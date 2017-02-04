Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Update entfernt Dust 2, Inferno neu im Mappool

News vom 04.02.2017 - 06:00 Uhr - Kommentieren (0)
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Screenshot

Valve hat ein neues CS:GO Update veröffentlicht, das auf Steam ab sofort als Download zur Verfügung steht. Darin wird Dust 2 aus dem Active Duty Mappool entfernt und mit dem Remake von Inferno ersetzt. Außerdem wurden die einzelnen Karten-Gruppen für Deathmatch und Casual umstrukturiert.

Kurz nach dem abgelaufenen ELEAGUE-Major hat Entwickler Valve ein neues Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Update veröffentlicht. Eine kontroverse Änderung findet im Mappool der Active Duty (Aktive Dienstgruppe, eSport-Karten) statt: Dust 2 ist entfernt und durch das Remake von Inferno ersetzt worden.

Damit wird Dust 2 künftig nicht mehr bei großen CS:GO-Turnieren auftauchen und durch Inferno ersetzt. Im Spiel gehört Dust 2 im Competitive künftig nicht mehr Active Duty, sondern der Reserves Group (Reservegruppe) an.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: Dust 2

Dust 2 ist seit Release eines der beliebtesten Maps. Die Karte hat sich im Laufe der Jahre vergleichsweise wenig ...

Dust 2 aus CS:GO entfernt und mit eigener Gruppe

Im Casual und Deathmatch taucht Dust 2 ab sofort weder in der Active Duty noch in der Reserves Group auf. Hier sind die Gruppen ab sofort folgendermaßen aufgeteilt: Aktive Dienstgruppe, Geiselgruppe, Reservegruppe und Dust 2. 

Dust 2 raus, Inferno drin - Wie findet ihr die Änderung? Hier abstimmen!

Mit einem Klick ist es ab sofort also möglich, nur und wirklich nur Dust 2 durchgehend zu spielen. Bei allen anderen Modi ist es außerdem ab sofort möglich, eine zufällige Map auszuwählen, um sich nicht für die nächste Karte entscheiden zu müssen.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: 10 Dinge über CS:GO, die ihr vielleicht noch nicht wusstet

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ist derzeit der wohl erfolgreichste PC-Shooter auf dem Markt. Das kompetitive ...

Patchnotes zum neuen CS:GO Update

[CSGO]

  • Replaced Dust II with Inferno in the Active Duty Group.
  • Created a separate Dust II map group for Casual and Deathmatch game modes.
  • Separated Reserves Group into Reserves Group and Hostage Group.

[MISC]

  • By default, players can now apply graffiti quickly by pressing and releasing the graffiti menu key. This can be disabled from the graffiti menu via checkbox. To alleviate any initial confusion from this change, we added one extra charge to all unsealed graffiti.
  • Optimized water materials used in Inferno, Nuke and Aztec maps.
  • Added convars mp_teamscore_max, mp_teamscore_1, mp_teamscore_2 to display best of N maps series in the spectator UI.

[MAPS]

Dust2

  • Fixed various spots where C4 could get stuck.

Cobblestone

  • Made cubby near bottom of platform stairs in Bombsite B deeper.
  • Smoothed out movement around B ramp and dropdown room.
  • Fixed various spots where C4 could get stuck (Thanks Residents_evil!).
  • Fixed some surfaces playing the wrong footstep sounds.

Overpass

  • Fixed various spots where C4 could get stuck (Thanks kame942!).
  • Ground in CT spawn now displays decals correctly.
  • Fixed some surfaces playing the wrong footstep sounds.

Train

  • Fixed various spots where C4 could get stuck.

Außerdem: Teste Dein Wissen im großen CS:GO Quiz!

Neues Inferno ersetzt Dust 2 in CS:GO

Siehe auch: Counter strike cs go dust 2 global offensive inferno update

Seitenauswahl

Infos zu Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Zeige alles Infos News Artikel Videos
Artikel zu Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Neue Charakter-Modelle im Update enthüllt Im neuen Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Update hat Entwickler Valve ein neues Aussehen der SAS-Antiterroristen enthüllt. Offenbar will man die Charakter-Modelle nach und nach grafisch und ...
Artikel zu Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Modder bastelt 1.6 realistisch nach Wer ein wenig Nostalgie in einem aktuellen Videospiel fühlen will, sollte sich diese Mod für den Shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ansehen.
Von Wladislav Sidorov Unser Team
News zu GTA 5

GTA 5 - Liberty City kommt nach GTA 5

 04.02.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Update entfernt Dust 2, Inferno neu im Mappool

 03.02.

Release-Vorschau - Das sind die Top-Spiele im Februar

 03.02.

Release-Vorschau - Diese Games erscheinen im Februar

 03.02.

PlayStation 4 - Pro bekommt Boost-Modus für mehr FPS in alten Spielen

 03.02.

GTA 5 - Erste Screenshots zur Liberty City Mod

 Weitere News anzeigen

Nichts verpassen!

 Auf unserer Facebook-Seite warten über 120.000 Gamer auf dich! Werde ein Teil der Community und verpasse keine News, spannende Artikel, neue Videos, Infos und mehr. Jetzt folgen und vorbei schauen!