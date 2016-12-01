News vom 01.12.2016 - 16:23 Uhr - Kommentieren
So wirklich daran geglaubt hat sicher niemand, doch jetzt ist er da. Rockstar veröffentlich nach fast 6 Jahren einen neuen Patch für Grand Theft Auto 4.
Grand Theft Auto 5 ist laut vielen Aussagen der Community der wohl beste Teil der erfolgreichen Reihe und in regelmäßigen Abständen werden neue Patches und Inhalte für den Open-World-Titel veröffentlicht. Direkt dahinter befindet sich Grand Theft Auto 4 rund um Hauptcharakter Nico Bellic, der jetzt aus dem Nichts ebenfalls ein neues Update spendiert bekommt.
Der Titel ist immerhin 8 Jahre alt und der letzte Patch auch schon fast 6 Jahre her. Doch was enthält dieses Update jetzt? Lohnt es sich, GTA 4 nochmals zu spielen?
GTA 4 ist weiterhin ein gutes Spiel und der Patch verändert nicht wirklich viel, außer, dass er einige Bugs entfernt. Hauptsächlich geht es dabei um die Kompatibilität des Spiels, damit auch aktuelle Hardware und OS mit dem Open World-Titel klarkommt. Die vollständigen Patch-Notes haben wir hier für euch:
Added error code “WTV270" to indicate a problem with connecting to Windows Live Sign in Assistant / Games for Windows Live Servers.
Added Windows 8, 8.1, and 10 to compatible OS check.
Added Display Controller image in Controller Configuration.
Fixed a bug which made completing “Out of Commission” mission impossible when frame rate exceeds 60fps.
Fixed a bug with the “Resource Usage” indicator on graphics cards with more than 2GB of VRAM.
Fixed a bug that restricted settings changes when using modern video cards.
Fixed a bug with the map crosshair on certain resolutions.
Fixed a bug with text scrolling in “Brief” Menu.
Fixed “drawlist overflow” crash.
Minor performance optimizations.
