Gruselig wird es mit dem frisch veröffentlichten DLC "Spooky Pack" für Planet Coaster. Spieler dürfen sich auf allerhand neue Inhalte rund um das Thema Halloween freuen. Preislich schlägt die Erweiterung mit insgesamt 10,99 zu Buche.
Ab sofort dürfen sich stolze Freizeitparkbesitzer mit dem nächsten DLC für Planet Coaster namens "Spooky Pack" über neue Inhalte freuen.
Wie die Entwickler von Frontier Developments bekannt gegeben haben, stehen mit dem kostenpflichtigen DLC namens "Spooky Pack" ab sofort einhundert neue Gegenstände aus dem Themengebiet Halloween zur Verfügung. Außerdem darf sich mit "The Hoax" und "The Huntsman" über zwei frische Attraktionen gefreut werden.
Passend zu der neuen Inhaltserweiterung steht ein entsprechender Trailer zur Verfügung, in dem der neue Content vorgestellt wird. Der DLC schlägt bei Steam insgesamt mit 10,99 Euro zu Buche.
Die englischsprachigen Patch Notes haben wir für euch unterhalb dieser Zeilen aufgelistet:
Spooky Pack now available
Hoax - a free spinning haunted house ride, it can fit in the smallest spaces with its tight track that twists and turns to thrill your guests
Huntsman - Planet Coaster's first ever motion platform ride. This ride is uniquely designed by the way it rotates on an axis. Wow your guests with this fitting ride for the spooky theme set
The Huntman's yaw, pitch and roll can be controlled as it goes around the track in the track Utility Settings panel
Spooky Witch Hat - for avatars and can be sold in the Hats Fantastic shop
Spooky Skull Hat - for avatars and can be sold in the Hats Fantastic shop
King Ghoster - the ghoulish new Spooky entertainer
227 scenery items - including 46 animated items, 18 special effects, 31 scenery items with billboard functions and 2 path extras
124 building pieces
A host of new audio - including 7 music tracks, 18 sound ambiences and more than 70 sound effects
New Coasters
In-Descent - This rapid steel shuttle roller coaster isn't for the faint hearted, this ride will leave your guests breathless
The In-Descent coaster has different variations of the tunnel piece, found in the track Utility Settings
Coaster and Tracked Ride Blueprints
Spire of Shock - In-Descent Coaster blueprint
The Jailer's Den - Hoax Track Ride blueprint
The Witch's Haunt - Huntsman Track Ride blueprint
New Scenery
Stone Slab Path and Stone Slab Queue added
Two new fonts added for signs with Editable Text - UncialAntiqua and UnifrakturMaguntia
Added a new content pack filter for Spooky to the Scenery and Building browsers
UI
The Hats Fantastic shop facility can now sell DLC hats, if the player owns them
Ride/Coaster Bug Fixes and Improvements
Added a new Game option for Coaster Friction Controls
Enabling this option provides a slider on coasters to control the friction of the track
Fixed an issue where the tweaky tool would not disappear when editing Boomerang coasters
Removed the requirement to test transport rides
Transport rides can have trains added without having to close the ride
Improved the LODs on Tiamat catwalk stairs
Improved functionality of multiple passes through the Viper One station
Scenery Bug Fixes
Streetlamps and Lamposts now correctly turn off during the day
Audio Bugs and Improvements
Improved the responsiveness of the following coasters:
Steel Vengeance
Bakasura
Black Falcon
Rival
Trident
Equalizer
Sprint 500
Cloud Runner
Dragon
Wendigo
Rage
Torque
Malice Unchained
New sound effects
10 new sound effects and 1 new ambience tailored for the In-Descent coaster, demonstrated in the Spire of Shock blueprint