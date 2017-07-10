  • PlayNation.de
  • Firefall - Server nach 3 Jahren endgültig geschlossen

    • News vom 10.07.2017 - 09:00 Uhr - Kommentieren (0)
    Für die Meisten ziemlich überraschend, verkündeten Red 5 Studios vor wenigen Tagen das Abschalten der Server von Firefall. Bei Steam scheint diese Information hingegen noch nicht angekommen zu sein.

    Fans von Firefall hatten ein paar schwere Tage. Seit dem 5. Juli steht fest: Die Server des Spiels werden endgültig geschlossen. Ende Juli 2014 verließ das Free-to-Play Action-Rollenspiel von Red 5 Studios die Betaphase. Trotzdem hatten die Entwickler und Spieler noch Wochen danach mit häufig auftretenden Problemen und Bugs zu kämpfen. Jezt, knapp drei Jahre danach, verkündeten die Entwickler von Red 5 Studios das Aus. Direkte Gründe für das Ausschalten der Server wurden allerdings nicht genannt.

    Auch kam die Information für viele Spieler überraschend, denn nur zwei Tage vor dem Ausschalten aller Server am 7. Juli 2017, wurde es offiziell kommuniziert. Aufgrund dieser Last-Minute-Informationen sind bei Steam sogar noch kostenpflichtige Inhaltspakete zu erwerben, obwohl das Spiel gar nicht mehr existent ist.

    "With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you that after much review and analysis, Red 5 Studios have decided to suspend the Firefall efforts on 7th, July 2017. Thank you for being an important part of the Firefall experience and for your loyalty and dedication to the online community. Your efforts and loyalty will not go without recognition, however. Firefall is currently developing a mobile version of the game and all of Firefall's founders and players will be rewarded greatly in the new game. We will be sure to provide everyone with more updates as we have them. Thank you for your support and enthusiasm throughout the years; we will see you at the next battle."

    Siehe auch: FireFall geschlossene Server MMO Red 5 Studios server
    Quelle: Red 5 Studios, 4Players

    Von Franziska Behner Unser Team
