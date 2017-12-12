PLAYNATION NEWS Discord

Discord - Änderungen am Overlay via Update vorgenommen

Von Ben Brüninghaus - News vom 12.12.2017 - 14:11 Uhr
Discord Screenshot

Es gibt ein neues Update für die Discordapp. Die Entwickler sind abermals auf diverse Wünsche der Community eingegangen und es wurden diverse Fehlerbehebungen vorgenommen. 

Die VoIP-Client-App Discord erhält ein neues Update und allem voran wurde die Overlay-Technik überarbeitet, sodass alle Spiele fortan davon profitieren. Das Symbol wird nun nach einer kurzen Zeit verschwinden und die Einladungen und Einstellungen sehen nun leicht verändert aus. 

Discord Discord Video-Chat ab sofort verfügbar

Weiter geht es mit dem Kontext-Menü, das euch nun mit entsprechenden Shortcuts zur Seite steht. Zudem soll sich das Benachrichtigungs-Symbol nun verändern und sich je nach eurer Aktion (stumm, sprechend, taub) entsprechend anpassen. Das haben sich die Discord-User lange Zeit gewünscht und die Kollegen wollen damit nun einen Schritt auf die User zugehen. 

Eine wichtige Start-Option, die Discord nach dem Start minimiert, ist nun ebenfalls vorhanden. Das App-Symbol in der Taskleiste versieht ungelese Nachrichten nun mit einem Marker. Ungelesene Nachrichten wurden zuvor immer mit einem Emblem ausgestattet. Eine neue Option lässt dieses Symbol nun endlich verschwinden. Ein weiteres Feature soll Discord jetzt schließen, wenn man auf das "X" klickt. Nachfolgend haben wir noch die entsprechenden Patchnotes mit den Fehlerbehebungen eingebunden.

Patchnotes vom Update - 12. Dezember 2017

Bug Fixes

  • Changing your input device will now properly change your input device, 100% of the time, because we decided the 80% RNG was providing a poor experience >.>
  • Discord now respects your PC’s default device. Change your default device? Discord changes too. Follow the leader!
  • TTS now says roles and nicknames correctly wwwwwwwwwwwwwww
  • We’ve tucked away a few discriminators that were still showing during streamer mode.
  • Font scaling now properly scales code blocks. Block scaling initiated.
  • Emoji picker didn’t want to be picked in DMs. We employed some conflict resolution tactics, and you can now properly send emoji again.
  • Do Not Disturb now actually doesn’t disturb you with friend requests and suggestions.
  • CTRL+SHIFT+T hotkey should no longer crash the app lol that’s a good fix, thanks engineers 10/10
  • Category notification settings now properly apply directly to the forehead.
  • Our search feature now understands that two channels can have the same name. #whytho #whytho #whytho

iOS- und Android-Änderungen

  • (iOS) User popout and profiles have been themed. Consistency ahoy!
    There’s a new screen for creating an instant invite because we’re constantly trying to improve the user experience.
    Auth screens, which are now themed, prefill email and 2FA so we can expedite your boarding process.
  • (Android) Significant data reduction for loading images because we now use Webp format for image previews.
    Now support media keyboard for all your visually communicated emotions.

Quelle: Discord

