PUBG - Qualitätsoffensive: Keine wöchentlichen und monatlichen Updates mehr

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds erfreut sich aktuell großer Beliebtheit, was unter anderem daran liegen könnte, dass der Titel bisher mit wöchentlichen und monatlichen Updates immer wieder neue Inhalte in den Titel integriert hat. Damit könnte aber erst einmal Schluss sein, wie ein gestern erschienener Text der Entwickler nun andeutet.

Nach internen Absprachen habe man sich entschlossen den bisherigen Veröffentlichungsrythmus nicht mehr zwangsweise einzuhalten, um dadurch die Qualität des Titels und neuer Inhalte signifikant zu steigern. Im Text wird unter anderem davon gesprochen, dass manche Funktion in purer Eile fertig programmiert wurden, nur um pünktlich für das versprochene Update bereitzustehen.

In diesem Zusammenhang sehe man auch direkt ein, dass diese Vorgehensweise unterm Strich viel zu viele Probleme bereitet, weswegen man zukünftig darauf achten will, dass jedes einzelne Update insbesondere mit Spielspaß für die Community verbunden ist und sich durch den Qualitätsstandard auszeichnet, den die Entwickler auch tatsächlich verfolgen und einhalten wollen.

Eben weil die wöchentlichen Patches nun nicht mehr zwangsweise eingehalten werden müssen, könne es in Zukunft auch vorkommen, dass manche Funktion signifikant länger auf den Testservern erprobt werden, damit mehr Community-Feedback in die Entwicklung miteingehen kann.

Insgesamt vermittelt der gesamte Text den Willen der Entwickler, dass man nicht mehr nächtelang durchprogrammieren will, nur um halbfertigen Content in den Titel zu integrieren, der im Nachgang dann so oder so korrigiert werden muss. Wer selber in den originalen Wortlaut der Entwickler reinlesen will, findet den gesamten Text hier:

Since we launched into early access on March 23rd, we’ve done our best to keep you up to date with everything we’re working on and pushing out into the world of Erangel. Since then, we’ve managed to release 14 different updates to our game across our weekly and monthly scheduled rollouts.



Today we are changing our patch and update schedule to improve how we work on the game, as well as set realistic expectations for players. Until the official release of the game, we will not have our scheduled weekly or monthly patches rolling out as often as before. We’ve found internally that being rushed to finish certain features, and having shorter QA test time between pushing updates caused more issues than it solved in regards to maintaining a high standard of quality. We want to put our best content out, and ensure that everything we do is making the game more enjoyable with every update.



Although we may not release a weekly patch, we will utilize the test servers for significantly longer periods of time and deploy patches and hotfixes when necessary. This way, when we have a new feature that we’d like to roll-out it will be more thoroughly polished thanks to extensive community feedback. This will result in our live build being more exciting for everyone and drastically reduce the amount of unforeseen issues. We want to thoroughly and truthfully emphasize that this will have absolutely no bearing on how much content we deliver, or how much we work on the development of the game. We will still inform our community with public patch notes outlining changes we’ve made with each update.



Again, we would like to assure you all that we are still on-track to release our game as per our updated timeline, and we want to emphasize to you that we are not winding down the development, or complacent. We have a lot of work to do, and we want this game to be released with as many fun, rich, enjoyable features and mechanics as possible. Our team will continue to be hard at work, and we are always listening to your feedback.