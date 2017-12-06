  • Cosplay - Die besten und kuriosesten PUBG-Cosplays

    • Von Ben Brüninghaus | News vom 06.12.2017 - 13:04 Uhr - Kommentieren
    Cosplay Screenshot

    PUBG gibt es nicht nur auf Steam zu sehen. Auch im realen Leben lässt sich hier und da ein Individuum vorfinden, das mit dem entsprechenden Cosplay auf den Survival-Shooter hindeutet. Wir haben die besten PUBG-Cosplays für euch ermittelt.

    Alle Welt spielt dieses eine Spiel. Battle Royale lässt sich seit geraumer Zeit in einer neuen Abwandlung auf etwaigen Computern vorfinden. Die Rede ist vom Survival-Shooter PUBG. Und dieses Survival-Phänomen breitet sich aus. Es geht sogar so weit, dass die Spieler in ihren Lieblingsoutfits vor die Türe gehen. Wir haben heute die besten, coolsten und kuriosesten PUBG-Cosplays recherchiert und sie nachfolgend eingebunden!

    Coole und sexy PUBG-Cosplay-Outfits

    Um auf die entsprechende Like-Seite, den Twitter- oder Instagram-Account der Cosplayer zu gelangen, müsst ihr einfach auf das jweilige Bild klicken!

     

    Winner winner chicken dinner. 🐔 | 📷: @gilphotography

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von helloiamkate🍕 (@helloiamkate) am

    Kuriose und humorvolle PUBG-Cosplays

    In dieser Sektion haben wir Cosplays eingebunden, die sich nicht so ganz ernst nehmen oder etwas humorvoller gestaltet wurden. Der eine oder andere Schmunzler war für uns definitiv dabei. Auch hier einfach auf die jeweiligen Bilder klicken, um zu den zugehörigen Seiten zu gelangen.

    Seitenauswahl

  • Die besten und kuriosesten PUBG-Cosplays
  • Einfach bezaubernd: Die schönsten ...
  • Die besten Cosplays von der BlizzCon 2017
  • Leon Chiro erweckt Bayek aus Assassin's ...
  • Der weibliche Titan ist Wirklichkeit ...
    • Artikel zu Cosplay
    Cosplay - YouTuber stürmt als Pikachu verkleidet das Weiße Haus Ein Mann im mittleren Alter ist mit einem Pikachu-Kostüm über den Zaun des weißen Hauses gesprungen. Er wollte sich selbst bei dem Vorfall filmen, um daraus ein Video für YouTube zu ...
    Artikel zu Cosplay
    Cosplay - Wenn Bumblebee über die New York Comic Con läuft Die Mannen von Extreme Costumes haben auf der diesjährigen New York Comic Con für Aufsehen gesorgt. Die eigene Interpretation von Bumblebee aus Transformers sorgte für große Augen bei den ...
    News zu Rainbow Six: Siege

    Rainbow Six: Siege - Operation White Noise: Startzeit und Größe des Updates

     06.12.

    PUBG - Name der Wüstenkarte lautet hochoffiziell Miramar

         06.12.

    Allgemein - Streitigkeiten zwischen Google und Amazon

         06.12.

    Cosplay - Die besten und kuriosesten PUBG-Cosplays

         06.12.

    Call of Duty: Black Ops - So sieht Nuketown in der Realität aus

         06.12.

    YouTube - Missbrauch der Plattform soll drastisch reduziert werden

         Weitere News anzeigen

    Nichts verpassen!

     Auf unserer Facebook-Seite warten über 120.000 Gamer auf dich! Werde ein Teil der Community und verpasse keine News, spannende Artikel, neue Videos, Infos und mehr. Jetzt folgen und vorbei schauen!

    TOP GAMES
  • PUBG Survival 4/5
  • Call of Duty WW2 Shooter 3/5
  • Friday the 13th: The Game Survival-Horror 4/5