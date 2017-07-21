The Forest - Neuer Patch bringt erste Errungenschaften

Für den Survival-Titel The Forest aus dem Hause Endnight Games ist am gestrigen Donnerstag ein umfangreiches Update erschienen. Mit dem aktuellen Patch wurden erstmalig Errungenschaften in das Spiel implementiert und einige weitere Änderungen und Bugfixes vorgenommen, die das Spielerlebnis zusätzlich verbessern sollen.
Seit drei Jahren ist das Survival-Horror-Game The Forest auf Steam als Early-Access-Version spielbar. Bisher konntet ihr dafür jedoch keinerlei Errungenschaften freischalten, wenn ihr in dem Spiel Fortschritte gemacht habt. Mit dem neuesten Patch wurde das geändert und ihr könnt nun bis zu 45 verschiedene Achievements erhalten. Diese erlangt ihr überwiegend im Singleplayer-Modus, einige von ihnen erfordern jedoch auch das Spielen mit euren Freunden.
In dem vorhergehenden Update wurde außerdem ein Camcorder integriert, für den ihr nun auch sechs passende VHS-Tapes in der Welt von The Forest finden könnt. Auf den entsprechenden Videos sollen zudem Informationen enthalten sein, die euch ein wenig mehr darüber erzählen, was vor eurem Absturz auf der Insel passiert ist.
Balancing und Bugfixes
Weiterhin wurden der erst kürzlich implementierte Kran und die Einsatzmöglichkeiten der Machete noch einmal überarbeitet. Die Machete könnt ihr zudem nun auch, wie alle anderen Waffen, einem Upgrade unterziehen.
Außerdem hat Endnight Games erneut zahlreiche Bugfixes vorgenommen, die unter anderem den Logsled, den Speer, das Pedometer und einige textbezogene Anzeigefehler betreffen. Zusätzlich wurden die bereits bestehenden Lokalisierungen überarbeitet, weitere Sprachen und neue Sounds hinzugefügt. Auch Probleme mit den Gameplay-Einstellungen, wie das Nachwachsen von Bäumen oder die Gebäudezerstörung, sollen mit dem neuen Patch nun behoben sein.
Alle weiteren Fixes und Änderungen könnt ihr in den Patch Notes unterhalb dieser Zeilen noch einmal detailliert nachlesen.
Patch Notes zum Update v0.64
-
Fixed some issues with logsled being harder to push
-
Fixed save game timestamps not showing correct save time or correct amount of days survived
-
Fixed equipping armor whilst holding flashlight causing player to revert to a 2 handed pose and when opening door animation plays
-
Fixed tree stumps from old saves not being cuttable in newer builds
-
Added in a hover effect for the main index tab in the survival book
-
Added lobby is full message when the lobby is full for multiplayer
-
Fixed crane sometimes trying to cut the floor right below when placed
-
Crane properly ignores collision in view after locking first point (could turn red/unplaceable if looking at a tree for example)
-
Fixed thrown spears losing ground collision after hitting an enemy or animal.
-
Fixed attack input sometimes locked after firing flintlock and then switching to another weapon
-
DS - Fixed tree regrow, allow building destruction, allow enemies in creative settings getting overridden on game start
-
Fixed zip line structure not updating nav mesh correctly
-
Walls, fences and affiliated can no longer be placed through trees
-
Audio - Updated machete weapon sfx to be consistent with other weapons of similar type.
-
Audio - Flintlock bullets now have impact sfx for plants, mutants, animals and other world objects.
-
Audio - Added gore impact sfx for when exploding Armsy enemy type.
-
Audio - Added sound event for applying mud
-
Audio: Fix for the dynamic life buoy, now plays correct events when pushed on terrain and no longer triggers log hits when colliding with rocks.
-
Audio: Updated enemy death animation audio tags.
-
Fixed zipline ghost rope not fully covering entire length of the structure
-
Fixed crane icon job when it cannot be placed & improved invalid placement detection
-
Fix dead fall trap visibility in some angles.
-
Fixed small campsite with some purple pots
-
Fixed Temporary shelter, Log Cabin, and Skull lamp ghosts appearing as white outlines regardless of color setting in options
-
Fixed issue with drinking water from lakes at extreme edges of waterline
-
Fixed thirst and hunger warning messages not leaving screen even after drinking or eating
-
Fixed terrain quality not applied when starting game
-
Fixed missing cassette tape 5 + walkman combine recipe
-
Machete can now be upgraded with teeth, booze or feathers !
-
Balanced Machete to be faster and more effective at cutting bushes and saplings and can now also be used to chop trees
-
Fixed log sled freaking out when placing dead bodies into it
-
Fixed some small holes in caves
-
Fixed dropping the leftmost fish in inventory spawning wrong prefab
-
Crane now has a control trigger at the bottom and thus can be pulled down without being on the moving platform
-
Walked steps are now only accounted for when player owns the pedometer
-
Fixed some wrongly scaled bodies at camp sites
-
(Translations) Added Czech, Italian, Polish, Finnish, Swedish and Turkish
-
(Translations) Updated German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Chinese and Japanese
-
(Translations) Improved error detection in languages, notably with popup texts which could retain the last selected language value if current one was wrong
-
Fixed issues with settings of timmy's toy crafting recipe possibly causing an error that would leave it in an invalid state
-
Fixed a race condition in inventory and crafting logic allowing to craft item past the max amount (but not take it in inventory) by adding the product on crafting mat and then back in inventory
-
Killing a held live rabbit gives you now both skin and meat
-
Fixed translations positioning in stats page of book
-
Caves - polish pass to Cave 10
-
Fixed flashlight causing endgame glass to flashbrightly
-
Fixed issue with enemy motion blur sometimes not correctly enabling
-
Fixed crossing passengers off the manifest
-
Fixed sled add item sfx not playing after moving sled
-
Now also checking for the finish game achievement to unlock creative mode (so that it remains available for an account even when changing computer)
-
Prevented bone from getting equipped when gained from eating meat
Quelle: Steam
