PUBG - Erster Patch für Xbox One veröffentlicht

Von Patrik Hasberg - News vom 20.12.2017, 11:00 Uhr
PUBG Screenshot

Die Entwickler hinter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds haben nun den ersten Patch für die Xbox One-Version veröffentlicht. Damit sollen vor allem Performance-Verbesserungen auf der Microsoft-Konsole erreicht werden.

Der Start des Battle-Royale-Shooters Playerunknown's Battlegrounds ist auf der Xbox One alles andere als optimal verlaufen. Zahlreiche Spieler klagen über Performance-Probleme und Bugs.

Erster Patch für Xbox One veröffentlicht

Ab sofort steht nun das erste Update für die Microsoft-Konsole zum Download bereit. Die Entwickler empfehlen einen Neustart der Xbox One bzw. Xbox One S sowie Xbox One X. Wir haben für euch die offiziellen Patch-Notes unterhalb dieser Zeilen aufgelistet. Demnach soll das Update eine Performance-Verbesserung auf der Konsole mit sich bringen. Außerdem ist das Anti-Aliasing auf der Xbox One S und der ersten Xbox One leicht verbessert worden.

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds ist seit dem 12- Dezember für die Xbox One erhältlich.

PUBG Patch-Notes für Xbox One

Gameplay

  • Gas can now be used while on bike or bike with sidecar

UI/UX

  • Equipment icons on HUD will now be visible
  • Player icon is now more clearly visible on the world map
  • UI prompts now appear when reload and enter a vehicle options are present

Character

  • Tweaked hair color options

Animation

  • Cleaned up sidecar passenger animations in first person view
  • Fixed player camera issues while a passenger on the backseat of a Buggy
  • Addressed arm animations specific to holding some weapons
  • Character now correctly faces the proper direction when stopping while swimming

Others

  • First pass visual and performance improvements
  • Slightly improved anti-aliasing on Xbox One and Xbox One S
  • Localization updates for Vietnamese, Spanish,(Spain/Mexico)
  • Controls on motorcycle no longer inverted
  • Keyboard functionality is disabled

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed instances of player nametags not properly displaying in the lobby during Squad and Duo play
  • Fixed minor animation while crouching and prone
  • Fixed issues where curtains on windows block line of sight of players in the TPP mode
  • Fixed an issue where when Squad leader left the party, voice chat ceased to function as intended
  • Fixed issue where players could lean out of vehicles even when obstructed
  • Fixed collision of cardboard boxes in Yasnaya city
  • Fixed typo in the controller guide
  • Other minor fixes

Die Xbox One-Version von PUBG hat einen Patch erhalten, der die Performance verbessern soll.

Quelle: PUBG Forum

