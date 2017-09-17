No Man's Sky - Update 1.37 bringt zahlreiche Verbesserungen mit sich

Auch weiterhin versorgen die Jungs und Mädels von Hello Games No Man's Sky mit weiteren Updates, die vor allem kleinere Fehler ausmerzen sollen und Optimierungen mit sich bringen. Ab sofort steht Update 1.37 bereit, das unter anderem ein neues Steuerungsschema für das Raumschiff mit sich bringt.

Am vergangenen Freitag hat Entwickler Hello Games ein weiteres Update zu dem Weltraumabenteuer No Man's Sky veröffentlicht. Nachdem im letzten Monat Update 1.3 namens "Atlas Rises" veröffentlicht worden ist, erscheinen in regelmäßigen Abständen weitere Patches, die zahlreiche Bugs und Exploits aus dem Spiel entfernen.

Update 1.37 bringt zahlreiche Verbesserungen mit sich

Update 1.37 kommt mit einer Vielzahl an Änderungen und Verbesserungen daher. Unter anderem dürfen sich Spieler auf ein neues Steuerungsschema für das Raumschiff einstellen. Außerdem können nun alle Entdeckungen hochgeladen werden und die Preise im Handelssystem sind aktualisiert worden.

Auf dem offiziellen Blog haben die Entwickler die umganreichen englischsprachigen Patchnotes bereitsgestellt.

Patch Notes Update 1.37

Allowed economy Scanner to be used from the Quick Menu to locate an outpost

Improved prices trade outposts offer for trade goods

Added ability to hold backspace to delete text in text entry fields

Improved pagination of tech and product build windows

Improved pricing of freighters and freighter trade-in values

Added economy information to the galactic map for systems the player has already visited

Added a quick menu option to scan for outposts using an economy scanner

Increased tech fragment rewards for tech debris

Added a penalty to standing for killing civilian ships

Updated and improved terrain editing effects

Changed farmer missions to count plants grown anywhere towards requirements, including outside of player bases

Improved rewards given from factory and harvester buildings to avoid awarding known recipes

Improved fog and weather effects in low flight mode

Reduced FPS when the game is not in focus

Added categories to the item transfer window

Added a new send window to aid in transferring items

Improved planet temperature ranges

Improved storms on lush planets

Improved price comparison text on the ship purchase screen

Added “Upload All” button on the discovery page

Improved trade product pricing

Improved price modifiers for different economy types

Bug fixes

Players who find themselves a long way away from their mission destination can now use the log to reset the mission. The mission log will highlight missions and destinations over several thousand light years away with a red icon. Holding R3 or the middle mouse button over this icon will reset the mission to the most recent safe stage, allowing progress to continue.

Fixed an issue where some players did not receive all of the portal glyphs. If you experienced this issue, the next time you find a portal glyph, those that were previously missed should be restored.

Restored missing Atlas Seed blueprints to affected players

Fixed an issue that caused players to skip certain Atlas Stations

Reduced chance of multiple missions sending you to the same destination

Fixed landing of S-class ships

Fixed an issue in displaying temperature modifiers on hot planets

Fixed an issue with a particular Factory Raid mission which would prevent completion

Prevented failed timed missions remaining on the mission board indefinitely

Fixed issue where certain missions would incorrectly show markers in the galactic map

Fixed issue where planters on a player’s freighter would break whenever the freighter was moved

Fixed an exploit with teleporting between systems to trade

Prevented gas harvesters being constructed on planets with no atmosphere to harvest

Fixed number visibility when moving inventory items

Fixed an issue where player could not build item stacks in creative mode

Fixed issue where the economy description on the galactic map had untranslated text

Fixed issue where units would function incorrectly for players with more than the maximum amount

Fixed issues where maintenance components would require different repairs after rebooting the game

Fixed an issue where delivery missions were occasionally failing to register as complete

Prevented bounty missions failing if you choose not to attempt them immediately

Prevented terrain editing effects showing while you are in your vehicle

