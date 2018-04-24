Netflix - Das gibt's neu im Mai 2018: Alle Filme, Serien und Dokus!

Bald ist es soweit: Der Mai 2018 rückt immer näher und somit gibt es beim Streaming-Anbieter Netflix wieder zahlreiche Neuheiten. Nun sind die frischen Serien und Filme bekannt gegeben worden, die es im Mai 2018 neu bei Netflix gibt.
Als Abonnent von Netflix sind alle Inhalte selbstverständlich völlig kostenlos, werbefrei und rund um die Uhr abrufbar. Mit dabei ist abermals eine bunte Mischung aus allen möglichen Genres.
Neu bei Netflix: Serien und Filme im Mai 2018
Wir zeigen euch jetzt die gesamte Liste aller neuen Serien und Filme bei Netflix:
- 01. Mai 2018: Arne Dahl - Staffel 1
- 01. Mai 2018: Arne Dahl - Staffel 2
- 01. Mai 2018: Versailles - Staffel 2
- 01. Mai 2018: Iris - Staffel 1
- 01. Mai 2018: Love Rain - Staffel 1
- 01. Mai 2018: Boys Over Flowers - Staffel 1
- 01. Mai 2018: Timeless - Staffel 1
- 01. Mai 2018: Spiritual House - Staffel 1
- 02. Mai 2018: Dinosaur King - Staffel 1
- 02. Mai 2018: Suits - Staffel 6
- 03. Mai 2018: Riverdale - Staffel 2, wöchentliche Episoden (Netflix Original)
- 04. Mai 2018: Cood Cop - Staffel 1
- 04. Mai 2018: Kong - König der Affen - Staffel 2 (Netflix Original)
- 04. Mai 2018: Busted - Staffel 1, wöchentliche Episoden (Netflix Original)
- 04. Mai 2018: The Rain - Staffel 1 (Netflix Original)
- 04. Mai 2018: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman - Tina Fey (Netflix Original)
- 04. Mai 2018: Dear White People - Staffel 2 (Netflix Original)
- 04. Mai 2018: A Little Help with Carol Burnett (Netflix Original)
- 11. Mai 2018: Bill Nye rettet die Welt - Staffel 3 (Netflix Original)
- 11. Mai 2018: The Who Was Show - Staffel 1 (Netflix Original)
- 15. Mai 2018: Project Runway - Staffel 10
- 15. Mai 2018: Doomsday Preppers - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: Jamie & Jimmy's Food Fight Club - Staffel 3
- 15. Mai 2018: Jamie & Jimmy's Food Fight Club - Staffel 4
- 15. Mai 2018: The Hairy Bikers' Asian Adventure - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: The Hairy Bikers' Chicken & Egg - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: Project Runway Junior - Staffel 2
- 15. Mai 2018: Paquita Salas - Staffel 1
- 16. Mai 2018: SamSam - Staffel 1
- 22. Mai 2018: Mob Psycho 100 - Staffel 1 (Netflix Original)
- 22. Mai 2018: Terrace House - Opening New Doors - Teil 2 (Netflix Original)
- 22. Mai 2018: Men On A Mission - 2018
- 23. Mai 2018: Explained (Netflix Original)
- 23. Mai 2018: Fauda - Staffel 2 (Netflix Original)
- 25. Mai 2018: Trolljäger - Staffel 3 (Netflix Original)
- 25. Mai 2018: The Toys That Made Us - Staffel 2 (Netflix Original)
- 30. Mai 2018: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Staffel 4 (Netflix Original)
- 31. Mai 2018: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman - Howard Stern (Netflix Original)
- 31. Mai 2018: Healer - Staffel 1
- 31. Mai 2018: Full House
- 31. Mai 2018: Oh My Venus - Staffel 1
- 31. Mai 2018: Who Are You - School 2015 - Staffel 1
- 31. Mai 2018: Hwarang - Staffel 1
- 31. Mai 2018: Blood - Staffel 1
- 31. Mai 2018: The Producers - Staffel 1
- 31. Mai 2018: Love in the Moonlight - Staffel 1
- 31. Mai 2018: Uncontrollably Fond - Staffel 1
- 01. Mai 2018: Sometimes (Netflix Original)
- 01. Mai 2018: Die Queen
- 01. Mai 2018: Spritztour
- 01. Mai 2018: Remember Me
- 01. Mai 2018: Babylon A.D.
- 01. Mai 2018: Ein riskanter Plan
- 01. Mai 2018: Safe - Todsicher
- 01. Mai 2018: Beautiful Creatures - Eine unsterbliche Liebe
- 01. Mai 2018: Jobs
- 01. Mai 2018: Hocus Pocus
- 01. Mai 2018: Feuchtgebiete
- 01. Mai 2018: John Singletons Baby Boy
- 01. Mai 2018: Rush Hour 2
- 01. Mai 2018: Spider-Man 2
- 01. Mai 2018: Daddy’s Cadillac
- 01. Mai 2018: Fright Night
- 01. Mai 2018: Open Season - Jagdzeit
- 01. Mai 2018: Yogi Bär
- 01. Mai 2018: Der Tag, an dem die Erde stillstand
- 01. Mai 2018: Falling Down - Ein ganz normaler Tag
- 01. Mai 2018: Pocoyo Halloween - Spooky Movies
- 01. Mai 2018: Pocoyo Special Sports
- 01. Mai 2018: Darc
- 01. Mai 2018: Toc Toc
- 01. Mai 2018: My Perfect Romance
- 01. Mai 2018: Food On The Go
- 01. Mai 2018: Coffee for All
- 01. Mai 2018: The Clapper
- 01. Mai 2018: Si saben cómo me pongo ¿pá qué me invitan?
