+1 or higher, players could drop to S+0 all at once. This drop is now limited to a maximum of five ranks levels.

In conjunction with the above change, maintaining current rank from S+0 to S+49 will now require the rank meter to stay at least 50% full (was previously 40%).

Changes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue causing certain combinations of main and special weapons to not appear, though they had been among the four supplied for that session of Salmon Run.

Fixed an issue causing players in life preserver form positioned near the edge of a stage to fall through the stage when super jumping to the starting point or to the Grizzco ship at the end of a wave.

Fixed an issue when hunting for a Goldie, causing its size and the location of the Golden Eggs it drops when defeated to appear differently to different players.

Fixed an issue allowing a Flyfish’s missle launcher to be destroyed when hit with a bomb just as it closed, although the bomb hadn’t gone inside.

Fixed an issue causing players swimming on walls to take damage continuously when attacked by a Chum, Smallfry, or Cohock.

Fixed an issue preventing ink from a Slosher from reviving allied players in life preserver form at point-blank range.

Fixed an issue that gave both pieces of gear the same randomly assigned gear abilities when receiving the current and previous month’s Limited-Time Bonus gear simultaneously.

Changes to Spectator Mode

Fixed an issue causing incorrect animations to play when objects other than players, such as Inkrails or Splash Walls were damaged while viewing a particular player’s perspective.

The sound effect that plays when taking damage during regular play now also plays when viewing that player’s perspective in spectator mode.

Other Changes

Fixed issues while creating posts in which 1)lines drawn outside of the frame and then back into the frame failed to properly appear and 2)the “undo” function failed to work properly.

Fixed an issue when testing weapons in which coming into contact with one of the targets immediately after performing a vertical swing with a roller failed to deal contact damage.

Fixed an issue when testing weapons in which coming into contact with one of the targets continuously with a Brella-type weapon incorrectly only damaged the target once.

Fixed an issue occurring when exceeding the number of displayable League Battle results caused recent results to not be displayed instead of the oldest results.

Updating to Ver.1.4.0 will disable wireless matchmaking for local multiplayer with players using Ver.1.3.0

Changes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where, under the following conditions, players would only receive the benefit of Ink Resistance Up when stacking it to maximum effect: Moving while shooting a weapon in the Shooter category, Moving while shooting a weapon in the Dualie category, Moving while preparing to throw a bomb or sub weapon.

When storing a charged shot with a Charger, swimming into enemy ink and being returned to kid form now allows you to maintain the charge you had stored.

Fixed an issue preventing players using a Charger from shooting when pressing ZR again after releasing the button once a stored charged shot had expired.

Decreased the knock back distance when coming into contact with a roller that has run out of ink or is in mid-air.

Fixed an issue causing the aiming reticule to display outside the center of the screen when moving the camera and using a Roller or Brella-type weapon.

Fixed an issue causing Brellas to shoot in an off-center direction when shooting them while moving the camera.

Fixed an issue causing a discrepancy in movement speed while trying to shoot a Brella-type weapon with no ink remaining, as opposed to shooting a Brella with ink in the ink tank.

Fixed an issue causing Slosher-type weapons to shoot ink from a higher position than they appeared to.

Fixed an issue occasionally allowing opposing players standing behind a Splash Wall to be splatted when a bomb hit the edge of the wall.

Fixed an issue causing Curling Bombs to lose speed inappropriately when thrown on sloping surfaces.

Fixed an issue causing bombs not to ink the floor when exploding at the very edge of a stage.

Fixed an issue causing the predicted range of the sub weapon to incorrectly display when readying an Ink Storm special while also equipped with either a Point Sensor or Toxic Mist sub weapon.

Fixed an issue causing the inking effect of an Ink Storm special to occur unnaturally when the storm intersected with a roof or other similar object in a stage.

Bubbles from the Bubble Blower that burst after the end of a match will no longer ink the stage.

Fixed an issue causing movement speed while firing the Bubble Blower to vary depending on which main weapon was equipped.

In Rainmaker mode, equipping weapons such as the E-liter 4K and Dynamo Roller will no longer lower movement and swim speed while holding the Rainmaker.

Fixed an issue in Rainmaker Mode in which splatting a player holding the Rainmaker while they were jumping caused the Rainmaker to reappear not in its fixed location, but where the player had started their jump.

Fixed an issue in The Reef causing Suction Bombs and other objects thrown onto the area around the central bridge to sink inside it.

Fixed an issue in Inkblot Art Academy causing players readying a Roller or Brella at specific locations in the stage to fall through it.

Fixed an issue in Moray Towers causing players who fell off the stage near its center to fall faster than in other stages.

Fixed an issue in Manta Maria allowing players to enter into certain pillars in the stage.

Fixed an issue applying to the Drop Roller in which players returning to their starting point after using the Inkjet special were unable to roll when going into squid form just before landing.

