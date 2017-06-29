Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Update 1.2 erschienen, Patchnotes

News vom 29.06.2017 - 17:58 Uhr - Kommentieren ()
Nintendo hat auf der Switch ein neues Update für Mario Kart 8 Deluxe veröffentlicht. Version 1.2 behebt einige Fehler, fügt neue Features hinzu, verändert die Balance und nimmt Korrekturen am Online-System vor. Wir haben die offiziellen Patchnotes.
Ab sofort steht für Mario Kart 8 Deluxe das neue Update 1.2 zum Download zur Verfügung. Es ist der insgesamt zweite Patch für das Rennspiel, der von Nintendo veröffentlicht wurde.
Bei einer bestehenden Internetverbindung wird das Update 1.2 für Mario Kart 8 Deluxe automatisch heruntergeladen. Die Versionsnummer wird anschließend auf dem Titelbildschirm abgebildet.
Patchnotes zum Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update 1.2
Nintendo hat auf seiner Support-Seite die offiziellen Patchnotes zum Update veröffentlicht. Sie lauten folgendermaßen:
-
Players can use Pikmin-themed amiibo to unlock a Pikmin Suit for the Mii driver.
-
Race rules and course name are now displayed on loading screens for online and wireless play, as well as Mario Kart TV.
-
Players who are behind in online matches will receive items geared toward catching up more frequently.
-
In online matches, no more than two Piranha Plants will be granted as items at the same time.
-
Controls are no longer unresponsive when the timer runs out when choosing a Mii racing suit for online matches.
-
When a player uses an item right after the Super Horn in online matches, that item will now remain available for other players.
-
Item wheel no longer spins continuously in online matches.
-
Online matches now end as intended 30 seconds after the first place racer finishes.
-
The Boomerang now returns to the first slot, if possible, after a player catches it.
-
Items shown in a player’s item slots now display correctly when holding an item behind them.
-
No longer possible to use an item after it has been used to block an attack.
-
Communication errors no longer occur frequently while spectating or after spectating online matches.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Turbostart in den USA bricht Rekorde
Der neueste Funracer aus dem Hause Nintendo gilt nicht nur als der bisher beste Teil der Reihe, sondern entwickelt sich auch zu einem richtigen Verkaufsschlager. In den USA konnte man nun ...
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - So gut ist der Titel wirklich - Review Übersicht
In der kommenden Woche erscheint Mario Kart 8 Deluxe als nächster großer Titel für die Nintendo Switch. Wir haben uns sämtliche Reviews angeschaut und geben euch die ultimative Übersicht ...
