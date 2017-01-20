Kurioses - Donald Trump imitiert DC-Superschurke in seiner Einweihungsrede

Wie viele von euch haben heute die Rede von Neu-Präsident Donald Trump verfolgt? Ist euch dort dieses kleine aber feine Detail aufgefallen, dass Trump mit einem gefürchteten DC-Schurken gemein hat?

In seiner Einweihungsrede als 45. Präsident der USA versprach Trump voller Überzeugung, dass die Macht jetzt zurück an das Volk gehen würde.

Na, schon erkannt?

Der nun mächtigste Mann der Welt sagte wörtlich:

“Today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people”.