PUBG - Patch soll Performance-Probleme spürbar verbessern

Von Patrik Hasberg - News vom 28.12.2017, 11:22 Uhr
PUBG Screenshot

Entwickler PUBG Corporation hat rund eine Woche nach dem PC-Release von Playerunknown's Battlegrounds ein erstes Update veröffentlicht, das vor allem die Performance-Probleme und das Rubberbanding spürbar verbessern soll.

Der Battle-Royale-Shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds befindet sich seit einigen Tagen in der 1.0-Version und hat den Early-Access-Status damit offiziell hinter sich gelassen. Doch auch weiterhin beschweren sich Spieler über nervige Lags, Rubberbanding sowie Performance-Probleme und Einbrüche der Framerate.

Die Entwickler hinter dem Titel haben nun in der Nacht einen weiteren Patch aufgespielt, der ein Gigabyte groß ist und die Performance spürbar verbessern soll. Wie PUBG Corpoaration auf Steam mitgeteilt hat, seien Fehlerquellen bei der Server-Infrastruktur beseitigt worden.

PC 1.0 Update #1

World

  • Changed the map selection ratio to be equal for Erangel and Miramar.

Replays

  • Adjusted replay system so that players can only view game replays from 3 minutes after death.
  • This is to prevent sharing opponent's positions to surviving teammates immediately after death.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where some buildings and objects were not marked on the Miramar world map.
  • Reduced occurrences of the issue where replays occasionally crashed back to the lobby screen.
  • On restarting a replay, it will continue where last viewed.
  • Fixed the issue where the beginning of the Death Cam and replay was missing.
  • Fixed the issue where players couldn't earn BP.
  • We will update with a compensation plan soon.
  • Fixed the issue where players could die unexpectedly from fall damage.
  • Fixed the issue where bullets couldn't penetrate particular fences from both sides.

Ein neues Update zu PUBG soll die Performance spürbar verbessern.

Quelle: Steam - PUBG

