PUBG - Monats-Update samt neuer Waffe ab sofort auf den Servern

Schon gestern wurde das neue Monats-Update auf den Testservern veröffentlicht, jetzt ist der Patch auch für die Live-Version von Playeruknown's Battlegrounds erschienen.
Das etwa 5 Gigabyte große Update sorgte bereits im Voraus für eine Kontroverse, da neue Lootboxen eingeführt werden - unter anderem eine gamesbox-Kiste, die nur gegen Echtgeld zu erhalten ist. Aber auch gute Nachrichten bietet das Update und so wurden neben einer Menge Bugfixes, vor allen Dingen auch eine neue Waffe und First-Person-only-Server implementiert.
Die kompletten Patchnotes findet ihr hier:
Client Optimization
- Optimized memory usage for world objects
- Optimized terrain rendering
- Optimized vehicle physics
- Optimized User Interface
New Items
- Added new weapon Mk14 EBR. Mk14 EBR is a Designated Marksman Rifle that can only be obtained from Carepackages.This weapon is chambered for 7.62mm and sniper rifle attachments
Character
- Added two new face presets and hairstyles to character customization for both genders
Gameplay
- Added 1st Person server options to NA and EU Solo and Duo game-modes
- Players who choose 1st Person mode will be matched together
- Character view is set to 3rd Person mode in starting airplane and during free fall from the airplane. This will be set to 1st Person only in a future update
- Camera will stay still while looting items to prevent dizziness
- Added a new feature to report players
- Some people killed knocked-out teammates in order to avoid giving kill count to an opponent who knocked them down. Now the kill count will still go to the opponent in this specific case.
- Added new animation when using different consumables
- Improved camera transition when disabling Free look feature (Alt Key)
- Decreased the reload time of VSS
- Players may now re-enter games if they have been disconnected mid-game
- You may now play with Xbox controllers, and we will continue to make improvements with Xbox controllers
- Sound volume difference from inside and outside of building is more obvious
- Added new sound effect while scoping or aiming weapon
- Added new effects when a character is running or sprinting over different types of surfaces
- Improved character animation without any weapon or with melee weapon
- Added slight delay when using the drag-and-drop feature on items in inventory UI. We implemented this delay to provide a fair gameplay environment to all players
- Improved post-process effect when a character takes damage outside of the blue circle
Items and Vehicles
- Added a lower rail attachment slot to SKS
- You may now honk a car horn when sitting in the driver's seat with Left Mouse Click
- Decreased the chance of vehicle explosion after the vehicle gets stuck in objects
- Vehicle driving sound will change slightly in FPP and TPP modes
- Added new sound effects for motorcycle tire screech while driving
- Eliminated firing delay of S1897 from pump action after reload
- Improved effects of boats
- Added spark effect to flat tires
- Reduced cast time of First Aid Kit / Painkiller to 6 seconds
- Reduced cast time of Med Kit / Adrenaline Syringe to 8 seconds
UI
- Added more features and hot keys to the Options Menu
- Added new option for V-Sync
- You may now designate a maximum of two different keys for each key bind
- Added new option to set toggle on certain actions and features
- You may now use Mouse wheel up/down as one of your key binds
- Added new keybinds, such as all mute (Ctrl+M) and switching Voice Channel (Ctrl+Y), and a new option to adjust the volume of voice chat
- Added new keybinds to use specific throwables
- Added Colorblind Mode
- Added an FOV slider for 1st person view
- Added some region names to the mini map
- Added new option to display helmet, vest, and backpack equipped on HUD UI.This HUD UI will be updated further in the future
- Added new option to display all equipped weapons on the right side of the screen.This UI will be updated further in the future
Bug fixes
- Partially fixed client crash issues
- Fixed an issue of weapons sporadically ceasing to fire despite being set to auto firing mode
- You may not use consumables in vehicles underwater
- Fixed bugs below while spectating another character
- A character appeared to be shaking when the character moves around
- Camera swing when a character scopes while walking
- Camera swing when a character peeks left or right while scoping
- A character appeared to be shaking when the player moves his mouse while scoping in Prone
- Characters farther than 500m away from a vehicle will no longer hear the tire screech sound
- Fixed post-process bug underwater in FPP mode
- Fixed an issue of the reloading sound getting played repetitively after dropping a weapon while reloading
- Fixed the probability of getting rainy weather to previous value
- Fixed a bug where a character could not equip attachment with full inventory
- Fixed a bug where weapons would continue to play looped reload animation even after canceling the reload
- Fixed a bug where a character could see through the other side of wall when scoping or crouching against certain walls
- Fixed a bug where a character sitting on objects inside of certain buildings could see through ceilings and walls
- Fixed sporadic issue of disabling in-game UI
- Eliminated bombing outside of Red Zone