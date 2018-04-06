Far Cry 5 - PC-Spieler erhalten neues Update für bessere Leistung

PC-Spieler dürfen sich ab sofort über ein neues Update zu Ubisofts Open-World-Titel Far Cry 5 freuen. Dieses beinhaltet unter anderem zahlreiche Fehlerbehebungen und konzentriert sich auf eine bessere allgemeine Stabilität. Laut der Verantwortlichen soll sich dadurch unter anderem auch die Leistung verbessern. Alle Verbesserungen findet ihr unterhalb dieser Zeilen in den offiziellen Patchnotes aufgelistet.
Konsolen-Besitzer erhalten Update 4 hingegen erst am kommenden Montag, den 09. April 2018.
Far Cry 5 Des Wahnsinns fette Beute
Far Cry 5 - Update 4 - Patchnotes
Stability & Performance
- Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks
- Additional quality bug fixes
- Fixed low occurrence save corruption
Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI
- Fixed low repro AI issues
- Design & Mission Progression
- Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase
- Fixed minor bugs
Gameplay & UI
- Fixed minor bugs
COOP and Online
- Improved COOP connectivity
- Fixed low occurrence COOP specific walkthrough breaks
- Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted
- Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.
Far Cry Arcade
- Improved map download efficiency
- Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues
- Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low
- Improved PVP matchmaking
- Fixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues
Map Editor
- Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes
PC Patch Only:
- Fixed issues that were causing incorrect spawn if the game was minimized during loading