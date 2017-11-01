Cosplay - Leon Chiro erweckt Bayek aus Assassin's Creed: Origins zum Leben

Einmal mehr dürfen wir das Antlitz eines findigen Cosplayer begutachten, der sein Werk wundervoll in Szene setzt. Der Cosplayer Leon Chiro schlüpft in die Haut des Ägypters Bayek aus Assassin's Creed: Origins und weiß zu überzeugen.

Der vielseits bekannte Cosplayer namens Leon Chiro hat sich am neuesten Ableger von Assassin's Creed versucht und das Resultat kann sich durchaus sehen lassen. In Assassin's Creed Origins schlüpft ihr in die Haut von Bayek und müsst durch das alte Ägypten reiten, um etwaigen Geheimnissen auf den Grund zu gehen.

Um eine adäquate Umsetzung von Bayek zu gewährleisten, ging der Cosplay-Star eine Kooperation mit Cosplay Annart ein. Das Resultat haben wir nachfolgend für euch eingebunden.

—Bayek / @assassinscreed Origins



It’s been a long journey with the @Ubisoft tour around the world and today I share this special shot with you to celebrate the release of #ACOrigins !



Inspired by @EscoBlades, post a picture and show us which edition you got! :D@AssassinsITA pic.twitter.com/wrZwHiKRa8 — Leon @LuccaC&G 🇮🇹 (@Leon_Chiro) 27. Oktober 2017

Chiro als Gladdy, Leon und Co.

Wer sich für Leon Chiro interessiert, der kann gut und gerne auf seinen Social-Media-Kanälen vorbeischauen. Der sympathische Italiener, der sich selbst nur allzu gern als "Gladdy" bezeichnet, ist für seine Verkörperung von Gladiolus aus Final Fantasy XV bekannt, genauso wie für Dante aus Devil May Cry oder Leon S. Kennedy aus Resident Evil. Abseits dessen hat er noch viele weitere Charaktere inszeniert, aber am besten seht ihr selbst einmal auf seiner Facebook-Seite vorbei.

— Walk tall, your Majesty.

Gladiolus Amicitia - Final Fantasy XV



Do you feel them? All the emotions and tears we share all together for the FFXV ending? This special photoshooting is a personal tribute I wanted to dedicate to Gladio and YOU@FFXVJP @FFXVEN @SquareEnixUSA #FFXV pic.twitter.com/O7xzvsPEaV — Leon @LuccaC&G 🇮🇹 (@Leon_Chiro) 18. Oktober 2017

