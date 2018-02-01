Fortnite - Neues Update bringt MiniGun in den Battle Royale-Modus

Die Mannen von Epic Games sind drauf und dran, Fortnite zu verbessern. In regelmäßigen Abständen gibt es neue Inhalte für die Spieler. Der große Patch V.2.4.0 wurde jüngst ein wenig aufgeschoben. Und neben diversen Bugfixes und weiteren Verbesserungen, die für ein besseres Spielgefühl sorgen sollen, gibt es auch noch neue Inhalte.

Jüngst wurde eine neue Waffe angekündigt, die Minigun soll mit Version 2.4.0 Einzug ins Spiel halten. Die MiniGun kann in Truhen und Supply Drops aufgefunden werden. Sie feuert in etwa so schnell wie die SMG und verwendet leichte Munition.

Efficiently eliminate your enemies with the new Minigun in our v2.4.0 Patch planned for Feb 1! *Forts Beware*



