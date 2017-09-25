  • Planet Coaster - Frontier Developments veröffentlicht DLC "Spooky Pack"

    • Von Patrik Hasberg | News vom 25.09.2017 - 18:08 Uhr - Kommentieren
    Planet Coaster Screenshot

    Gruselig wird es mit dem frisch veröffentlichten DLC "Spooky Pack" für Planet Coaster. Spieler dürfen sich auf allerhand neue Inhalte rund um das Thema Halloween freuen. Preislich schlägt die Erweiterung mit insgesamt 10,99 zu Buche.

    Ab sofort dürfen sich stolze Freizeitparkbesitzer mit dem nächsten DLC für Planet Coaster namens "Spooky Pack" über neue Inhalte freuen.

    Frontier Developments veröffentlicht DLC "Spooky Pack"

    Wie die Entwickler von Frontier Developments bekannt gegeben haben, stehen mit dem kostenpflichtigen DLC namens "Spooky Pack" ab sofort einhundert neue Gegenstände aus dem Themengebiet Halloween zur Verfügung. Außerdem darf sich mit "The Hoax" und "The Huntsman" über zwei frische Attraktionen gefreut werden.

    Passend zu der neuen Inhaltserweiterung steht ein entsprechender Trailer zur Verfügung, in dem der neue Content vorgestellt wird. Der DLC schlägt bei Steam insgesamt mit 10,99 Euro zu Buche.

    Die englischsprachigen Patch Notes haben wir für euch unterhalb dieser Zeilen aufgelistet:

    Spooky Pack now available

    • Hoax - a free spinning haunted house ride, it can fit in the smallest spaces with its tight track that twists and turns to thrill your guests
    • Huntsman - Planet Coaster's first ever motion platform ride. This ride is uniquely designed by the way it rotates on an axis. Wow your guests with this fitting ride for the spooky theme set

    The Huntman's yaw, pitch and roll can be controlled as it goes around the track in the track Utility Settings panel

    • Spooky Witch Hat - for avatars and can be sold in the Hats Fantastic shop
    • Spooky Skull Hat - for avatars and can be sold in the Hats Fantastic shop
    • King Ghoster - the ghoulish new Spooky entertainer
    • 227 scenery items - including 46 animated items, 18 special effects, 31 scenery items with billboard functions and 2 path extras
    • 124 building pieces
    • A host of new audio - including 7 music tracks, 18 sound ambiences and more than 70 sound effects

    New Coasters

    • In-Descent - This rapid steel shuttle roller coaster isn't for the faint hearted, this ride will leave your guests breathless

    The In-Descent coaster has different variations of the tunnel piece, found in the track Utility Settings

    Coaster and Tracked Ride Blueprints

    • Spire of Shock - In-Descent Coaster blueprint
    • The Jailer's Den - Hoax Track Ride blueprint
    • The Witch's Haunt - Huntsman Track Ride blueprint

    New Scenery

    Stone Slab Path and Stone Slab Queue added

    Two new fonts added for signs with Editable Text - UncialAntiqua and UnifrakturMaguntia

    Added a new content pack filter for Spooky to the Scenery and Building browsers

    UI

    • The Hats Fantastic shop facility can now sell DLC hats, if the player owns them

    Ride/Coaster Bug Fixes and Improvements

    • Added a new Game option for Coaster Friction Controls

    Enabling this option provides a slider on coasters to control the friction of the track

    • Fixed an issue where the tweaky tool would not disappear when editing Boomerang coasters
    • Removed the requirement to test transport rides
    • Transport rides can have trains added without having to close the ride
    • Improved the LODs on Tiamat catwalk stairs
    • Improved functionality of multiple passes through the Viper One station

    Scenery Bug Fixes

    • Streetlamps and Lamposts now correctly turn off during the day

    Audio Bugs and Improvements

    Improved the responsiveness of the following coasters:

    • Steel Vengeance
    • Bakasura
    • Black Falcon
    • Rival
    • Trident
    • Equalizer
    • Sprint 500
    • Cloud Runner
    • Dragon
    • Wendigo
    • Rage
    • Torque
    • Malice Unchained

    New sound effects

    • 10 new sound effects and 1 new ambience tailored for the In-Descent coaster, demonstrated in the Spire of Shock blueprint

    Quelle: Steamcommunity

