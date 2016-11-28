Zum Release von Final Fantasy XV gibt es nochmal ein Patch-Update. Update 1.01 wird durch 1.02 ersetzt. Wir haben alle Verbesserungen am Action-RPG aus dem Hause Square Enix für euch in der News.

Final Fantasy XV erhält einen Day-One-Patch. Das ist bereits seit einiger Zeit bekannt. Der Patch 1.01 ist ca. sieben Gigabyte groß gewesen. Allerdings wird der vollständige Day-One-Patch wohl noch ein wenig umfangreicher ausfallen. Hier wird nochmal etwas nachgezogen. Denn das Update auf 1.02 ist ca. acht Gigabyte groß.

Das bedeutet auch, dass der Patch auf 1.01 für viele Käufer des Spiels wegfällt und direkt mit dem nächstbesseren Update ersetzt wird. Zudem wird es auch nach der Veröffentlichung von Final Fanatsy XV sicherlich noch einige Patches geben, die das Spiel verbessern. Zu erwarten sind ebenfalls umfangreiche DLCs, die den Spieler in die Haut von Ignis, Prompto und Gladiolus stecken. Unterhalb dieser News haben wir die vollständigen Patch-Notes für euch aufgelistet.

Außerdem solltet ihr die Augen offen halten, denn um 16:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit läuft das Embargo für die Testberichte in Deutschland aus. Das bedeuet, dass wir euch heute am Nachmittag unsere Eindrücke in einem umfangreichen Test und Erfahrungsbericht servieren können.

Kampfhandlungen

Added actions inspired by the “Omen” trailer produced by Digic Pictures to the game:

“Shift (Warp) Drop Kick” (When daggers are equipped).

“Backward Shift (Warp) Magic” (Elemental Magic Activation within a short distance).

- Libra Speed Increase: By using Libra you can obtain information more quickly.

- Wait Gauge Recovery: The Wait Gauge will recover upon defeating an enemy.

- Surprise Attack Shift Break: When Shift Breaking to an enemy that isn’t targeting you it’s easy to destroy the targeted part.

- Final Blow Shift Break: When Shift Breaking to an enemy with less than half HP, the damage multiplier will increase.

When HP is less than 25%, the whole screen will be covered by a light red filter.

When in a pinch, the whole screen will be covered by a dark red filter.

The Enemy Whistle will be available to use after downloading the patch. You can call monsters but they won’t always appear.

Movement taken at the time of a MP Burst is cancelled. Trying to shift in MP Burst will cause movements to fail.

Umgebung

You can now shift forward in the field outside of battle.

Music Player item has been added so that you can listen to your favourite songs while walking.

Menü

A gallery has been added to the main menu where you can see the dishes acquired by Ignis and the fish caught by Noctis.

Regalia (Fahrzeug)

Opening the menu during auto-drive will not halt driving.

Regalia Shop added that lets you shop while riding in the Regalia.

Events

Event scenes from Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV and the “Omen” trailer were added as they exceeded the disc space capacity.

Weitergehende Verbesserungen

Various bug fixes.

Adjustments to gameplay comfort:

Camera adjusted in narrow areas.

Menu use improved.

Addition of other functions to enhance convenience.

Adjustments to improve the main scenario experience:

Changes to towns were made to fit the scenario.

Changes to the open world were made to fit the scenario.

Side-quests have been balanced, dish types added, added fish types and fishing locations.

Leviathan boss encounter and battle experience further improved.