Waffen-Änderungen in Version 1.4.0

Main Weapons

Splash-o-matic: Increased firing range by roughly 6%. Increased the amount of ink splattered by each shot making it easier to ink the ground.

.52 Gal: Increased firing range by roughly 6% while not changing the range at which each shot deals more than 50 damage.

N-ZAP '85: Changed to match the faster movement speed and swim speed when not shooting of weapons like the Sploosh-o-matic and Splattershot Jr. Increased movement speed while shooting by roughly 5%. Made it easier to ink the area around your feet.

Splattershot Pro, Forge Splattershot Pro: Increased shot speed by roughly 67%, while not changing shot range. Decreased weapon sway when shooting on the ground by roughly 10%. Decreased weapon sway when shooting right after a jump by roughly 40%. Increased movement speed while shooting by roughly 10%. Increased radius of ink splatter caused by each shot by roughly 2%.

.96 Gal: Increased damage of each shot from 52 to 62. Decreased weapon sway when shooting on the ground by roughly 8%. Decreased weapon sway when shooting right after a jump by roughly 40%.

H-3 Nozzlenose: Increased shot speed by roughly 25%, while not changing shot range. Decreased duration of weapon sway after jumping by 5/60 of a second. Decreased time required for weapon sway to end once it begins ending by 15/60 of a second. Made it easier to ink the area around your feet.

Clash Blaster: Increased radius of shot explosion by roughly 14%. Increased amount of ink coverage delivered by exploding shots.

Carbon Roller: When inking ground continuously by holding ZR, player will now reach maximum movement speed one second faster. Made it easier to ink the ground in front of you when using a horizontal swing. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers with either a vertical or horizontal swing by roughly 40%.

Splat Roller, Krak-On Splat Roller, Hero Roller Replica: Increased width of ink path when using ZR to ink the ground continuously and moving at maximum speed by roughly 8%. Made it easier to ink the ground in front of you when using a horizontal swing. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers with either a vertical or horizontal swing by roughly 40%.

Dynamo Roller: Increased width of ink path when using ZR to ink the ground continuously and moving at maximum speed by roughly 13%. Slightly increased the width of ink coverage when using a horizontal swing from a location higher than the surrounding area. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers with either a vertical or horizontal swing by roughly 60%.

Flingza Roller: Increased movement speed when the roller is being swung overhead. Made it easier to ink the ground in front of you when using a horizontal swing. Increased range of ink flung by a horizontal swing by roughly 17%. Increased range at which maximum damage is dealt by a horizontal swing by 25%. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers with either a vertical or horizontal swing by roughly 40%.

Inkbrush: Enemy ink will no longer have a negative effect when moving through it while holding ZR to ink the ground continuously. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 40%.

Octobrush, Herobrush Replica: Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 40%

Classic Squiffer: Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%

Splat Charger, Firefin Splat Charger, Hero Charger Replica: Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

Splatterscope, Firefin Splatterscope: Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

E-liter 4K: Increased radius of ink coverage when shots hit a wall by roughly 33%. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

E-liter 4K Scope: Increased radius of ink coverage when shots hit a wall by roughly 33%. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

Bamboozler 14 Mk I: Increased movement speed while charging by roughly 50%. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

Goo Tuber: Charged shots can now be stored when not at maximum charge. Decreased time between releasing a stored charge shot and shooting by 5/60 of a second. Increased damage dealt by fully charged shots from 160 to 180. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when flinging ink by roughly 30%.

Mini Splatling: Increased damage dealt from 28 to 32. Increased movement speed while charging by roughly 17% Increased movement speed while firing by roughly 14%.

Dapple Dualies, Splat Dualies, Enperry Splat Dualies, Hero Dualie Replicas: Decreased duration of down time after performing a dodge roll by 8/60 of a second.

Dualie Squelchers: Increased radius of shot ink coverage by roughly 9%. Decreased duration of down time after performing a dodge roll by 8/60 of a second. Player now able to move after performing a dodge roll, but before they can perform their next action.

Splat Brella, Hero Brella Replica: Decreased time required to begin opening the umbrella by 8/60 of a second. After beginning to open the umbrella, decreased time required for it to open completely by 10/60 of a second. Increased movement speed while the umbrella is open by roughly 38%. While keeping the maximum damage of one shot burst at 90, increased the damage delivered by each shot that lands from 15 to 18. Decreased damage done to the umbrella by Shooters (excluding Blasters), Splatlings, and Dualies by roughly 30%. The umbrella will no longer be destroyed immediately after coming into contact with a Baller. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when shooting ink by roughly 30%.

Tenta Brella: Decreased time required to return to standard movement speed after moving while shooting by 10/60 of a second. Increased damage delivered by each shot that lands from 15 to 17.5. Increased maximum damage dealt by a shot burst from 120 to 122.5. Decreased damage done to the umbrella by Shooters (excluding Blasters), Splatlings, and Dualies by roughly 30%. The umbrella will no longer be destroyed immediately after coming into contact with a Baller. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when shooting ink by roughly 30%.

