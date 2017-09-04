No Man's Sky - Weltraum-Abenteuer erhält Patch 1.35

Das Weltraum-Abenteuer No Man's Sky hat mit Patch 1.35 das mittlerweile fünfte Update nach der großen Inhaltserweiterung namens "Atlas Rises" spendiert bekommen. Dieses nimmt sich, wie auch die vorherigen Updates, vor allem diverser Bugfixes an.

Auch in dieser Woche erhalten Spieler des Weltraum-Abenteuers No Man's Sky ein weiteres Update, das sich laut offizieller Angaben diverser Bugfixes annehmen soll. Patch 1.35 ist bereits das fünfte Update nach dem Release von "Atlas Rises", das kürzlich für die PC- und PlayStation 4-Version von Entwickler Hello Games veröffentlicht worden ist.

Laut vieler Spieler und Kritiker befindet sich das Spiel mittlerweile auf dem Weg der Besserung und wird durch neue Inhalte immer umfangreicher.

Alle Details zu Patch 1.35 findet ihr in den offiziellen Patch Logs unterhalb dieser Zeilen:

Features and changes

Introduced ship handling variances between types/classes. Each individual ship now has procedural handling and speed characteristics, based on their type and class

Handling is now displayed as a value on the ship statistics screen

It’s now possible to craft multiples of the same product at once

Added the ability to craft more of the same product on top of an existing stack

Improved transferring items between inventories

Added a toggle to switch from buy to sell screen on the trading menu

Added variance in handling between ship types

Improved the appearance of popup menus

Improved speed and smoothness of user interface page transitions

Reduced the amount of resource required to repair tech in Survival mode

Improved visuals for editing terrain

Improved display of critical warning messages

Added message to notify the player if they select a portal glyph they have not yet learned

Added additional information to the quick menu when the player attempts to charge something with insufficient resources

The quick menu will now automatically close after selecting an option

Alien words which have been translated are now highlighted in interactions

Improved messaging when portal glyphs are rewarded

Improved user interface navigation using Q, E, W, S and A and D keys

Added ability for player to enable torch while in caves

Improved galactic map saturation, colours and effects

Added an option in the galactic map to toggle user waypoints

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue preventing players with very long play times being able to save

Fixed an issue where black dots would occasionally appear while looking into the sun

Added audio when interacting with portals

Prevented hazard effects showing while teleporting or warping

Prevented mission log opening when you unpin recipes

Prevented players being able to scan creatures through the terrain

Fixed an issue causing extremely distant points of interest to show when scanning

Removed large white marker which would occasionally show up permanently over buildings

Fixed an issue where visited buildings would not correctly update their icon

Fixed an issue where visiting a building would not correctly mark nearby waypoints as visited

Fixed an issue where scanning buildings would not also scan nearby waypoints

It’s no longer possible to lose the Atlas Path by using a black hole

Denying the Atlas Path will no longer show you the Atlas Path

Balanced the damage potential of the Scatter Blaster upgrade

Players will no longer be directed to the anomaly in systems where it can’t spawn (e.g. when an Atlas Station is present)

Prevented portals from being incorrectly left enabled at times they shouldn’t be

Removed grass from bases created prior to the Atlas Rises update

Completed freighter salvage missions will no longer be incorrectly re-added to the mission log

Fixed issue where your base teleporter can be duplicated and incorrectly labelled in teleporter location lists

Prevented incorrect distant paths being drawn in the galactic map

Fixed an issue where galactic map paths would draw incorrectly

Fixed an issue where players could manipulate mission boards to get multiple of the same mission type

Fixed an issue where system race was being displayed incorrectly when talking to mission NPCs

Fixed an issue that caused general ship handling to overly effect ship boost handling

Spoiler warning: Fixed an issue where some players were not rewarded the Remembrance recipe at the conclusion of the story

Fixed some rare crashes

Seitenauswahl

Infos zu No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky - Update 1.3 Atlas Rises bringt Story, Multiplayer und mehr - Patchnotes Hello Games hat das wohl bislang größte Update zu No Man's Sky veröffentlicht. In Atlas Rises führt der Entwickler eine 30 Stunden lange Story, diverse Multiplayer-Elemente und weitere ...