Charts - Erfolgreichste Spiele 2017 in Deutschland enthüllt

Von Wladislav Sidorov - News vom 13.01.2018, 05:07 Uhr
Charts Screenshot

Die GfK hat die erfolgreichsten Spiele des Jahres 2017 enthüllt. Wenig überraschend konnte FIFA 18 den ersten Platz abstauben. Zusätzlich gibt es Rankings für die einzelnen Plattformen.

Das Marktforschungsinstitut GfK, die Gesellschaft für Konsumforschung, hat die erfolgreichsten Spiele des abgelaufenen Jahres 2017 enthüllt. In den Charts befinden sich zahlreiche altbekannte Games.

Den ersten Platz belegte wie gewohnt eine Fußballsimulation, in diesem Fall FIFA 18. Dahinter folgt der Shooter Call of Duty: WW2. Auf dem dritten Platz rangiert wie im Vorjahr GTA 5.

Games Charts 2017 - Topseller des Jahres

Außerdem enthüllte die GfK die Bestseller der einzelnen Plattformen. Diese lauten wie folgt:

PlayStation 4

  • FIFA 18
  • Call of Duty: WW2
  • GTA 5

Xbox One

  • FIFA 18
  • Call of Duty: WW2
  • GTA 5

PC

  • Die Sims 4
  • GTA 5
  • Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2018

Nintendo Switch

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo 3DS

  • Pokémon Ultrasonne
  • Pokémon Sonne
  • Pokémon Ultramond

Nintendo Wii

  • Mario Kart Wii
  • Mario Party 9
  • New Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo Wii U

  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Minecraft Wii U Edition
  • Super Mario 3D World

PlayStation 3

  • FIFA 18 Legacy Edition
  • FIFA 17
  • GTA 5

Xbox 360

  • FIFA 18 Legacy Edition
  • Minecraft
  • GTA 5

Games Charts 2017 Deutschland

