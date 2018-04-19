Sea of Thieves - Performance-Verbesserungen und Bugfixes durch Update 1.0.4

Das Piraten-Abenteuer Sea of Thieves soll in Zukunft durch frische Inhalte erweitert werden. So sollen in den nächsten Monaten mehrere Updates veröffentlicht werden, die frische Features ins Spiel bringen. Zwar gibt es bisher kaum konkrete Infos dazu, klar ist aber schon jetzt, dass im Mai das "The Hungering Deep"-Update erscheinen soll. Alle Infos dazu findet ihr in der folgenden News:
Sea of Thieves Entwickler enthüllen Inhalte der nächsten Monate
Mit dem neuesten 1,3 Gigabyte großen Update 1.0.4, das ab sofort für Xbox One und PC zur Verfügung steht, kümmern sich die Verantwortlichen aber erst einmal um Performance-Verbesserungen sowie Bugfixes. Die englischsprachigen Patch Notes haben wir für euch unterhalb eingebunden.
Patch Notes 1.0.4 zu Sea of Thieves
Updates
- Pirate Legend - The first legendary ship customisations have arrived at the Shipwright's Shop in the Legendary Hideout! From here you can purchase your new Pirate Legend sails, hull and figurehead.
- Sound Effects - Players will now hear a new sound effect when they open a Lore Book and when a Merchant Alliance contract has expired.
- Spring Cleaning - It is now easier to place chests and skulls on shelves in the Captain's Cabin, and to drop items overboard!
- Controller Remapping - We've added push-to-talk to the list of actions players can rebind on controller.
Fixed Issues
- The server migration-free zone around the Skeleton Forts has been doubled.
- Trading companies now inform you when you have reached the voyage purchase limit for the day (Refreshes at 6am in-game time).
- Fixed clipping of reward values in wallet UI animations.
- Fixed text clipping in the Reputation menu UI.
- Company icons in the voyage pop-up UI are now the correct size.
- Ammo box on Lookout Point can now be used.
- Skeleton crews encountered during bounty quests and skeleton forts now have correctly matching attire.
- Players weapon selection from the Armoury should no longer reset to default after death.
- A notification should now trigger when a crewmate finds a reward from a Message in a Bottle map.
- Ships should no longer spawn with damage.
- Voyage description text has been increased in size, and should now be easier to read from a distance.
- Filters in the Equipment Chest will no longer become impossible to select.
- Candles are no longer floating in the air on Old Salts Atoll
- Lantern in the north-western part of Kraken’s Fall is no longer floating above the barrels.
- Skeleton Fort Cannons can once again be manned by players without fear of an explosive demise.
- Appearance of the water in the Legend Hideout has been improved.
- Rain will no longer appear inside the Legend Hideout Tunnel.
- Players will now correctly take damage from gunpowder kegs whilst underwater.
- Multiple text bugs and NPC dialogue issues in English have been resolved.
Performance Improvements
- Improved performance on high resolution PCs running at lower than native resolution.
- The number of instances of rubber banding and teleporting players has been reduced.
- Increased quality of island rendering at a distance when using the spyglass on all quality settings on both platforms.This has no effect when the island is too far away to be loaded
- Multiple server crash fixes. Further improvements and optimisations for all platforms are ongoing.
Known Issues
- Some players cannot see their downloadable content in game. Once you redeem your code, here is a Support Article that shows you where to find your items in game. If you still cannot find your items in game, please raise a support ticket to log this issue.
- Players may experience details of their pirate (such as hair colour / scars) looking different from their initial selection. We are working on a way for our Customer Support team to reset your pirate to your original selection. If you have experienced this bug, please ensure you have logged a Support Ticket for this issue.
- Skeleton Fort or Bounty quest skeleton waves sometimes spawn in the ground or cannot be found at all. Further improvements to spawning have been made in this update, and we are working to resolve the issue for all islands. For a potential work around, please read this Support article.
- [PC] Push to talk option will reset to default (disabled) between sessions. This bug has been fixed and will be added to a future update.