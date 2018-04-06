PLAYNATION NEWS Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 - PC-Spieler erhalten neues Update für bessere Leistung

Von Patrik Hasberg - News vom 06.04.2018, 12:34 Uhr
Far Cry 5 Screenshot

Ab sofort steht für PC-Spieler ein neues Update zu Far Cry 5 zur Verfügung. Solltet ihr auf der PS4 oder Xbox One spielen, müsst ihr euch hingegen noch bis kommende Woche gedulden.

PC-Spieler dürfen sich ab sofort über ein neues Update zu Ubisofts Open-World-Titel Far Cry 5 freuen. Dieses beinhaltet unter anderem zahlreiche Fehlerbehebungen und konzentriert sich auf eine bessere allgemeine Stabilität. Laut der Verantwortlichen soll sich dadurch unter anderem auch die Leistung verbessern. Alle Verbesserungen findet ihr unterhalb dieser Zeilen in den offiziellen Patchnotes aufgelistet.

Konsolen-Besitzer erhalten Update 4 hingegen erst am kommenden Montag, den 09. April 2018.

Far Cry 5 Far Cry 5 Des Wahnsinns fette Beute

Far Cry 5 - Update 4 - Patchnotes

Stability & Performance

  • Fixed low occurrence crashes and walkthrough breaks
  • Additional quality bug fixes
  • Fixed low occurrence save corruption

Companion, Enemy, & Animal AI

  • Fixed low repro AI issues
  • Design & Mission Progression
  • Fixed issues preventing silver bar purchase
  • Fixed minor bugs

Gameplay & UI

  • Fixed minor bugs

COOP and Online

  • Improved COOP connectivity
  • Fixed low occurrence COOP specific walkthrough breaks
  • Fixed voice communication issue where players could be permanently muted
  • Hurk was blowing up the client player when in a helicopter, fixed that.

Far Cry Arcade

  • Improved map download efficiency
  • Fixed various Arcade gameplay issues
  • Fixed issue where map textures would be extremely low
  • Improved PVP matchmaking
  • Fixed lobby loadout selection and map selection issues

Map Editor

  • Fixed issue with Arcade Editor crashes

PC Patch Only:

  • Fixed issues that were causing incorrect spawn if the game was minimized during loading

PC-Spieler erhalten neues Update zu Far Cry 5.

Quelle: Ubisoft

