Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Update 1.3.0 erschienen, Patchnotes

    Nintendo hat auf der Switch ein brandneues Update für Mario Kart 8 Deluxe veröffentlicht. Version 1.3.0 enthält zahlreiche Änderungen in den Multiplayer-Modi. Wir haben die offiziellen Patchnotes.

    Ab jetzt steht für Mario Kart 8 Deluxe das brandneue Update 1.3.0 zum Download zur Verfügung. Es ist der inzwischen vierte Patch für das Rennspiel, der von Nintendo veröffentlicht wurde.

    Sollte eine Internetverbindung bestehen, wird das Update 1.3.0 für Mario Kart 8 Deluxe automatisch heruntergeladen. Die Versionsnummer wird anschließend auf dem Titelbildschirm abgebildet.

    Patchnotes zum Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update 1.3.0

    Nintendo hat auf seiner Support-Seite die offiziellen Patchnotes zum Update veröffentlicht. Sie lauten folgendermaßen:

    • Video capture compatibility added. Hold the Capture Button to capture up to 30 seconds of the previous footage.
      - The system must be updated to Ver 4.0.0 or higher to use this feature.
    • Now more difficult to float down using the glider when Smart Steering is ON.
    • Blue Shells no longer hit the second place player when the first place player hasn’t yet crossed the finish line.
    • Extended the invulnerability period after spinning out or crashing.
    • Changes made to Online Play prior to Ver.1.2.1 now apply to Wireless Play and LAN Play as well:
      - When further back in a race, will receive better items to help catch up to other players.
      - No more than one Piranha Plant will appear at a time.
      - Updating to Ver 1.3.0 will prevent users from Wireless Play or LAN Play with users on Ver.1.2.1 or lower.

    Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update 1.3.0 Patchnotes

