Rainbow Six-Spieler dürfen sich über ein neues Update freuen, das sich verschiedener kleinerer Fehler im Spiel annimmt und zudem einen Pausenbutton mit sich bringt, der vom Host während der Operator-Auswahl aktiviert werden kann.

Im Laufe des heutigen Tages wird Ubisofts Taktik-Shooter Rainbow Six Siege auf sämtlichen verfügbaren Plattformen einen weiteren Patch spendiert bekommen. Update 5.3 soll zwischen 14:00 und 17:00 Uhr für den PC, die PlayStation 4 sowie die Xbox One erscheinen und unter anderem eine Pausenfunktion mit sich bringen.

Diese kann der Match-Hoster in einer Custom-Lobby während der Operator-Auswahl aktivieren. Weiterhin bringt das Update verschiedene kleinere Verbesserungen am Gameplay, den Operators, den Modi sowie dem Level-Design mit sich. Unter anderem wird ein Fehler auf der neu hinzugefügten Karte Bartlett-Universität behoben, der die Kamera beeinflussen könnte. Zudem haben die Entwickler an fehlerhaften Animationen bei dem beliebten Operator Blackbeard geschraubt.

Das sind die Änderungen von Patch 5.3:

Pause Button in Custom Lobby During Operator Selection Phase

We have added a Pause button to the UI that will allow the host of a Player-hosted lobby to pause the match during the Operator Selection phase.

To utilize this functionality, the host will need to press [End]/[Start+D-Pad Up] to stop the timer. Press the button again to resume the timer.

Gameplay

Fixed – Barricade pieces remain stuck in place if hit from a perpendicular angle.

Fixed – In rare instances, a drone is able to use a dead Attacker’s shield to move the Defuser.

Fixed – When deploying a reinforced wall, it is possible to pass through the reinforcement.

Fixed – Muzzle brake also hides the flash for side arms.

Fixed – When a shield user goes prone while attempting to use an observational tool (drone), the shield will stay equipped while prone.

Fixed – In some cases, clipping would cause an Operator’s shield to disappear. This would allow the Operator to be shot through their shield.

Operator

IQ

Fixed – Dropping from any height while holding a breaching charge will make her sidearm invisible.

Tachanka

Fixed – Shotgun pellet impacts do not remain on Tachanka’s LMG Shield.

Fixed – After destroying the LMG Shield, it will reappear for a few frames.

Hibana

Fixed – Getting kills with Hibana will not count towards and SAT Weekly Challenge.

Echo

Fixed – Getting kills with Echo will not count towards and SAT Weekly Challenge.

Fixed – Yokai drones will sometimes hit an invisible wall when jumping through door ways.

Fixed – Yokai drones will sometimes hit an invisible wall when jumping in 2F Geisha Room on Skyscraper.

Fuze

Fixed – Cluster Charges destroy gadgets without destroying breakable floors.

Valkyrie

Fixed – Black Eye’s remain floating in mid-air when thrown at a broken barricade.

Frost

Fixed – When a trap is placed on an elevated surface, it will trigger even without vaulting onto it.

Blackbeard

Fixed – Corrupted animation when equipping a second rifle shield after the first was destroyed.

Twitch

Fixed – Sound effects from her Shock Drone’s taser does not propagate as intended.

Jager

Fixed – In some instances, Jager’s Magpie devices do not react to Hibana’s pellets.

Kapkan

Fixed – Player’s controller will not vibrate when killed by an EDD.

Game Mode

Bomb

Fixed – Players are unable to see who has the Defuser, drop it, or pick it up on Favela.

Hostage

Fixed – Hostage is not able to be revived if the Hostage goes DBNO and clips with the Kitchen Table.

Tactical Realism

Fixed – Operators with “launcher gadgets” (Hibana and Ash) do not have feedback when reloading.

Spectator Camera

Fixed – When a spectator joins a match in progress, they will not be able to see Tachanka’s LMG Shield.

Fixed – Following a player outside, they player can sometimes become invisible to the Spectator.

Level Design

Bartlett University

Fixed – Missing camera in Vista Hallway.

Fixed – Tachanka has invisible bullet collision at the entrance of 1F Lobby.

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Fixed – Users remain stuck in a vaulting animation after vaulting through the 2F Back Stairs window.

Kanal

Fixed – Operators are able to vault through wooden panels and clip inside of a wall.

User Experience

Fixed – The shield on Tachanka’s LMG is offset during Kill Cam replays.

Fixed – The shield on Tachanka’s LMG is not visible in Support Mode after switching between Tachanka and another Operator.

Fixed – Dud range on Hibana’s X-Kairos launcher is still visible for other players, even after it has been turned off.

Fixed – Melee kills are displayed as headshots in the kill feed.

Fixed – Bandit’s Shock Wire kills are displayed as headshots in the kill feed.

Fixed – Kill Camera will sometimes pass through walls.

Fixed – In some instances, Operators appear to have raptor legs in the Kill Cam.

Fixed – When a player is kicked from a Casual match, they are still able to rejoin it.

Fixed – When a player is kicked from a Ranked match, they are able to rejoin the same match if it is still running after their 15 minute ban is

