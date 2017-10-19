  • CS:GO - Update bringt neues Dust 2

    • Von Wladislav Sidorov | News vom 19.10.2017 - 04:51 Uhr - Kommentieren
    CS:GO Screenshot

    Valve hat ein neues CS:GO-Update veröffentlicht. Darin enthalten ist unter anderem das Remake von Dust 2. Die neue Karte ist jetzt im Mappool verfügbar.

    Einige Tage lang verblieb sie in der Beta, jetzt ist das neue Dust 2 im Mappool von CS:GO. Entwickler Valve hat in der Nacht ein neues Update veröffentlicht.

    Das Remake von Dust 2 kann ab sofort im regulären Mappool gefunden werden. Spieler können die Karte sowohl im Competitive als auch in anderen Modi ausprobieren.

    Dust 2 bleibt vorerst aber noch im Reserve-Mappool und wird nicht der aktiven Dienstgruppe unterstellt. Ohnehin ist unklar, welche Karte für Dust 2 herausfliegen müsste.

    Die vollständigen Patchnotes zum neuen CS:GO-Update findet ihr unten.

    CS:GO Update - Patchnotes

    [GAMEPLAY]

    • Replaced de_dust2 with updated version.
    • Improved de_nuke bot navigation.

    [AUDIO]

    • Unique jump landing sounds for all major surfaces.
    • Unique sounds for picking up weapons and grenades.
    • Unique bullet impact sounds for vehicles and barrels.
    • Re-balanced music kits volume to be more in-line with the overall game volume.
    • Improved resolution and quality of HRTF algorithm.

    [MISC]

    • Both Perfect World Sticker Capsule Limited Time Offers and Graffiti Capsule Limited Time Offers are now available worldwide.
    • Added normal maps for “Gut Knife | Autotronic”, “Bayonet | Autotronic”, and “M9 Bayonet | Autotronic”.
    • Fixed case where players could be blinded by a flashbang outside the map and out of line of sight.

