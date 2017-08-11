No Man's Sky - Update 1.3 Atlas Rises bringt Story, Multiplayer und mehr - Patchnotes

  • PlayNation.de
    No Man's Sky Screenshot

    Hello Games hat das wohl bislang größte Update zu No Man's Sky veröffentlicht. In Atlas Rises führt der Entwickler eine 30 Stunden lange Story, diverse Multiplayer-Elemente und weitere Features ein. Der Patch ist natürlich völlig kostenlos.

    Ab heute steht das brandneue No Man's Sky Update 1.3 zum kostenlosen Download zur Verfügung. Der umfangreiche, auf den Namen „Atlas Rises“ getaufte Patch bringt zahlreiche Inhalte, die Spieler so schon vor einem Jahr erwartet hätten.

    Atlas Rises enthält unter anderem eine neue, rund 30 Stunden lange Story-Kampagne, prozedural generierte Missionen und die abgespeckte Form eines Multiplayer-Modus. Außerdem dürfen sich Spieler auf Verbesserungen im Handelssystem und verschiedene Wirtschaftssysteme freuen.

    1 Jahr No Man's Sky

    Update 1.3 soll das einjährige Jubiläum von No Man's Sky zelebrieren und ist die dritte große Aktualisierung für das Exploration-Adventure-Spiel. Für mehr Details zu den anderen Patches, klickt hier für Infos zum Foundation und Pathfinder-Update.

    Die Story soll die bisherigen Lore- und Interaktions-Elemente in ihrer Menge verdoppeln und euch in den Mittelpunkt einer neuen, interdimensionalen Rasse stellen. Fehler in der Matrix sorgen dafür, dass antike Portale wieder aktiviert werden - mit unvorhersehbaren Folgen.

    UMFRAGE: Wie findet ihr das neue No Man's Sky Update?

    Wirtschaft, Wohlstand und Konflikte

    Ein neues System bringt Wohlstand, Wirtschaft und Konfliktlevel zu den Sternsystemen. Neue Biome kommen mit exotischen Pflanzentypen und verändertem Aussehen daher, wobei auch generelle grafische Verbesserungen vorgenommen worden.

    Ab sofort könnt ihr die Galaxien zusammen erkunden: Bis zu 16 Spieler können aufeinander treffen, sobald sie sich in unmittelbarer Nähe zueinander befinden. Die Interaktionsmöglichkeiten sind derzeit aber noch limitiert, lediglich ein Voicechat existiert.

    Die Kontroverse um No Man's Sky

    Zahlreiche der Inhalte, die in Update 1.3 enthalten sind, hätten bereits zum Release des Titels vor einem Jahr enthalten sein sollen. Der schlechte Zustand des Spiels sorgte dafür, dass es das am schlechtesten bewertete Steam-Spiel war, die britische Werbeaufsicht gegen Hello Games ermittelte und 90 Prozent der Spieler sich enttäuscht abwandten.

    Das Ganze ging sogar soweit, dass Steam, Sony und GOG Rückerstattungen für No Man's Sky anboten. Irgendwann kochte die Gerüchteküche so stark, dass manche Spieler vermuteten, Hello Games sei geschlossen worden.

    Euch gefällt das Spiel, ihr habt es aber noch nicht? Dann könnt ihr es hier kaufen:

    No Man's Sky Atlas Rises Update

    No Man's Sky Update 1.3 - Patchnotes zu Atlas Rises

    GENERATION

    • Increased variety in weather, planet and structure names
    • More base building parts have unique names
    • Prevented trees spawning on sheer cliffs
    • Improved object placement on slopes
    • Improved grass placement and density
    • Changed the default starting ship model
    • Regenerated galaxy to remove differences between survival, normal and creative game modes
    • Improved building distribution
    • Increased distribution of heridium deposits
    • Improved generation of beaches along shorelines
    • Repositioned player bases to accommodate generation changes

    EXPLORATION

    • Improved balance of hazards between planets
    • Improved settings for hazard damage and strength
    • Reduce cave hazard recharge times
    • Added Shielding Shard to the starting player inventory
    • Limited the depth at which buildings can spawn underwater

