Friday the 13th: The Game - Anti-Teamkill-Update mit kleineren Maps erschienen

Gun Media veröffentlichte nun einen neuen Patch zu Friday the 13th: The Game. Das Update geht gegen Teamkills und Exploits vor und bringt kleinere Maps mit sich, die das Gameplay deutlich beschleunigen sollen.

Auch drei Monate nach dem Release von Friday the 13th: The Game werkelt Gun Media noch immer fleißig an dem Titel. Während ein noch nicht näher benanntes Content-Update noch immer in der Mache ist, veröffentlichte das Team nun jüngst einen sehnsüchtig erwarteten Patch.

Dieser beseitigt nicht nur einige technische Schwierigkeiten im Game, sondern nimmt sich vor allem dem immer verbreiteteren Problem der Teamkills an. Ab sofort sind diese in öffentlichen Matches deutlich schwerer umzusetzen, denn ihr könnt eure Mitspieler mit Waffen nicht länger verletzen. Nach wie vor möglich ist es allerdings, andere Betreuer mit dem Auto zu überfahren oder ihnen – egal ob absichtlich oder unabsichtlich – Schaden mit einer ausgelegten Bärenfalle zuzufügen.

Kleinere Maps und weniger Exploits

Außerdem bringt das Update noch etwas Abwechslung mit ins Spiel, denn ab sofort ist es möglich, auch auf kleineren Maps zu spielen. Bei Packanack Small, Higgins Haven Small und Camp Crystal Lake Small handelt es sich allerdings nicht um neue Schauplätze, sondern um um 40 Prozent verkleinerte Maps, die ein deutlich flotteres Gameplay versprechen. Vorbei sind lange Laufwege, um zum Ziel zu kommen, allerdings gibt es damit für die Betreuer von Camp Crystal Lake auch deutlich weniger Platz und Möglichkeiten, sich vor Serienmörder Jason Voorhees zu verstecken.

Last but not least wurden natürlich auch wieder einige Bugs und Exploits beseitigt. So sollen nun im Boden feststeckende Items kein Problem mehr darstellen und Spieler haben ab sofort deutlich weniger Möglichkeiten, Programmierfehler für ihre Zwecke zu missbrauchen. Die vollständigen Patch Notes findet ihr natürlich wie gewohnt unterhalb dieser Meldung.

PATCH NOTES

Stability

Overall stability should be drastically improved due to a number of crash fixes and a major memory leak fix.

Parties/Invites/Matchmaking

Disallowing party leaders to join game session invites to sessions that do not advertise (private matches). This is due to not being able to search for sessions that do not advertise, which prevents party members from following their leader into them.

Party leaders can now follow public game invites, bringing members with them.

Steam Matchmaking tries harder to find lower-pinging matches. PS4 matchmaking up to 6x more efficient with tighter ping requirements.

Fixed XB1 matchmaking bugs.

Fixed a number of issues with how the game handles Party Invites and Matchmaking; there are still a few issues out there that are rare but it is much improved.

Fixed a number of issues on how canceling matchmaking was handled that could leave players in a state they could no longer matchmake.

Party members now see their party leader’s matchmaking status and time.\

Various improvements to error messaging.

Maps

Added Small Maps for the existing maps; Packanack Small, Higgins Haven Small, and Camp Crystal Lake Small.

Increased the density of Kill locations on all maps.

Adjusted collision on Maps to prevent people from standing on water.

Adjusted collision on piers to prevent cars from driving on them .

Added a Map Icon to Campfire Kills.

Fixed a number of kill spots that were not functioning.

Fixed an issue with not being able to fix boat propellers based on boat positioning on the dock.

Placed collision under piers to prevent people from swimming under them.

Fixed a number of areas that the player could get out of the map.

Fixed a number of areas that Counselors could get to that Jason could not.

Added better collision around Boat Exits to prevent Jason from getting to areas he shouldn’t be in.

Gameplay

Team Killing changes.

Team Killing is no longer possible in Public Matches.

Cars can still cause damage to the players if they are hit.

Traps can still hurt and/or kill the player but there is no longer an XP penalty for the person that placed the trap in Public Matches.

Private Matches have not changed.

Fixed an issue where the Counselors breath wouldn’t start to recharge if the user continued to hold the button after breath was depleted.

Fixed an issue with Fear being canceled if pulled out of a car.

Fixed an issue with the Police Objective happening when it shouldn’t be.

Fixed a number of issues regarding objects falling through the ground.

Fixed an issue where Damage and Stun chance were only being calculated on the first attack.

Jason can no longer block through traps, firecrackers, flare guns, shotguns, and the Police.

Fixed reliability of perks that spawn items at the start of the match.

Misc Fixes

Increased texture resolution on the XB1.

Fixed the PhD for Murder Achievement/Trophy.

Improved intro and outro cinematics.

Fixed player muted states sometimes getting “lost” after level change.

Can now unready in Private Match even when the countdown is low.

Fixed a hitch caused by the video settings savegame after signing in or changing those settings.

Localization added; EFIGS+J+P+R

