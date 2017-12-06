Cosplay - Die besten und kuriosesten PUBG-Cosplays

PUBG gibt es nicht nur auf Steam zu sehen. Auch im realen Leben lässt sich hier und da ein Individuum vorfinden, das mit dem entsprechenden Cosplay auf den Survival-Shooter hindeutet. Wir haben die besten PUBG-Cosplays für euch ermittelt.

Alle Welt spielt dieses eine Spiel. Battle Royale lässt sich seit geraumer Zeit in einer neuen Abwandlung auf etwaigen Computern vorfinden. Die Rede ist vom Survival-Shooter PUBG. Und dieses Survival-Phänomen breitet sich aus. Es geht sogar so weit, dass die Spieler in ihren Lieblingsoutfits vor die Türe gehen. Wir haben heute die besten, coolsten und kuriosesten PUBG-Cosplays recherchiert und sie nachfolgend eingebunden!

Coole und sexy PUBG-Cosplay-Outfits

Um auf die entsprechende Like-Seite, den Twitter- oder Instagram-Account der Cosplayer zu gelangen, müsst ihr einfach auf das jweilige Bild klicken!

Winner winner chicken dinner. 🐔 | 📷: @gilphotography Ein Beitrag geteilt von helloiamkate🍕 (@helloiamkate) am 8. Nov 2017 um 11:12 Uhr

Kuriose und humorvolle PUBG-Cosplays

In dieser Sektion haben wir Cosplays eingebunden, die sich nicht so ganz ernst nehmen oder etwas humorvoller gestaltet wurden. Der eine oder andere Schmunzler war für uns definitiv dabei. Auch hier einfach auf die jeweiligen Bilder klicken, um zu den zugehörigen Seiten zu gelangen.

Prêt pour la @ParisGamesWeek demain et Samedi ! Vous savez ou je vais être. ;) (Casque pas droit lors de la photo + chaton) #PUBG #COSPLAY pic.twitter.com/FJ2IMwoKdf — Alphoux (@Alphoux) 2. November 2017