    GAMEPLAY

    • More tech available in tech shops
    • Balanced tech shop standing requirements
    • Standing lights have a proper name when you interact with them
    • Increased robustness of systems for locating buildings
    • Increased number and types of objects which can be scanned
    • Increased information available about scanned foliage and creatures
    • Improved planet resource lists
    • Craftable products now sorted by most recent use
    • Improved differentiation of weapons
    • Fixed pinning product recipes and technology guides
    • Continued story unlocked through abandoned buildings
    • Added interactions and dialogue options for many structures and characters
    • Overhauled secondary character interactions

    TRADE AND FARMING

    • Alloys, farm products and new gas products now form separate branches of a larger craft tree
    • Added new valuable higher tier craft products
    • Added new harvester to harvest atmospheric gases
    • Added new trade specific products
    • Added new farmable "Star Bramble" plant
    • Added larger 4 plant hydroponic tray
    • Increased contrast between picked and unpicked resource plants to more easily tell them apart
    • Balanced priced of alloys, farm products and gases
    • Improved distributions of resources on planets
    • Improved scan ranges for resources on planets
    • Added scan markers on more smaller plutonium crystals to aid resource gathering

    FREIGHTERS

    • Balanced freighter prices
    • Fixed collision on freighter bridge
    • Added freighter classes
    • Added ability to warp in your freighter
    • Fixed floating turrets on capital freighters

    SPACE

    • Improved space heavy air
    • Added requirement to scan planets in order to reveal their names
    • Improved planet name display as you enter orbit
    • Fix for massive carve radius when mining asteroids

    GALACTIC MAP

    • Updated galactic map UI
    • Improved galactic map controls
    • Improved star names gathered in galaxy map flythrough
    • Improved distribution of different coloured stars
    • Added interstellar scan events

    STARSHIPS

    • Added ability to summon your ship from the quick menu
    • Refined ship reticules
    • Added new holographic cockpit HUD elements: mini map, pulse drive warning and target ship
    • Added new ship technology
    • Balanced space combat
    • Balanced ship weapons and technology
    • Updated ship weapon projectile effects
    • Updated ship hit direction markers
    • Improved flare graphics on ships
    • Improved loot containers dropped by AI ships
    • Improved effects on damaged AI ships
    • Balanced crashed ships broken slots and repair costs
    • Added a more convenient swap inventory button for moving items between new/crashed ships and storage units
    • Updated design of Atlas pass icons
    • Added ability to look around the cockpit when landed
    • Allowed player to remain in ship cockpit after landing
    • Improved spawning and distribution of AI ships
    • Improved ship altimeter
    • Added in-ship communicator
    • Added button prompt for ship zoom
    • Fixed a bug where your ship could become invisible by visiting the galactic map
    • Improved Pirate systems including the ability to negotiate or call in support
    • Added low flight mode
    • Improved landing code

    UI

    • Divided options menu into several pages
    • Revised Journey page
    • New Gek, Korvax and Vy'keen medals
    • New medals for the merchant, mercenary and explorer guilds
    • Revised log page
    • Fixed animation on markers as they are removed
    • Improved binocular UI
    • Updated journey milestone icons
    • Overhauled discovery log
    • Added cardinal directions to compass
    • Added distance markers to compass
    • Fix for "redeem content" showing twice on Steam menu
    • New trade and product icons
    • Revised combat ship markers
    • Improved ship tracking arrows when flying away from targets
    • Overhauled conversation interface

    GRAPHICS

    • Improved HBAO filtering around edges
    • Improved TAA handling of grass blade edges
    • Introduced depth of field effect during interactions
    • Added LOD meshes and imposters to various props
    • Fixed texturing on the buildable door
    • Reduced HBAO shimmer
    • Reduced shadow acne
    • Fixed artifacts with imposter shadows
    • Improved double-sided normals for foliage
    • Improved terrain texturing and texture blending
    • Improved grass colour blending and integration with terrain
    • Improved grass and leaf materials
    • Improved colour palettes across several biomes
    • Improved planet night skies
    • Fixed z-fighting on small glowing plants
    • Various graphics optimisations and fixes
    • Visual improvements to Atlas stations
    • Replaced all terrain textures with higher detail and quality variants
    • Added new higher detail foliage variants to several biomes
    • Upgraded textures on several cave props

    AUDIO

    • Four new sets of soundscapes by 65 Days of Static
    • Reworked space combat audio
    • Reworked space explosions
    • Added new ship weapon sounds
    • Added weird biome soundscape
    • Added new music and sound effects for story mode
    • Lots of new UI sounds
    • Minor mix changes and optimisations

    LANGUAGE

    • Various minor language fixes and improvements

