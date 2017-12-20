PUBG - Erster Patch für Xbox One veröffentlicht

Die Entwickler hinter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds haben nun den ersten Patch für die Xbox One-Version veröffentlicht. Damit sollen vor allem Performance-Verbesserungen auf der Microsoft-Konsole erreicht werden.

Der Start des Battle-Royale-Shooters Playerunknown's Battlegrounds ist auf der Xbox One alles andere als optimal verlaufen. Zahlreiche Spieler klagen über Performance-Probleme und Bugs.

Erster Patch für Xbox One veröffentlicht

Ab sofort steht nun das erste Update für die Microsoft-Konsole zum Download bereit. Die Entwickler empfehlen einen Neustart der Xbox One bzw. Xbox One S sowie Xbox One X. Wir haben für euch die offiziellen Patch-Notes unterhalb dieser Zeilen aufgelistet. Demnach soll das Update eine Performance-Verbesserung auf der Konsole mit sich bringen. Außerdem ist das Anti-Aliasing auf der Xbox One S und der ersten Xbox One leicht verbessert worden.

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds ist seit dem 12- Dezember für die Xbox One erhältlich.

PUBG Patch-Notes für Xbox One

Gameplay

Gas can now be used while on bike or bike with sidecar

UI/UX

Equipment icons on HUD will now be visible

Player icon is now more clearly visible on the world map

UI prompts now appear when reload and enter a vehicle options are present

Character

Tweaked hair color options

Animation

Cleaned up sidecar passenger animations in first person view

Fixed player camera issues while a passenger on the backseat of a Buggy

Addressed arm animations specific to holding some weapons

Character now correctly faces the proper direction when stopping while swimming

Others

First pass visual and performance improvements

Slightly improved anti-aliasing on Xbox One and Xbox One S

Localization updates for Vietnamese, Spanish,(Spain/Mexico)

Controls on motorcycle no longer inverted

Keyboard functionality is disabled

Bug Fixes

Fixed instances of player nametags not properly displaying in the lobby during Squad and Duo play

Fixed minor animation while crouching and prone

Fixed issues where curtains on windows block line of sight of players in the TPP mode

Fixed an issue where when Squad leader left the party, voice chat ceased to function as intended

Fixed issue where players could lean out of vehicles even when obstructed

Fixed collision of cardboard boxes in Yasnaya city

Fixed typo in the controller guide

Other minor fixes