Aerospray MG, Aerospray RG: Decreased radius of point of shot contact by roughly 10%. Decreased radius of shot ink coverage by roughly 8%. Decreased rate at which shots ink the ground by roughly 13%.

Sloshing Machine: Decreased radius of ink coverage when the center of a shot hits the ground by roughly 20%

Special Weapons

Tenta Missiles: Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when shooting ink by roughly 50%.

Sting Ray: Opponents behind stage objects will be revealed when the Sting Ray’s beam is roughly 23% further away from them than it was previously. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers when shooting ink by roughly 100%.

Inkjet: Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers by direct hits or shot splash damage by roughly 100%.

Curling-Bomb Launcher: Increased distance Curling Bombs travel without being charged by roughly 50%.

Ink Storm: Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers by the storm by roughly 150%.

Bubble Blower: Increased damage dealt to the bubbles by allied players by roughly 20%, making them easier to burst. Decreased time to switch back to main weapon after creating three bubbles by 20/60 of a second. Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers by roughly 100%.

Baller: Increased damage dealt to opposing Ballers by bursting bubbles by roughly 150%. Made movement of the Baller easier to hear for surrounding players. Decreased the radius of minimum damage (55 damage) dealt by the explosion of the Baller by roughly 14% when Special Power Up isn’t being used. Due to changes in gear ability balancing, this radius will be the same as it was previously when the maximum amount of Special Power Up is being used.

Gear Ability

Ink Saver (Main): The following weapons will now gain a noticeable Ink Saver benefit, even when the ability isn’t stacked in multiple slots. Maximizing the amount of Ink Saver gear ability will have the same effect: Splattershot Pro, Forge Splattershot Pro, Luna Blaster, H-3 Nozzlenose, Dynamo Roller, E-liter 4K, E-liter 4K Scope, Tenta Brella

Run Speed Up: Increased movement speed when using this gear ability and shooting a Splatling by roughly 20%.

Special Power Up: Increased the size of the targeting icon when using Special Power Up by roughly 67%. For Ink Armor, Special Power Up now also decreases the time required to protect players with armor after activation. For the Inkjet, Special Power Up now also increases the shot explosion radius. In exchange, the additional Inkjet duration afforded by Special Power Up has been decreased by roughly 50%. For the Baller, Special Power Up now also increases the radius in which the Baller will deal minimum damage (55) when it explodes. Considered alongside the changes to the Baller itself, when using the maximum amount of Special Power Up, this radius is the same as it was previously. For the Ink Storm, an issue was fixed in which using Sub Power Up extended the range this special could be thrown. Instead, Special Power Up now also correctly extends the throw range of the Ink Storm special.

Quick Super Jump: Even when the ability isn’t stacked in multiple slots, the charge time before performing a super jump will be noticeably reduced. Maximizing the amount of Quick Super Jump gear ability will have the same effect. Total time from selecting jump destination until landing there remains unchanged..

Sub Power Up: For Ink Mines, Sub Power Up now also increases the duration of time opponents remain marked. For Sprinklers, Sub Power Up increases the duration of time the Sprinkler sprays ink at maximum power by roughly 150%. For the Point Sensor, Sub Power Up now also increases the duration of time opponents remain marked. For the Squid Beakon, Sub Power Up increases the effect of reducing super jump time by roughly 50%.

Cold-Blooded: Increased the duration of protection against being marked by 20%. Cold-Blooded now also increases the area in which the player is immune to the revealing effects of Thermal Ink, Haunt, and the Sting Ray.

Opening Gambit: During its active period, Opening Gambit now also grants the effects of the Ink Resistance Up gear ability.

Last-Ditch Effort: During its active period, the effect of Last-Ditch Effort is now multiplied by 2.4 times the number of times it is equipped as a main gear ability (was previously multiplied by 1.8).

Haunt: Opponents behind stage objects will be revealed when the Haunt’s effective range is roughly 23% further away from them than it was previously.

Thermal Ink: Opponents behind stage objects will be revealed when the Thermal Ink’s effective range is roughly 23% further away from them than it was previously.

Respawn Punisher: Increased the reduction of a defeated opponent’s special gauge when they respawn from 5% to 15%. Increased the reduction of the user’s special gauge when respawning from 7.5% to 22.5%.

Drop Roller: Removed the period of immobility immediately after using Drop Roller.

Punkte zum Erreichen der Gear Ability

Aerospray MG: 170 > 160

Slosher, Hero Slosher Replica: 190 > 180

Mini Splatling: 190 > 180

Splat Dualies, Hero Dualie Replicas: 190 > 180

Enperry Splat Dualies: 200 > 180

Splattershot, Hero Shot Replica: 180 > 190

.52 Gal: 180 > 190

L-3 Nozzlenose: 170 > 180

Sloshing Machine: 170 > 190

Splat Brella, Hero Brella Replica: 160 > 180

