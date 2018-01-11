Rainbow Six: Siege - Mid-Season-Patch ab sofort auf dem Testserver verfügbar

Ubisoft hat auf der offiziellen Webseite mitgeteilt, dass auf den Testservern der PC-Version ab sofort der neue Mid-Season Patch 4.2 zu dem Taktik-Shooter Rainbow Six: Siege bereitsteht. Mittlerweile haben die Verantwortlichen zudem auch die offiziellen Patchnotes veröffentlicht, die wir euch unterhalb dieser Zeilen aufgelistet haben.
Mid-Season-Patch ab sofort auf dem Testserver verfügbar
Der Mid-Season-Patch bringt vor allem zahlreiche Balance-Anpassungen mit sich, die unter anderem den Operator Ela betreffen. So ist das Magazin ihrer Hauptwaffe von 50 auf 40 Schuss verkleinert worden.
"Ela überwältigt ihre Konkurrenz. Die Spieler wählen sie fast ausnahmslos aus guten Gründen. Alle Daten, die wir über sie haben (wie Gewinnverhältnis, K/D-Verhältnis und Kills pro Runde) zeigen, dass sie generft werden muss. Wir haben herausgefunden, dass dies hauptsächlich auf ihre SMG und in geringerem Maße auf ihre Betäubungsgranaten zurückzuführen ist.", so die Entwickler. Der Rückstoß ihrer SMG wurde bereits leicht verändert, allerdings hatte das nicht den erhofften Effekt.
"Im Moment versuchen wir, sie auszubalancieren, während sie die Einzigartigkeit der SMG bewahren soll, wodurch sie mehrere Gegner gleichzeitig besser bekämpfen kann als andere Verteidiger. Wir werden andere Möglichkeiten in Betracht ziehen, um diese Waffe zu nerfen, wenn das nicht genügen sollte."
Zusätzlich zu der reduzierten Magazingröße wird außerdem die Gesamtstärke der Betäubungsgranaten abgesenkt.
Alle Änderungen findet ihr in den untenstehenden Patchnotes sowie auf der offiziellen Webseite.
Änderungen des Mid-Season-Patches
Gameplay
- FIXED – Shield exploit that involves Deployable Shields being held in front of an Operator.
- FIXED – Attack Operators can appear as a 2D texture when approaching broken walls while holding the hostage.
- FIXED – Certain operator weapons produce extremely bright smoke and can obscure the view of the players.
- FIXED – Zofia dies after using Withstand when a match has a Handicap of 75 or less Damage.
Game mode
Terrorist Hunt
- FIXED – Bombers do not always spawn during a Terrorist Hunt Classic on Tower map.
- FIXED – Last three enemies of a wave will get stuck behind the reversed table in 2F Meeting room.
Spectator camera
- FIXED – Switching to Dokkaebi on support mode during her gadget animation will show her gadget screen empty.
Operators
Dokkaebi
- FIXED – Dokkaebi loses functionality, and a broken animation is present if Dokkaebi gets into DBNO state while hacking the camera system.
- FIXED – No warning appears when Dokkaebi is out of Logic Bomb uses and tries to activate it.
- FIXED – When in ADS, you do not need to hold the appropriate key to use Logic Bomb.
Echo
- FIXED – Yokai is stuck and has framed camera rotation rate on uneven terrain/debris.
- FIXED – The drones including Yokai have issues smoothly turning when navigating on certain destructible surfaces.
- FIXED – The Yokai drone loses signal in multiple places on Tower.
- FIXED – Echo drone can stick to the canister under Mira’s Black Mirror.
Zofia
- FIXED – Zofia’s LMG-E should have 150 bullets instead of 151.
- FIXED – Users can extend the bleed out timer by spamming Withstand.
Ying
FIXED – Ying’s Candela will not go through the Ramps of 3F Watchtower of Oregon.
Level design
Chalet
- FIXED – Players can prone between objects at 1F Trophy Room and be pushed inside the wall or outside at EXT Campfire Wood.
- FIXED – Nitro cells do not inflict damage if detonated on the plants from 1F Great Room.
- FIXED – Defenders in Prone stance in one corner of 1F Dining Room are not contesting the objective.
Bank
- FIXED – Bullets pass through the desk located at CCTV room.
Clubhouse
- FIXED – Player can be stuck inside a wall if they use the vault prompt on beer cases.
Consulate
- FIXED – Castle’s double door Armor Panels do not cover the entire frame.
Tower
- FIXED – Player can vault in a specific location to get on a window frame.
- FIXED – There are lights on the side of the tower, which can block an Attacker’s rappel trajectory.
Kanal
- FIXED – Due to a missing texture, players can exploit an area using drones and kill enemies.
Coastline
- FIXED – Attackers can plant the Defuser from outside the objective at Ext Main Entrance.
Theme Park
- FIXED – Attackers can place a drone inside the barricaded window of EXT Sweet Shops.
- FIXED – Vault prompt is missing on the rooftop of the building.
UX
- FIXED – Too much smoke appears when shooting with some weapons.
- FIXED – Installing the latest graphics driver for AMD will cause a crash when explosives are triggered.
- FIXED – Concussion and Sonic Burst effect applies to replays if applied after the start of replay.