The Forest - Update bringt einige interessante Neuerungen

Endnight Games hat ein neues Update für das Survival-Spiel The Forest veröffentlicht, das neben den gewohnten Bugfixes auch einige Änderungen am Gameplay vornimmt. Außerdem bringt der Patch einige zusätzliche und überarbeitete Inhalte mit sich.

Mit dem Update V0.66 möchten die Entwickler von Endnight Games wieder einmal frischen Wind in den Survival-Titel The Forest bringen und euch ein verbessertes Spielerlebnis ermöglichen. Selbstverständlich hat man sich dabei zunächst den Problemen des Spiels angenommen und diese mit dem aktuellen Patch gefixt. Doch auch Gameplay und Content haben eine Überarbeitung erfahren und wurden in beiden Fällen auch um einige Features erweitert.

Unter anderem widmete man sich dem Design des Survival-Buchs, das nun um einiges übersichtlicher und damit auch besser lesbar und verständlicher sein soll. Mit demselben Ziel wurde auch das HUD des Spiels etwas angepasst und besitzt nun eine klarere und überschaubarere Gestaltung.

Auch hat man sich mit den Kollisionen innerhalb des Spiels beschäftigt und auch hier einige speziellere und allgemeine Änderungen vorgenommen. Unter anderem gibt es dabei eine neue Schadensrate für Headshots, die damit nun merklich effektiver sein sollen als Treffer in den Körper. Gleichzeitig hat man die Stärke der Kettensäge angepasst, die nun etwas weniger Damage verursacht und mit der sich der Spieler ab sofort ein wenig langsamer bewegt.

Neue Crafting- und Gameplay-Möglichkeiten

Die Zipline, die erst vor wenigen Monaten in The Forest integriert wurde, kann nun auch zum Transport von Baumstämmen genutzt werden, um große Distanzen schneller überbrücken zu können. Außerdem können Pilze nun auch im Beutel gesammelt und in Gärten angepflanzt werden, die ihr in Höhlen angelegt habt. Die giftigen Pilze könnt ihr nun auch effektiv nutzen, um Giftpfeile herzustellen.

Und solltet ihr nun doch einmal in eine brenzlige Situation und zwischen mehrere Kannibalen geraten, so kann ein Schildkrötenpanzer die letzte Rettung sein. Denn die Panzer können nun auch als behelfsmäßige Schlitten verwendet werden, die im Schnee natürlich am effektivsten funktionieren, um euch schnellstmöglich verdrücken zu können.

Welche weiteren Verbesserungen und Fixes zu Gunsten der Performance und des allgemeinen Spielerlebnisses vorgenommen worden, könnt ihr in den Patch Notes unterhalb dieser Zeilen noch einmal im Detail nachlesen.

Patch Notes zum Update V0.66:

Fixed Sea Turtles sometimes being blocked by walls

Sea turtles will now be set alight if passing through a fire

Higher resolution textures on turtle shell

Hitting enemies with repair tool should no longer make them bloodied

Fixed very large save games sometimes crashing on load on 64 bit systems

Optimized cpu usage of all enemy ai routines

Better collision on some cannibal village props

Added new large bloody tables and broken bloody table variations

Deer now run away from player more after being attacked

Player will now spin to face direction of attack after being killed by a shark or crocodile

Improved cave wall collision accuracy

mproved look of cannibal village hut thatched grass textures

Fixed bodies ragdolling weirdly if dropped on bonfire

It’s no longer possible to attach bombs to enemy gibs

Held small rocks and tennis balls are now dropped when sitting on a bench

Fixed player arm clipping through camera sometimes during axe attacks

Fixed slightly laggy movement on player camera during plane crash

Fixed animals sometimes not pathing correctly around structures and other obstacles

Lowered overall movement speed while attacking with chainsaw

Reduced chainsaw damage against creepy mutants and end game boss

(Multiplayer) Fixed small meat not visible in remote player hands when held

It is now possible to bind mouse buttons to axis actions such as movement

Looking at a damaged structure (not needing logs for repair) while holding a log no longer shows the repair widget and instead shows the missing repair tool icon

Fixed loading saves with toy not initializing properly all renderers

Fixed flashlight not properly set as the current light item after selecting it in inventory

Fixed prev page button in Boats page of book pointing to Traps 2 instead of Traps 3 (defensive structures)

New HUD elements added. Replaced stomach drawing, and cleaned up and created new HUD backing, and added new gradients for bars

(Multiplayer) Fixed player standing up after being killed while in injured state

(Multiplayer) Enemies and animals will now collide with rocks for client players when the host is very far away

(UI) Revamped build mission UI items are now striked off and animated when completed

It is now possible to add logs to ziplines to let it transport them across to the other end!

When the Drop button is pressed and an actual item is dropped (rather than stashed) the previously equipped item is now equipped automatically

(Performance) Simplified physics setup of defensive wall reinforcements

(UI) New design for collected item messages and tutorials

Mushrooms may now be collected using the pouch ! It is now possible to carry up to 10 mushrooms

Gardens created in caves now have the option to plant mushrooms instead of seeds.

Survival book pages re-worked for majority of pages. Some pages are still wip such as bestiary, and older crafting pages

Fixed player camera breaking if taking damage during hanging in cave cutscene

You can now use equipped shell as a sled by jumping and doing a downward attack

Arrows, spears and flintlock pistol can now deal increased headshot damage to enemies

Hole cutter can now also remove rock path, deer skin, rabbit skin and skull decorations

Added mouse smoothing setting with option to set this to zero

Fixed player sometimes able to jump while crouched in vents and other tight areas

Improved held pot pose and added gather water animation when using pot at lakes and ponds

You can now make poison arrows using poisoned mushrooms

Fixed a case of prefab bundle loader going on and off quickly when placed as greeble creating several routines for a single object and causing the bundle to end up unloaded automatically after finishing loader as if unused (would result in some items not appearing when they should such as types of corpses in caves)

Added cpu ocean optimization when far away

