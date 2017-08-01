PUBG - Offizielle Patch Notes und Statement zu den Lootboxen

Wir haben für euch die frisch veröffentlichten Patch Notes zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds für das Monats-Update im August. Außerdem hat Chefentwickler Brendan Greene ein Statement zu der Lootboxen-Kontroverse abgegeben.
Das monatliche Update zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds steht vor der Türe und Erfinder Brendan Greene hat die entsprechenden Patch Notes veröffentlicht. Das ist übrigens laut eigener Aussage das letzte Mal, dass der Chef dies selber getan hat. Aufgrund von sehr viel Arbeit und nur wenig Zeit, werde sich in Zukunft das Community-Team um die Patch Notes kümmern.
Kontroverse um Lootboxen
Innerhalb der offiziellen Mitteilung hat Greene zudem ein Statement zur Kontroverse rund um die kommenden Lootboxen veröffentlicht.
So wird Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Lootboxen einführen, die kosmetische Items beinhalten - ähnlich wie in dem Multiplayer-Shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Die Community fand diese Idee allerdings weniger gut, woraufhin ein Shitstorm losgebrochen wurde.
Wie Greene jetzt verraten hat, werden die Lootboxen erst zum finalen Release vollständig implementiert, bisher befindet sich Battlegrounds noch in der Early Access-Phase. Während der Titel also noch nicht offiziell veröffentlicht ist, sollen die Lootboxen lediglich erst einmal getestet werden. Dieses Feature soll vor allem der Nachfinanzierung des Titels helfen, wodurch auch Spieler einen Vorteil hätten. Spieler könnten zudem selber entscheiden, wie und ob überhaupt sie dieses Feature nutzen möchten. Erspielte Kisten könnten später auch einfach über Steam verkauft werden, um das eigene Steam-Guthaben zu füllen.
In den Bezahlkisten aber auch den "Wanderer"- sowie "Survivor"-Kisten werden Spieler nur kosmetische Inhalte vorfinden. Gameplay-Inhalte sollen nicht über Mikrotransaktionen verkauft werden.
Patch Notes zum Monats-Update (Early Access Month 4 Update)
Am morgigen Mittwoch wird das neue Monats-Update auf den öffentlichen Testservern zur Verfügung stehen, im Laufe der Woche soll der Patch auch für die Live-Version von Playeruknown's Battlegrounds erscheinen.
Server Optimization
-
Optimized fences, doors, and windows
-
Optimized vehicle physics
Client Optimization
-
Optimized memory usage for world objects
-
Optimized terrain rendering
-
Optimized vehicle physics
-
Optimized User Interface
New Items
-
Added new weapon Mk14 EBR. Mk14 EBR is a Designated Marksman Rifle that can only be obtained from Carepackages.This weapon is chambered for 7.62mm and sniper rifle attachments
Character
-
Added two new face presets and hairstyles to character customization for both genders
Gameplay
-
Added 1st Person server options to NA and EU Solo and Duo game-modes
-
Players who choose 1st Person mode will be matched together
-
Character view is set to 3rd Person mode in starting airplane and during free fall from the airplane. This will be set to 1st Person only in a future update
-
Camera will stay still while looting items to prevent dizziness
-
Added a new feature to report players
-
Some people killed knocked-out teammates in order to avoid giving kill count to an opponent who knocked them down. Now the kill count will still go to the opponent in this specific case.
-
Added new animation when using different consumables
-
Improved camera transition when disabling Free look feature (Alt Key)
-
Decreased the reload time of VSS
-
Players may now re-enter games if they have been disconnected mid-game
-
You may now play with Xbox controllers, and we will continue to make improvements with Xbox controllers
-
Sound volume difference from inside and outside of building is more obvious
-
Added new sound effect while scoping or aiming weapon
-
Added new effects when a character is running or sprinting over different types of surfaces
-
Improved character animation without any weapon or with melee weapon
-
Added slight delay when using the drag-and-drop feature on items in inventory UI. We implemented this delay to provide a fair gameplay environment to all players
-
Improved post-process effect when a character takes damage outside of the blue circle
Items and Vehicles
-
Added a lower rail attachment slot to SKS
-
You may now honk a car horn when sitting in the driver's seat with Left Mouse Click
-
Decreased the chance of vehicle explosion after the vehicle gets stuck in objects
-
Vehicle driving sound will change slightly in FPP and TPP modes
-
Added new sound effects for motorcycle tire screech while driving
-
Eliminated firing delay of S1897 from pump action after reload
-
Improved effects of boats
-
Added spark effect to flat tires
-
Reduced cast time of First Aid Kit / Painkiller to 6 seconds
-
Reduced cast time of Med Kit / Adrenaline Syringe to 8 seconds
UI
-
Added more features and hot keys to the Options Menu
-
Added new option for V-Sync
-
You may now designate a maximum of two different keys for each key bind
-
Added new option to set toggle on certain actions and features
-
You may now use Mouse wheel up/down as one of your key binds
-
Added new keybinds, such as all mute (Ctrl+M) and switching Voice Channel (Ctrl+Y), and a new option to adjust the volume of voice chat
-
Added new keybinds to use specific throwables
-
Added Colorblind Mode
-
Added an FOV slider for 1st person view
-
Added some region names to the mini map
-
Added new option to display helmet, vest, and backpack equipped on HUD UI.This HUD UI will be updated further in the future
-
Added new option to display all equipped weapons on the right side of the screen.This UI will be updated further in the future
Bug fixes
-
Partially fixed client crash issues
-
Fixed an issue of weapons sporadically ceasing to fire despite being set to auto firing mode
-
You may not use consumables in vehicles underwater
-
Fixed bugs below while spectating another character
-
A character appeared to be shaking when the character moves around
-
Camera swing when a character scopes while walking
-
Camera swing when a character peeks left or right while scoping
-
A character appeared to be shaking when the player moves his mouse while scoping in Prone
-
Characters farther than 500m away from a vehicle will no longer hear the tire screech sound
-
Fixed post-process bug underwater in FPP mode
-
Fixed an issue of the reloading sound getting played repetitively after dropping a weapon while reloading
-
Fixed the probability of getting rainy weather to previous value
-
Fixed a bug where a character could not equip attachment with full inventory
-
Fixed a bug where weapons would continue to play looped reload animation even after canceling the reload
-
Fixed a bug where a character could see through the other side of wall when scoping or crouching against certain walls
-
Fixed a bug where a character sitting on objects inside of certain buildings could see through ceilings and walls
-
Fixed sporadic issue of disabling in-game UI
-
Eliminated bombing outside of Red Zone