- 01. Mai 2018: Duck Butter
- 02. Mai 2018: Terraformars
- 02. Mai 2018: Schwerter des Königs – Dungeon Siege
- 02. Mai 2018: Schwerter des Königs 2 - Zwei Welten
- 02. Mai 2018: Schwerter des Königs – Die letzte Mission
- 02. Mai 2018: Nummer 5 lebt!
- 02. Mai 2018: Dragon Blade
- 02. Mai 2018: Jailbreak
- 03. Mai 2018: Alice im Wunderland
- 04. Mai 2018: Forgive Us Our Debts (Netflix Original)
- 04. Mai 2018: Notwehr (Netflix Original)
- 04. Mai 2018: Anon (Netflix Original)
- 04. Mai 2018: Der Kaufhaus Cop 2
- 04. Mai 2018: No Estoy Loca
- 04. Mai 2018: Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
- 04. Mai 2018: Family Blood
- 04. Mai 2018: Thi Mai
- 05. Mai 2018: Pup Star - World Tour
- 09. Mai 2018: Miracles from Heaven
- 10. Mai 2018: O Renascimento do Parto
- 11. Mai 2018: The Kissing Booth (Netflix Original)
- 11. Mai 2018: Fack ju Göhte 2
- 15. Mai 2018: Ajji
- 15. Mai 2018: Aadu 2
- 15. Mai 2018: Chalay Thay Saath
- 16. Mai 2018: Gnomeo und Julia
- 17. Mai 2018: Die Bestimmung - Allegiant
- 17. Mai 2018: Flucht von Alcatraz
- 18. Mai 2018: Catching Feelings (Netflix Original)
- 18. Mai 2018: Cargo (Netflix Original)
- 20. Mai 2018: 21 Gramm
- 20. Mai 2018: Wie Männer über Frauen reden
- 20. Mai 2018: Keanu
- 20. Mai 2018: Conjuring 2
- 20. Mai 2018: Fall 39
- 20. Mai 2018: Deep Impact
- 23. Mai 2018: Ein Hologramm für den König
- 26. Mai 2018: Sara's Notebook (Netflix Original)
- 26. Mai 2018: Project X
- 27. Mai 2018: Disturbia
- 29. Mai 2018: Wir sind die Millers
- 31. Mai 2018: Jack and the Giants
- 01. Mai 2018: Naruto - Staffel 1
- 01. Mai 2018: Naruto - Staffel 2
- 01. Mai 2018: Naruto - Staffel 3
- 01. Mai 2018: Naruto - Staffel 4
- 01. Mai 2018: Simon - Staffel 1
- 04. Mai 2018: Kakegurui - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: Saint Seiya - The Lost Canvas - Staffel 1
- 01. Mai 2018: Tesla
- 01. Mai 2018: Rachel Carson
- 01. Mai 2018: The Race Underground
- 01. Mai 2018: The Battle of Chosin
- 01. Mai 2018: 27 - Gone Too Soon
- 01. Mai 2018: Le K Benzema
- 01. Mai 2018: The Carter Effect
- 04. Mai 2018: Endspiel (Netflix Original)
- 11. Mai 2018: Evil Genius (Netflix Original)
- 15. Mai 2018: Drugs, Inc - Staffel 11
- 15. Mai 2018: Brain Games - Staffel 2
- 15. Mai 2018: Disaster Earth - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: Inside Cocaine Wars - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: The Traffickers - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: Invaders - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: Lockdown Oz - Maximum Security
- 15. Mai 2018: Party Like - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: Crimes Against Nature - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: Wild Australia - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: Animal Intervention - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: How Big Can It Get - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: Storage Wars: Northern Treasures - Staffel 1
- 15. Mai 2018: Escape to the Continent - Staffel 1
- 20. Mai 2018: Aussie Gold Hunters - Staffel 1
- 24. Mai 2018: Making Fun - The Story of Funko
- 24. Mai 2018: Survivor's Guide to Prison
- 28. Mai 2018: Lockup Raw - Staffel 1
- 01. Mai 2018: Olaf Schubert Live - SO!
- 01. Mai 2018: John Mulaney - Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (Netflix Original)
- 04. Mai 2018: Dany Boon - Des Hauts-De-France (Netflix Original)
- 06. Mai 2018: The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, wöchentliche Episoden (Netflix Original)
- 08. Mai 2018: Hari Kondabolu - Warn Your Relatives (Netflix Original)
- 13. Mai 2018: Ali Wong - Hard Knock Wife (Netflix Original)
- 22. Mai 2018: Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here (Netflix Original)
- 27. Mai 2018: The Break with Michelle Wolf, wöchentliche Episoden (Netflix Original)
- 01. Mai 2018: One Direction - This is Us