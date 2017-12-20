PUBG - Erster Patch für Xbox One veröffentlicht

Der Start des Battle-Royale-Shooters Playerunknown's Battlegrounds ist auf der Xbox One alles andere als optimal verlaufen. Zahlreiche Spieler klagen über Performance-Probleme und Bugs.
Erster Patch für Xbox One veröffentlicht
Ab sofort steht nun das erste Update für die Microsoft-Konsole zum Download bereit. Die Entwickler empfehlen einen Neustart der Xbox One bzw. Xbox One S sowie Xbox One X. Wir haben für euch die offiziellen Patch-Notes unterhalb dieser Zeilen aufgelistet. Demnach soll das Update eine Performance-Verbesserung auf der Konsole mit sich bringen. Außerdem ist das Anti-Aliasing auf der Xbox One S und der ersten Xbox One leicht verbessert worden.
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds ist seit dem 12- Dezember für die Xbox One erhältlich.
PUBG Patch-Notes für Xbox One
Gameplay
- Gas can now be used while on bike or bike with sidecar
UI/UX
- Equipment icons on HUD will now be visible
- Player icon is now more clearly visible on the world map
- UI prompts now appear when reload and enter a vehicle options are present
Character
- Tweaked hair color options
Animation
- Cleaned up sidecar passenger animations in first person view
- Fixed player camera issues while a passenger on the backseat of a Buggy
- Addressed arm animations specific to holding some weapons
- Character now correctly faces the proper direction when stopping while swimming
Others
- First pass visual and performance improvements
- Slightly improved anti-aliasing on Xbox One and Xbox One S
- Localization updates for Vietnamese, Spanish,(Spain/Mexico)
- Controls on motorcycle no longer inverted
- Keyboard functionality is disabled
Bug Fixes
- Fixed instances of player nametags not properly displaying in the lobby during Squad and Duo play
- Fixed minor animation while crouching and prone
- Fixed issues where curtains on windows block line of sight of players in the TPP mode
- Fixed an issue where when Squad leader left the party, voice chat ceased to function as intended
- Fixed issue where players could lean out of vehicles even when obstructed
- Fixed collision of cardboard boxes in Yasnaya city
- Fixed typo in the controller guide
- Other minor fixes
