Cosplay - Die besten und kuriosesten PUBG-Cosplays

Alle Welt spielt dieses eine Spiel. Battle Royale lässt sich seit geraumer Zeit in einer neuen Abwandlung auf etwaigen Computern vorfinden. Die Rede ist vom Survival-Shooter PUBG. Und dieses Survival-Phänomen breitet sich aus. Es geht sogar so weit, dass die Spieler in ihren Lieblingsoutfits vor die Türe gehen. Wir haben heute die besten, coolsten und kuriosesten PUBG-Cosplays recherchiert und sie nachfolgend eingebunden!
Um auf die entsprechende Like-Seite, den Twitter- oder Instagram-Account der Cosplayer zu gelangen, müsst ihr einfach auf das jweilige Bild klicken!
Yeah, clearly I just landed :p #pubg #PlayersUnknownBattleGrounds #cosplay #cosplayer pic.twitter.com/rtbpOkqvxN— Pswavy (@Paulaswavy) 21. Juli 2017
#TGS2017 4日間本当にありがとうございました！！！— 倉持由香@ グラドル自画撮り部部長 (@yukakuramoti) 24. September 2017
DMM GAMESブースで最多レベルの集客だったみたいで嬉しい！フライパン装備が好評だったのでポチって良かったですԅ( ˘ω˘ ԅ)ゲーム内のものと似たやつ探したの！
#PUBG_DMM #PUBG pic.twitter.com/4OYe220PXd
10/10 cosplay @ #BGS2017 pic.twitter.com/Zqw8iJ9J18— PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) 13. Oktober 2017
Ready for battle 👔 #PUBG @watchmixer #MicrosoftNYC #cosplay We're LIVE in 10 minutes https://t.co/T9HHXEKltQ pic.twitter.com/gDt6olCmZy— Amy Paffrath Seeley (@amypaffrath) 16. November 2017
#PUGB #cosplay @PUBATTLEGROUNDS pic.twitter.com/nRiPe8o0i5— 细喵 (@XIMIAO_Kar98k) 13. November 2017
#PlayerUnknownsBattlegrounds #PUBG #cosplay pic.twitter.com/z7lSvFUQoK— Meng (@Meng_Still) 29. Oktober 2017
*Gets shot, cracks a red bull* MUCH BETTER#playerunknownsbattlegrounds #pubg #cosplay #cosplayingasacouple #cosp… https://t.co/fPGNybT657 pic.twitter.com/QEuUdJmOdf— Code3 (@DirectorCode3) 30. Juni 2017
In dieser Sektion haben wir Cosplays eingebunden, die sich nicht so ganz ernst nehmen oder etwas humorvoller gestaltet wurden. Der eine oder andere Schmunzler war für uns definitiv dabei. Auch hier einfach auf die jeweiligen Bilder klicken, um zu den zugehörigen Seiten zu gelangen.
Find @DJBRYANONE and I in @PUBATTLEGROUNDS #cosplay at @TwitchCon! @poopieQueen @PUBGShowcase #PUBG #Cosplayer #Gamergirl #Otaku #Gamer pic.twitter.com/8yi7C8KlYY— Raksmey Prak (@RaksmeyyPrak) 21. Oktober 2017
Prêt pour la @ParisGamesWeek demain et Samedi ! Vous savez ou je vais être. ;) (Casque pas droit lors de la photo + chaton) #PUBG #COSPLAY pic.twitter.com/FJ2IMwoKdf— Alphoux (@Alphoux) 2. November 2017
Me & friends: "Let's #cosplay #PUBG for #Halloween We'll buy the gear & guns"— Brian R (@SrgntBallistic) 31. Oktober 2017
Other Friend: "OK I'll be the circle"😂https://t.co/FGSvsKi319 pic.twitter.com/3YowJQE8Hi
@fojarthegreat the ultimate #pubg #cosplay accessory pic.twitter.com/sbWCKv3F81— MrLing (@Fojling) 18. Oktober 2017
Полное погружение #игра #game #curaidh #PUBG #ищилетосgoogle #СеленаФолловитСеленаторов #СКАЦСКА #давайдумай #работа #ЯХочуСтать #cosplay pic.twitter.com/aHvDKhTga3— Curaidh (@curraigh) 21. August 2017
Korea level PUBG cosplay— PUBG Philippines (@PUBGPhilippines) 23. November 2017
Expect more PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS costumes in the Philippines#PUBG #PUBGKR #PUBGKOREA #PLAYERUNKNOWNSBATTLEGROUNDS pic.twitter.com/Ok8GeyTmg0
When your #PUBG COSPLAY is on another level! https://t.co/O0sP4cq9mu pic.twitter.com/u94sqnPyvF— OPSkins.com (@opskinsgo) 9. September 2017
Taking over and destroying the trone on the Ubisoft stand🤣#evafoam #craftfoam #foamcraft #cosplay #pubg #dutchcosplay #pubgcosplay #playerunknownbattlegrounds #firstlook #firslook2017 #firstlookfestival #firstlookcosplay #playerunknownbattlegroundscosplay #dutchcosplayer #twitch #twitchcosplay #xbox #xboxone #foamsmith #firstlookfestival2017 #ReadyForAssassinsCreed #ubisoft #assassinscreedorigins