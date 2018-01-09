PUBG - Zweite Update für PC 1.0 kommt, Patchnotes

Seit Dezember ist die Vollversion von PUBG erhältlich, nun folgt schon bald das zweite große Update. Auf Steam wurden nun die offiziellen Patchnotes bekannt gegeben.
Das Update steht wie immer zuerst auf den Testservern zur Verfügung. Sollte die Beta-Version keine größeren Probleme aufweisen, wird sie auf den Live-Servern veröffentlicht.
PUBG Der Netzcode ist längst nicht optimal
Neue Anticheat-Maßnahmen, bessere Performance
Mit dem neuen PUBG-Update räumen die Entwickler ordentlich auf und versprechen einige Verbesserungen. Fortan ist es beispielsweise möglich, mögliche Cheater über die Replay-Funktion zu melden - ohne, dass ihr vom verdächtigen Spieler getötet wurdet.
Außerdem soll die Performance von PUBG weiter angehoben werden, wie aus einem Blogpost hervorgeht. So wird in der Luft die Sichtweite eingeschränkt, um die Performance zum Start zu verbessern.
PUBG Wie groß ist das Problem mit Cheatern wirklich?
Zwei neue Lootboxen
Außerdem erscheinen im nächsten Update gleich zwei neue Lootboxen: Die Biker Crate dürft ihr kostenlos öffnen, für die Desperado Crate benötigt ihr einen kostenpflichtigen Schlüssel. Mehr Infos zu den Lootboxen gibt es hier.
Die vollständigen Patchnotes findet ihr mit allen Original-Kommentaren der Entwickler weiter unten.
Patchnotes: Neues PUBG Update auf PC
World
- Added more objects around La Bendita on Miramar to increase the amount of cover
Gameplay
- Reduced the visible distance when parachuting down in order to test the optimization of server and client performance at the early phases of the game
Item
- Changed the design of the energy drink
UI/UX
- Adjusted the squad team colors (players 1~4) to better reflect their callout names (yellow, orange, blue, green)
- Adjusted squad team colors to make them more consistent between different colorblind options
- Added a function where a player can select more detailed criteria for the “Cheating” category in the in-game report tool
- You can choose multiple items or you can just report without selecting any of them
Replays
- While player’s nameplate is on (H key), now you can check the current weapon of that player by pressing G key
- Added report button in replay
- Report button pops up when pressing RMB on the player list (TAB key)
- While observing / following mode, report button appears on the timeline (J key)
- Added a care package icon changing effect according to the status
- The icon will be different when the care package is falling and looted by other players
- Adjusted replay system so that now a player can watch the replay without extra delay in the following cases
- Solo mode
- When the player won the match
- When all teammates are eliminated
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where when a player lands from the plane the position of character teleports intermittently
- Fixed the issue where character animation is frozen when rejoining after a crash
- Fixed the issue where the red zone disappears instantly after it formed
- Fixed the issue where some vehicles spawned on Miramar are stuck to an object and unable to move
- Fixed the issue where a player sometimes couldn’t pass through a door even though it was open
- Fixed the issue where mouse cursor would disappear on a replay map
- Fixed the issue where when replay and death cam were played, the crosshair was bouncing
- Fixed the issue where the falling speed meter text was showing abnormally in Portuguese
New Contents
- Added two new crates (free / paid)
- You can open the paid crate box with the Early Bird key which is purchasable in Steam market
- In order to test the stability, 100,000 BP and 6 keys will be granted to each account (test server only)
Hinweis: Dieser Beitrag ist keine bezahlte Werbung. Bei allen Links zu Amazon handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links. Wir erhalten für jeden darüber erfolgten Kauf eine kleine Provision - ohne, dass ihr einen Cent mehr bezahlt.