  • PlayNation.de
    • /
  • Pokémon Go
    • /
  • News

  • Pokémon Go - Nächstes Event geleakt

    • News vom 05.06.2017 - 14:35 Uhr - Kommentieren (0)
    Pokémon Go Screenshot

    In Kürze soll ein neues Event in Pokémon Go starten. Dies geht aus einem aktuellen Leak hervor, der durch eine vertrauenswürdige Quelle ans Licht gebracht wurde. Demnach sollen sich Fans auf mehr Pokémon der Typen Feuer und Eis freuen.

    In der kommenden Woche soll ein neues Pokémon Go Event starten. Dies geht aus einem aktuellen Leak hervor, dessen Quelle sich in der Vergangenheit als äußerst zuverlässig erwiesen hat.

    Offenbar soll am 13. Juni 2017 um 22:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit das nächste Pokémon Go Event starten. Spieler sollen sich offenbar auf mehr „Feuer und Eis“-Pokémon freuen, wie aus der geleakten Pressemitteilung hervorgeht.

    Neue Boni für Pokémon-Trainer

    Außerdem sollen sich Spieler auf mehr Erfahrungspunkte beim Fangen wilder Pokémon und Ausbrüten von Eiern freuen können. Zudem sollen Glücks-Eier fünfzig Prozent im offiziellen Ingame-Shop günstiger sein.

    Im Laufe des Events soll es mehr Feuer- und Eis-Pokémon in freier Laufbahn zu fangen geben, darunter die folgenden:

    • Glumanda
    • Feurigel
    • Hunduster
    • Hundemon
    • Ponita
    • Quiekel
    • Vulpix
    • Sniebel
    • Magmar
    • Austos

    Mehr Feuer und Eis in Pokémon Go

    Folgende Pressemitteilung soll im Laufe der kommenden Woche von Niantic veröffentlicht werden:

    Trainers,

    With summer quickly approaching in the Northern Hemisphere and winter approaching in the Southern Hemisphere, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the upcoming solstices than with a Fire-type and Ice-type Pokémon GO event.

    From 1:00 P.M. PDT on June 13 to 1:00 P.M. PDT on June 20, 2017, Trainers around the world will discover more Charmander, Cyndaquil, Growlithe, Houndour, Ponyta, Swinub, Vulpix, and their Evolutions. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for Sneasel, Magmar, Cloyster, and other Fire types and Ice types!

    It’s time to perfect your Poké Ball throws, Trainers! Throughout the event, you’ll receive huge XP bonuses for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws, as well as Curveballs and First Throws. Additionally, as you walk around your neighborhoods or discover new sights, you’ll earn even more XP for hatching Eggs. To help you take advantage of these awesome XP bonuses, Lucky Eggs will be 50% off in the in-game shop.

    Get ready to explore the world around you—there are even more exciting updates coming your way soon!

    —The Pokémon GO team

    Das nächste Pokémon Go Update

    Siehe auch: event leak patch Pokémon Go update
    via: PokémonGOHub

    Seitenauswahl

  • Nächstes Event geleakt
  • Niantic kündigt „legendären Sommer“ ...
  • Mehr Stein-Pokémon in der ...
  • Gefängnisstrafe wegen Spielens in ...
  • Update 1.33.1 für iOS / 0.63.1 für ...

    • Infos zu Pokémon Go

    Zeige alles Infos News Artikel Videos
    Artikel zu Pokémon Go
    Pokémon Go - Preiserhöhungen im Ingame-Shop Spieler müssen bei Pokémon Go bald tiefer in die Tasche greifen, wenn sie sich im Ingame-Shop umschauen. Der Kauf von PokéMünzen kostet auf iPhone und Android ab sofort etwa 10 Prozent mehr ...
    Artikel zu Pokémon Go
    Pokémon Go - Mehr Pflanzen-Pokémon an diesem Wochenende In Pokémon Go gibt es an diesem Wochenende ein großes Event zur Frühlingsstimmung. Nur für kurze Zeit gibt es mehr Pflanzen-Pokémon in eurer Umgebung zu entdecken. Dazu gehören auch die ...
    Von Wladislav Sidorov Unser Team
    News zu Mafu**You

    Mafu**You - Kaum Einnahmen trotz vieler Aufrufe: das YouTube-Problem

     06.06.

    Pokémon Tekken DX - Erscheint für Nintendo Switch

         06.06.

    Pokémon Gold und Silber - Release für 3DS via Virtual Console

         06.06.

    Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond - Offiziell angekündigt, Trailer und Infos

         06.06.

    Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond - Der offizielle Teaser-Trailer

         06.06.

    Guardians of the Galaxy - Trailer zum heutigen Release der zweiten Episode

         Weitere News anzeigen

    Nichts verpassen!

     Auf unserer Facebook-Seite warten über 120.000 Gamer auf dich! Werde ein Teil der Community und verpasse keine News, spannende Artikel, neue Videos, Infos und mehr. Jetzt folgen und vorbei schauen!