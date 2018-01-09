PLAYNATION NEWS PUBG

PUBG - Zweite Update für PC 1.0 kommt, Patchnotes

Von Wladislav Sidorov - News vom 09.01.2018, 16:37 Uhr
PUBG Screenshot

Auf dem PC erscheint in Kürze das zweite Update für die Vollversion von PUBG. Nun wurden die Patchnotes in den Steam-Foren bekannt gegeben. Mit dabei ist auch eine neue Möglichkeit, gegen Cheater vorzugehen.

Seit Dezember ist die Vollversion von PUBG erhältlich, nun folgt schon bald das zweite große Update. Auf Steam wurden nun die offiziellen Patchnotes bekannt gegeben.

Das Update steht wie immer zuerst auf den Testservern zur Verfügung. Sollte die Beta-Version keine größeren Probleme aufweisen, wird sie auf den Live-Servern veröffentlicht.

PUBG PUBG Der Netzcode ist längst nicht optimal

Neue Anticheat-Maßnahmen, bessere Performance

Mit dem neuen PUBG-Update räumen die Entwickler ordentlich auf und versprechen einige Verbesserungen. Fortan ist es beispielsweise möglich, mögliche Cheater über die Replay-Funktion zu melden - ohne, dass ihr vom verdächtigen Spieler getötet wurdet.

Außerdem soll die Performance von PUBG weiter angehoben werden, wie aus einem Blogpost hervorgeht. So wird in der Luft die Sichtweite eingeschränkt, um die Performance zum Start zu verbessern.

PUBG PUBG Wie groß ist das Problem mit Cheatern wirklich?

Zwei neue Lootboxen

Außerdem erscheinen im nächsten Update gleich zwei neue Lootboxen: Die Biker Crate dürft ihr kostenlos öffnen, für die Desperado Crate benötigt ihr einen kostenpflichtigen Schlüssel. Mehr Infos zu den Lootboxen gibt es hier.

Die vollständigen Patchnotes findet ihr mit allen Original-Kommentaren der Entwickler weiter unten.

Jetzt kaufen: PUBG auf Amazon

PUBG Update erschienen für PC

Patchnotes: Neues PUBG Update auf PC

World

  • Added more objects around La Bendita on Miramar to increase the amount of cover

Gameplay

  • Reduced the visible distance when parachuting down in order to test the optimization of server and client performance at the early phases of the game

Item

  • Changed the design of the energy drink

UI/UX

  • Adjusted the squad team colors (players 1~4) to better reflect their callout names (yellow, orange, blue, green)
  • Adjusted squad team colors to make them more consistent between different colorblind options
  • Added a function where a player can select more detailed criteria for the “Cheating” category in the in-game report tool
  • You can choose multiple items or you can just report without selecting any of them

Replays

  • While player’s nameplate is on (H key), now you can check the current weapon of that player by pressing G key
  • Added report button in replay
  • Report button pops up when pressing RMB on the player list (TAB key)
  • While observing / following mode, report button appears on the timeline (J key)
  • Added a care package icon changing effect according to the status
  • The icon will be different when the care package is falling and looted by other players
  • Adjusted replay system so that now a player can watch the replay without extra delay in the following cases
  • Solo mode
  • When the player won the match
  • When all teammates are eliminated

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where when a player lands from the plane the position of character teleports intermittently
  • Fixed the issue where character animation is frozen when rejoining after a crash
  • Fixed the issue where the red zone disappears instantly after it formed
  • Fixed the issue where some vehicles spawned on Miramar are stuck to an object and unable to move
  • Fixed the issue where a player sometimes couldn’t pass through a door even though it was open
  • Fixed the issue where mouse cursor would disappear on a replay map
  • Fixed the issue where when replay and death cam were played, the crosshair was bouncing
  • Fixed the issue where the falling speed meter text was showing abnormally in Portuguese

New Contents

  • Added two new crates (free / paid)
  • You can open the paid crate box with the Early Bird key which is purchasable in Steam market
  • In order to test the stability, 100,000 BP and 6 keys will be granted to each account (test server only)

Neues PUBG Update 1.0 für PC

Hinweis: Dieser Beitrag ist keine bezahlte Werbung. Bei allen Links zu Amazon handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links. Wir erhalten für jeden darüber erfolgten Kauf eine kleine Provision - ohne, dass ihr einen Cent mehr bezahlt.

Quelle: Steam Community

News & Videos zu PUBG

PUBG PUBG - Neue Lootboxen enthüllt: Biker Crate und Desperado Crate PUBG PUBG - Wie groß ist das Problem mit Cheatern wirklich? PUBG PUBG - Viertes Xbox One-Update bringt FPP-Server PUBG PUBG - Der Netzcode ist längst nicht optimal PUBG PUBG - So katastrophal läuft der Shooter auf der Xbox One PUBG PUBG - Video zeigt Gameplay-Szenen des dreisten China-Klons Dragon Ball FighterZ Dragon Ball FighterZ - Diese elf Kämpfer könnt ihr in der Open-Beta spielen BioShock BioShock - Bisher unbekanntes Easter Egg gefunden
News zu PUBG

LESE JETZTPUBG - Brandneue Lootboxen enthüllt

KOMMENTARE

PUBG Themenseite
PUBG Cover
PUBG Survival für PC, XONE
PUBLISHER Bluehole Studio
ENTWICKLER Bluehole Studio
NEWS VIDEOS ARTIKEL BILDER

BELIEBTE NEWS

PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 - Die 20 einfachsten Platin-Trophäen PlayStation Plus PlayStation Plus - Gratis PS Plus Games für 2018 im News-Ticker Game of Thrones Game of Thrones - Brad Pitt ersteigert beinahe ein Date mit Emilia Clarke GTA 6 GTA 6 - Erscheint frühestens im Jahr 2021
Sea of Thieves Sea of Thieves - Start der Closed-Beta noch in diesem Monat Solo: A Star Wars Story Solo: A Star Wars Story - Leak: So sieht der Millennium Falcon im Anthology-Film aus PUBG PUBG - Zweite Update für PC 1.0 kommt, Patchnotes Star Wars Star Wars - Ewan McGregor möchte erneut in die Rolle des Obi-Wan Kenobi schlüpfen PUBG PUBG - Neue Lootboxen enthüllt: Biker Crate und Desperado Crate Death Stranding Death Stranding - Hideo Kojima bestätigt: Spiel erreicht internen Meilenstein Call of Duty WW2 Call of Duty WW2 - Activision über die geringere Anzahl der Modi NVIDIA NVIDIA - GeForce Experience: Freestyle bringt Filter wie bei Instagram MEHR NEWS LADEN
MIT
PLAYDEALS
KEINE ANGEBOTE
MEHR VERPASSEN ZU DEN DEALS

News

Breaking News. Wir sind das schnellste Spiele-Magazin in Deutschland. Die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus der Gaming-Branche im News-Ticker - nur einen Klick entfernt.

IMPRESSUM NUTZUNGSBEDINGUNGEN
TEAM ARCHIV WERBEN AUF PLAYNATION.DE HOSTING POWERED BY NITRADO
PLATTFORMEN PLAYSTATION 4 XBOX ONE NINTENDO 3DS NINTENDO SWITCH PC
DIENSTE PLAYSTATION PLUS XBOX LIVE
ARTIKEL GUIDES KOLUMNEN FILMKRITIKEN INTERVIEWS SPECIALS PREVIEWS REVIEWS
VIDEOS TRAILER TEASER GAMEPLAY LET'S PLAY TESTS LIVESTREAMS
NACH OBEN