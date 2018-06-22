Jurassic World Evolution - Update bringt Indoraptor, Allosaurus und mehr

Die digitale Version des Aufbautitels Jurassic World Evolution ist am 12. Juni für PS4, Xbox One sowie PC veröffentlicht worden. Nun erhalten Spieler mit einem neuen Update weitere Inhalte für den eigenen Dinopark.
Die Aktualisierung bringt drei neue Ausgrabungsorte, eine Sammlung neuer Dinosaurier, die ihr auf eure Insel bringen könnt, neue InGen-Datenbankeinträge und eine Reihe von Verbesserungen sowie Optimierungen für das Basisspiel.
Die Besucher eures Parks dürfen sich mit dem Stygimoloch sowie dem Szinceratops auf zwei neue Pflanzenfresser freuen. Solltet ihr eure Sicherheitssysteme voll im Griff haben, dann könnten außerdem drei neue Fleischfresser als gewinnbringende Attraktionen eure Insel bewohnen. Dazu gehören der Baryonyx, der Carnotaurus sowie der Allosaurus. Besonders interessant ist aber wohl der Indoraptor, der ebenfalls aus Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom bekannt sein dürfte.
Das Update erscheint heute für PS4, Xbox One sowie PC.
Unterhalb dieser Zeilen findet ihr die offiziellen Patch Notes zu dem neuen Update.
Neue Inhalte
Added new dinosaurs with unlocks from Fallen Kingdom film:
- Indoraptor
- Baryonyx
- Stygimoloch
- Carnotaurus
- Allosaurus
- Sinoceratops
Added new dig sites to support new dinosaurs
- Smokejack Clay Pit, Surrey, UK
- La Colonia Formation, Chubut Province, Argentina
- Xingezhuang Formation, Shandong, China
- Updated some existing dig sites for the new dinosaurs
Added new character bios and unlocks to the InGen database:
- Iris Carroll
- Benjamin Lockwood
- Franklin Webb
- Maisie Lockwood
- Zia Rodriguez
- Eli Mills
- Ken Wheatley
- Gunnar Eversoll
Fixes und Verbesserungen
- Various stability fixes
- Various performance improvements
- Localisation updates and text fixes
- Controller layout screens added
- Animation improvements
- Audio additions
- 4x4 AI improvements
- Various hit check and pathing improvements
- Dinosaur ragdoll enhancements
- Dinosaurs will now fight on steeper slopes
- Various UI fixes and improvements
- Fixed helicopters falling out of the sky on loading
- Fix for Dinosaurs stuck in panicked and terrorising states
- Contracts now show the correct progress
- General contract fixes
- Helicopters now try their best to avoid monorails
- Dinosaurs try to avoid fighting underwater
- Dinosaur Ingen DB Bio fixes
- Prevention of medicating dead dinosaurs
- Logo added to the red ranger vehicle
