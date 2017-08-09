Rainbow Six: Siege - Update 2.2.2 bringt dedizierte Server für alle Modi

Der Taktik-Shooter Rainbow Six: Siege erhält heute ein neues umfangreiches Update, das zahlreiche Änderungen am Spiel vornimmt und alle Services auf dedizierte Server umgestellt werden.

Am heutigen Mittwoch erhält Ubisofts Taktik-Shooter Rainbow Six: Siege ein weiteres Update. Patch 2.2.2 erscheint für PC, PlayStation 4 sowie Xbox One und legt den Grundstein für die kommende Saison in dem Shooter. Via Twitter haben die Verantwortlichen für den heutigen Tag Wartungsarbeiten angekündigt. Während dieser Zeit sind die Server voraussichtlich für rund 30 Minuten nicht verfügbar.

PC: 16:00 Uhr

PlayStation 4: 14:00

Xbox One: 16:00

Sämtliche benutzerdefinierte Spiele stellt Ubisoft mit dem neuen Update komplett auf dedizierte Server um. Zwar steht diese Funktion bereits seit Februar 2016 zur Verfügung, allerdings war dies mit einigen Hindernissen verbunden. So musste die Lobby bisher innerhalb von zehn Minuten gefüllt sein, um eine Partie über einen dedizierten Server laufen zu lassen. Waren diese zehn Minuten erreicht, so kam eine Peer-to-Peer-Verbindung zu Stande. Diese Peer-to-Peer-Option entfällt nun komplett.

Weiterhin wird auch der Modus Terroristenjagd in Zukunft nur noch über die Server von Ubisoft laufen. Außerdem ist mit Patch 2.2.2 der In-Game-Chat überarbeitet worden, wodurch die Klangqualität bei einer geringeren Bandbreite besser ausfallen soll. Das Voice-Chat-System wird erst für die PC-Version veröffentlicht, später dann für die beiden Konsolen PlayStation 4 sowie Xbox One.

Patch 2.2.2 bringt zudem neue Animationen mit sich. Für viele Spieler war es bisher nicht ersichtlich, in welche Richtung der Charakter zielt, der durch das Fenster steigt, wodurch schnell Frust aufkam. Das neue Update lässt diesen Fehler der Vergangenheit angehören.

Änderungen des Updates 2.2.2

GAMEPLAY

FIXED–Players are able to place Valkyrie’s Black Eye cameras in a location that provides visibility of the entire Bank map.

FIXED–Nitro Cells deal no damage when they are thrown against certain types of metal beams.

FIXED–In some cases, wall reinforcement debris remain floating after being destroyed.

FIXED–Laser sights reduce the pellet spread of Shotguns.

GAME MODE

Secure Area

FIXED–Securing can be interrupted by stepping over debris.

Caster Camera

FIXED–Spectating a player moving through the basement of Oregon forces floor switches.

FIXED–Visual Operator placement glitch when switching from first to third person.

FIXED–Metallic doors appear orange on Bank.

Custom Game

FIXED–Data Centers selected by the host is changed when the Dedicated Match begins.

OPERATORS

Hibana

FIXED–X-KAIROS destruction does not affect the main section of wall reinforcements.

FIXED–X-KAIROS pellets can leave floating reinforcement debris.

Glaz

FIXED–Glaz’s gadget does not always show enemies when looking through specific angles through windows.

Echo

FIXED–Yokai Drone fails to stick to the ceiling in the Garage of Bank.

LEVEL DESIGN

Consulate

FIXED–Carrying the hostage on 2F service stairs causes the hostage to clip through the wall.

FIXED–Walls on the East and South sides of 2F Break Room are indestructible.

FIXED–Animation loop when approaching the refrigerator in Cafeteria.

FIXED–The wall in B Storage Room is missing a reinforcement interaction.

Bank

FIXED–Black Eye’s vision can be blocked by metal bars above the server racks due to missing collision.

FIXED–Players do not take any damage through EXT High Roof bars.

Coastline

FIXED–Attackers are able to climb onto the pink canvas on the top of the building.

FIXED–Breaching charges placed in 2F VIP Lounge will not break the floor.

FIXED–Operators clip through the environment in 2F Penthouse.

FIXED–Rubber banding occurs when entering through the EXT Cantina drone vent.

FIXED–Players are able to clip through the environment to access unreachable areas.

Kanal

FIXED–Players are able to use a shield vaulting exploit to spawn kill Attackers.

FIXED–Gadgets cannot be placed in CG2F Radio.

FIXED–Drones remain floating in the air when they jump into the water.

FIXED–When placing a gadget on some walls, the lighting becomes brighter.

FIXED–Players are able to vault into unintended areas.

Border

FIXED–Rubber banding occurs after vaulting through the windows on EXT South Balcony.

FIXED–Players are able to melee through a wood panel near East Stairs to clearly see the southern door.

FIXED–Players are able to be killed through an unbreachable walls by going prone on furniture in 2F Fountain.

Chalet

FIXED–Twitch’s drone gets destroyed when passing by a rock on EXT Cliffside woods.

Skyscraper

FIXED–A wall in Geisha Room is able to be reinforced from both sides.

FIXED–Rubber banding occurs when passing between the hostage and the table in 1F Kitchen.

FIXED–Players can remain stuck after vaulting onto the bar.

Clubhouse

FIXED–When going prone in 2F Bathroom, players will partially clip through the wall.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED–Inviting a player through the Uplay PC client prior to launching the game will not add them to the squad.

FIXED–Twitch’s Jeanne d’Arc headgear has low-res textures.

FIXED – The price of the Capitao Loreto Set is incorrect on the Xbox One.

FIXED – Some of Mute’s headgear appear to have a low level of detail.

FIXED – NVIDIA Surround option only displays the game on a single monitor.

FIXED – Rank icons do not always refresh for all party members.

FIXED – 9x19VSN Kabuto skin clipping error.

FIXED – Flag of Japan charm has a flickering texture.

FIXED – Waiting for teammates and waiting for squad messages do not always appear as intended.

FIXED – Fudgy Bunny appears with a low level of detail.

FIXED – Some skins on the SMG-11 have a low level of detail.

FIXED – A typo is present in the Czech subtitles of Kapkan’s intro video.

FIXED – Watch Dogs charm has anti-aliasing glitches.

FIXED – Some players are unable to interact with the scoreboard.

FIXED – Operators from the previous match are sometimes shown in the scoreboard prior to entering the Operator selection screen.

