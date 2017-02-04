Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Update entfernt Dust 2, Inferno neu im Mappool

Valve hat ein neues CS:GO Update veröffentlicht, das auf Steam ab sofort als Download zur Verfügung steht. Darin wird Dust 2 aus dem Active Duty Mappool entfernt und mit dem Remake von Inferno ersetzt. Außerdem wurden die einzelnen Karten-Gruppen für Deathmatch und Casual umstrukturiert.
Kurz nach dem abgelaufenen ELEAGUE-Major hat Entwickler Valve ein neues Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Update veröffentlicht. Eine kontroverse Änderung findet im Mappool der Active Duty (Aktive Dienstgruppe, eSport-Karten) statt: Dust 2 ist entfernt und durch das Remake von Inferno ersetzt worden.
Damit wird Dust 2 künftig nicht mehr bei großen CS:GO-Turnieren auftauchen und durch Inferno ersetzt. Im Spiel gehört Dust 2 im Competitive künftig nicht mehr Active Duty, sondern der Reserves Group (Reservegruppe) an.
Dust 2 aus CS:GO entfernt und mit eigener Gruppe
Im Casual und Deathmatch taucht Dust 2 ab sofort weder in der Active Duty noch in der Reserves Group auf. Hier sind die Gruppen ab sofort folgendermaßen aufgeteilt: Aktive Dienstgruppe, Geiselgruppe, Reservegruppe und Dust 2.
Dust 2 raus, Inferno drin - Wie findet ihr die Änderung? Hier abstimmen!
Mit einem Klick ist es ab sofort also möglich, nur und wirklich nur Dust 2 durchgehend zu spielen. Bei allen anderen Modi ist es außerdem ab sofort möglich, eine zufällige Map auszuwählen, um sich nicht für die nächste Karte entscheiden zu müssen.
Patchnotes zum neuen CS:GO Update
[CSGO]
-
Replaced Dust II with Inferno in the Active Duty Group.
-
Created a separate Dust II map group for Casual and Deathmatch game modes.
-
Separated Reserves Group into Reserves Group and Hostage Group.
[MISC]
-
By default, players can now apply graffiti quickly by pressing and releasing the graffiti menu key. This can be disabled from the graffiti menu via checkbox. To alleviate any initial confusion from this change, we added one extra charge to all unsealed graffiti.
-
Optimized water materials used in Inferno, Nuke and Aztec maps.
-
Added convars mp_teamscore_max, mp_teamscore_1, mp_teamscore_2 to display best of N maps series in the spectator UI.
[MAPS]
Dust2
-
Fixed various spots where C4 could get stuck.
Cobblestone
-
Made cubby near bottom of platform stairs in Bombsite B deeper.
-
Smoothed out movement around B ramp and dropdown room.
-
Fixed various spots where C4 could get stuck (Thanks Residents_evil!).
-
Fixed some surfaces playing the wrong footstep sounds.
Overpass
-
Fixed various spots where C4 could get stuck (Thanks kame942!).
-
Ground in CT spawn now displays decals correctly.
-
Fixed some surfaces playing the wrong footstep sounds.
Train
-
Fixed various spots where C4 could get stuck.
