E3 2017 - Das waren die besten Games der Messe

Spielemagazine weltweit haben die besten Games der E3 2017 ausgezeichnet. Wir haben alle Nominierten und Gewinner in einer vollständigen Liste.
Weltweit haben 38 Videospiel-Redaktionen die besten Spiele der E3 2017 ausgezeichnet. Eine Jury der wichtigsten und größten Medien kürte neben den Nominierten nun auch die Gewinner der Spielemesse.
Voraussetzung für eine Nominierung war die Möglichkeit, dass Kritiker den Titel öffentlich oder hinter geschlossenen Türen spielen konnten. Es musste sich um eine Hands-On-Demo handeln und nicht um eine Trailer- oder Video-Präsentation. Zu den Magazinen innerhalb der Jury gehören IGN, GameStar, Yahoo, EDGE, GameStop und weitere.
Unten sind die einzelnen Kategorien inklusive der Nominierten und Gewinner (fettgedruckt) aufgeführt. Die meisten Auszeichnungen konnte Super Mario Odyssey (3) abstauben, gefolgt von Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (2).
Bestes Spiel der Messe
-
Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
-
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
-
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
-
Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
-
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Bestes Original Game
-
Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
-
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
-
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
-
Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)
-
Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
Bestes Konsolenspiel
-
Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
-
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
-
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
-
Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
-
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Bestes PC-Spiel
-
Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
-
Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)
-
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
-
Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)
-
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Bestes VR Spiel
-
Doom VFR (id Software/Bethesda)
-
Fallout 4 VR (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
-
Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studio)
-
Moss (Polyarc)
-
Transference (SpectreVision/Ubisoft)
Bestes Mobile-/Handheld-Spiel
-
Durango (What Studio/Nexon)
-
Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam/Nintendo)
-
Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
-
King's Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (Square Enix)
Beste Hardware
-
Astro A10 Gaming Headset (Astro)
-
DisplayLink XR (DisplayLink)
-
Razer Thresher Ultimate (Razer)
-
Logitech PowerPlay Mat (Logitech)
-
Xbox One X (Microsoft)
Bestes Action-Spiel
-
Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
-
Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
-
Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
-
Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)
-
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Machine Games/Bethesda)
Bestes Action-Adventure-Spiel
-
Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
-
Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
-
Days Gone (SIE Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
-
Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent).
-
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
Bestes Rollenspiel
-
Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Airship Syndicate/THQ Nordic)
-
Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
-
Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlords (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
-
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
-
South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft SF/South Park Digital Studios/Ubisoft)
-
Vampyr (Dotnod Entertainment/Focus Home Interactive)
Bestes Kampfspiel
-
ARMS (Nintendo)
-
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
-
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)
-
Pokken Tournament DX (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)
Bestes Rennspiel
-
Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studios)
-
Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital/Sony Interactive Ent)
-
Need for Speed Payback (Ghost Games/Electronic Arts)
-
Project CARS 2 (Slighty Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
-
The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower/Ubisoft Reflections/Ubisoft)
Bestes Sportspiel
-
FIFA 18 (EA Canada/Electronic Arts)
-
Madden NFL 18 (EA Tiburon/Electronic Arts)
-
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions/Konami)
Bestes Strategiespiel
-
Battletech (Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive)
-
Frostpunk (11 bit Studios)
-
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
-
Total War: Arena (Creative Assembly/Sega/Wargaming)
-
Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Bestes Familien/Socialspiel
-
DropMix (Harmonix/Hasbro)
-
Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft)
-
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
-
Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Ent.)
-
That’s You (Wish Studios/Sony Interactive Ent.)
Bester Online-Multiplayer
-
Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
-
Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
-
Star Wars Battlefront II (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)
-
Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft)
-
Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
Bestes Indiespiel
-
Ashen (Aurora 44/Annapurna Interactive)
-
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Inti Creates/505 Games)
-
Donut County (Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)
-
Laser League (Roll7/505 Games)
-
The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)
