Rainbow Six: Siege - Mid-Season-Patch ab sofort auf dem Testserver verfügbar

Auf dem Testserver von Rainbow Six: Siege steht ab heute ein neuer Patch bereit. Der Mid-Season-Patch 4.2 kommt mit zahlreichen Balanceanpassungen daher, die unter anderem die Verteidigerin Ela betreffen. Wir haben für euch die entsprechenden Patchnotes aufgelistet.

Ubisoft hat auf der offiziellen Webseite mitgeteilt, dass auf den Testservern der PC-Version ab sofort der neue Mid-Season Patch 4.2 zu dem Taktik-Shooter Rainbow Six: Siege bereitsteht. Mittlerweile haben die Verantwortlichen zudem auch die offiziellen Patchnotes veröffentlicht, die wir euch unterhalb dieser Zeilen aufgelistet haben.

Mid-Season-Patch ab sofort auf dem Testserver verfügbar

Der Mid-Season-Patch bringt vor allem zahlreiche Balance-Anpassungen mit sich, die unter anderem den Operator Ela betreffen. So ist das Magazin ihrer Hauptwaffe von 50 auf 40 Schuss verkleinert worden.

"Ela überwältigt ihre Konkurrenz. Die Spieler wählen sie fast ausnahmslos aus guten Gründen. Alle Daten, die wir über sie haben (wie Gewinnverhältnis, K/D-Verhältnis und Kills pro Runde) zeigen, dass sie generft werden muss. Wir haben herausgefunden, dass dies hauptsächlich auf ihre SMG und in geringerem Maße auf ihre Betäubungsgranaten zurückzuführen ist.", so die Entwickler. Der Rückstoß ihrer SMG wurde bereits leicht verändert, allerdings hatte das nicht den erhofften Effekt.

"Im Moment versuchen wir, sie auszubalancieren, während sie die Einzigartigkeit der SMG bewahren soll, wodurch sie mehrere Gegner gleichzeitig besser bekämpfen kann als andere Verteidiger. Wir werden andere Möglichkeiten in Betracht ziehen, um diese Waffe zu nerfen, wenn das nicht genügen sollte."

Zusätzlich zu der reduzierten Magazingröße wird außerdem die Gesamtstärke der Betäubungsgranaten abgesenkt.

Alle Änderungen findet ihr in den untenstehenden Patchnotes sowie auf der offiziellen Webseite.

Änderungen des Mid-Season-Patches

Gameplay

FIXED – Shield exploit that involves Deployable Shields being held in front of an Operator.

FIXED – Attack Operators can appear as a 2D texture when approaching broken walls while holding the hostage.

FIXED – Certain operator weapons produce extremely bright smoke and can obscure the view of the players.

FIXED – Zofia dies after using Withstand when a match has a Handicap of 75 or less Damage.

Game mode

Terrorist Hunt

FIXED – Bombers do not always spawn during a Terrorist Hunt Classic on Tower map.

FIXED – Last three enemies of a wave will get stuck behind the reversed table in 2F Meeting room.

Spectator camera

FIXED – Switching to Dokkaebi on support mode during her gadget animation will show her gadget screen empty.

Operators

Dokkaebi

FIXED – Dokkaebi loses functionality, and a broken animation is present if Dokkaebi gets into DBNO state while hacking the camera system.

FIXED – No warning appears when Dokkaebi is out of Logic Bomb uses and tries to activate it.

FIXED – When in ADS, you do not need to hold the appropriate key to use Logic Bomb.

Echo

FIXED – Yokai is stuck and has framed camera rotation rate on uneven terrain/debris.

FIXED – The drones including Yokai have issues smoothly turning when navigating on certain destructible surfaces.

FIXED – The Yokai drone loses signal in multiple places on Tower.

FIXED – Echo drone can stick to the canister under Mira’s Black Mirror.

Zofia

FIXED – Zofia’s LMG-E should have 150 bullets instead of 151.

FIXED – Users can extend the bleed out timer by spamming Withstand.

Ying

FIXED – Ying’s Candela will not go through the Ramps of 3F Watchtower of Oregon.

Level design

Chalet

FIXED – Players can prone between objects at 1F Trophy Room and be pushed inside the wall or outside at EXT Campfire Wood.

FIXED – Nitro cells do not inflict damage if detonated on the plants from 1F Great Room.

FIXED – Defenders in Prone stance in one corner of 1F Dining Room are not contesting the objective.

Bank

FIXED – Bullets pass through the desk located at CCTV room.

Clubhouse

FIXED – Player can be stuck inside a wall if they use the vault prompt on beer cases.

Consulate

FIXED – Castle’s double door Armor Panels do not cover the entire frame.

Tower

FIXED – Player can vault in a specific location to get on a window frame.

FIXED – There are lights on the side of the tower, which can block an Attacker’s rappel trajectory.

Kanal

FIXED – Due to a missing texture, players can exploit an area using drones and kill enemies.

Coastline

FIXED – Attackers can plant the Defuser from outside the objective at Ext Main Entrance.

Theme Park

FIXED – Attackers can place a drone inside the barricaded window of EXT Sweet Shops.

FIXED – Vault prompt is missing on the rooftop of the building.

UX