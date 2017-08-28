No Man's Sky - Weltraumabenteuer erhält Patch 1.34

Die Mannen von Hello Games haben das mittlerweile dritte kleinere Update zu dem Weltraumabenteuer No Man's Sky veröffentlicht, das vor allem verschiedene Fehlerbehebungen mit sich bringt.

Ab sofort steht Patch 1.34 zu dem Weltraumabenteuer No Man's Sky zum Download bereit. Dabei handelt es sich bereits um das dritte kleinere Update in den letzten acht Tagen, das verschiedene Fehlerbehebungen mit sich bringt. Vor allem behebt der Patch Fehler und Probleme, die mit dem letzten großen Inhaltsupdate namens "Atlas Rises" ins Spiel gekommen sind.

Unter andere, soll das neue Update dafür sorgen, dass die Speicherdaten nicht zu groß werden. Außerdem ist die Anzahl an Pfaden erhöht worden, die in der galaktischen Karte angezeigt werden. Weiterhin kann nun zwischen den Stationen und der eigenen Basis hin und her teleportiert werden.

Unterhalb dieser Zeilen haben wir für euch die englischsprachigen Patch Notes aufgelistet:

Patch Notes Update 1.34:

Fixed an issue where large numbers of portal visits would be added to save files, greatly increasing the save size and impeding the ability to save the game.

Prevented the terrain editor draining in charge when editing empty voxels

Prevented players being able to edit terrain outside their base radius for free while standing inside their base

Fixed responses made to Artemis and Apollo at times being incorrectly tracked

Prevented players being blocked from progressing if they decline to enter glyphs into a particular story portal

Fixed instances where Atlas text was appearing as though it came from an NPC

Fixed FoV in photo mode showing degrees as a temperature

The discovery screen will now show images from a larger number of visited waypoints

Added a placeholder image in cases where a waypoint image is not available

Allowed scrolling of names on the discovery page which are too long to be displayed

Fixed a graphical issue where a blur effect would be applied while teleporting

Improved prioritization of systems you have teleported from when listing your most recent teleport locations

Altered teleporters in space stations to allow players to teleport directly to other stations as well as to their base

Improved ordering of icons on the galactic map to more accurately indicate missions and system information

Increased maximum number of paths which can be rendered in the galactic map

Improved appearance of the message displayed when your starship is out of range

Fixed warning symbol on broken tech appearing too small

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused glyphs not to be awarded correctly

Fixed an issue in tutorial messaging when you repair your pulse drive but nothing else before entering your ship

Added the amount of units you will earn for a discovery to the Analysis Visor interface

Added correct emotion animations for various interactions with NPCs

Fixed an issue when claiming a new base location (which caused base NPCs to stop responding)

Seitenauswahl

Infos zu No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky - Neues Update Atlas Rises erscheint bald Mit Informationen zum neuen Update und einigen emotionalen Worten hat sich Hello Games an die Spieler gewendet und ihnen versichert, hart am Spiel zu arbeiten.