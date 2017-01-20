Kurioses - Donald Trump imitiert DC-Superschurke in seiner Einweihungsrede

News vom 20.01.2017 - 22:07 Uhr - Kommentieren (0)
Kurioses Screenshot

Donald Trump spricht in seiner Einführungsrede davon, die Macht wieder zurück an das Volk zu geben. Und damit ist er ist nicht der Erste, der dies plant..!

Wie viele von euch haben heute die Rede von Neu-Präsident Donald Trump verfolgt? Ist euch dort dieses kleine aber feine Detail aufgefallen, dass Trump mit einem gefürchteten DC-Schurken gemein hat?

In seiner Einweihungsrede als 45. Präsident der USA versprach Trump voller Überzeugung, dass die Macht jetzt zurück an das Volk gehen würde.

Na, schon erkannt?

Der nun mächtigste Mann der Welt sagte wörtlich:

“Today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people”.

Das erinnert uns doch stark an Bane, den Bösewicht Batmans aus The Dark Knight Rises. Dort sprach Bane zu Gotham City folgende Worte:

“We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people.”

Zufall, oder hat Donald Trump vielleicht eine zweite Identität als Superschurke..?!

Siehe auch: Bane Batman donald Trump präsident trump Quelle: ew.com Quelle: Youtube (Alex Taliadoros) Quelle: Tag24

Seitenauswahl

Artikel zu Kurioses
Kurioses - Stylische Super Nintendo Sneaker, Adaption der Jordan IV Welch Kuriositäten sich nicht alles im Internet tummeln. Jüngst gab es eine spezielle Sichtung via Kotaku, die euren Füßen neuen Glanz verleihen könnte. Die Rede ist von der Super ...
Artikel zu Kurioses
Kurioses - Nachrichten-Sender nimmt Bild aus Fallout 4 für Hacking-Skandal Bei der Recherche von Bildmaterial stoßen manche Nachrichten-Sender auf Screenshots aus Videospielen. Das ist besonders kurios, da hier Meldungen aus der realen Welt mit Szenarien aus der ...
Von Franziska Behner Unser Team
News zu GTA 5

GTA 5 - So trollt man in GTA Online richtig

 20.01.

Kurioses - Donald Trump imitiert DC-Superschurke in seiner Einweihungsrede

 20.01.

Kurioses - 74-Jähriger verabschiedet sich von MMO, das er seit 1999 spielt

 20.01.

News - Alter Mann muss Abschied nehmen - von einem Videospiel

 20.01.

GTA 5 - Spieler zwingt Online-Trolle in den Ruin

 20.01.

Nintendo Switch - Alles zur heiß ersehnten Konsole

 Weitere News anzeigen

Nichts verpassen!

 Auf unserer Facebook-Seite warten über 120.000 Gamer auf dich! Werde ein Teil der Community und verpasse keine News, spannende Artikel, neue Videos, Infos und mehr. Jetzt folgen und vorbei schauen!