Pokémon Go - Nächstes Event geleakt

In der kommenden Woche soll ein neues Pokémon Go Event starten. Dies geht aus einem aktuellen Leak hervor, dessen Quelle sich in der Vergangenheit als äußerst zuverlässig erwiesen hat.

Offenbar soll am 13. Juni 2017 um 22:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit das nächste Pokémon Go Event starten. Spieler sollen sich offenbar auf mehr „Feuer und Eis“-Pokémon freuen, wie aus der geleakten Pressemitteilung hervorgeht.

Außerdem sollen sich Spieler auf mehr Erfahrungspunkte beim Fangen wilder Pokémon und Ausbrüten von Eiern freuen können. Zudem sollen Glücks-Eier fünfzig Prozent im offiziellen Ingame-Shop günstiger sein.

Im Laufe des Events soll es mehr Feuer- und Eis-Pokémon in freier Laufbahn zu fangen geben, darunter die folgenden:

Folgende Pressemitteilung soll im Laufe der kommenden Woche von Niantic veröffentlicht werden:

Trainers,

With summer quickly approaching in the Northern Hemisphere and winter approaching in the Southern Hemisphere, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the upcoming solstices than with a Fire-type and Ice-type Pokémon GO event.

From 1:00 P.M. PDT on June 13 to 1:00 P.M. PDT on June 20, 2017, Trainers around the world will discover more Charmander, Cyndaquil, Growlithe, Houndour, Ponyta, Swinub, Vulpix, and their Evolutions. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for Sneasel, Magmar, Cloyster, and other Fire types and Ice types!

It’s time to perfect your Poké Ball throws, Trainers! Throughout the event, you’ll receive huge XP bonuses for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws, as well as Curveballs and First Throws. Additionally, as you walk around your neighborhoods or discover new sights, you’ll earn even more XP for hatching Eggs. To help you take advantage of these awesome XP bonuses, Lucky Eggs will be 50% off in the in-game shop.

Get ready to explore the world around you—there are even more exciting updates coming your way soon!

—The Pokémon GO team