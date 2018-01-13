Charts - Erfolgreichste Spiele 2017 in Deutschland enthüllt

Das Marktforschungsinstitut GfK, die Gesellschaft für Konsumforschung, hat die erfolgreichsten Spiele des abgelaufenen Jahres 2017 enthüllt. In den Charts befinden sich zahlreiche altbekannte Games.
Den ersten Platz belegte wie gewohnt eine Fußballsimulation, in diesem Fall FIFA 18. Dahinter folgt der Shooter Call of Duty: WW2. Auf dem dritten Platz rangiert wie im Vorjahr GTA 5.
Alle Top-Games könnt ihr hier kaufen!
Games Charts 2017 - Topseller des Jahres
Außerdem enthüllte die GfK die Bestseller der einzelnen Plattformen. Diese lauten wie folgt:
PlayStation 4
- FIFA 18
- Call of Duty: WW2
- GTA 5
Xbox One
- FIFA 18
- Call of Duty: WW2
- GTA 5
PC
- Die Sims 4
- GTA 5
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2018
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo 3DS
- Pokémon Ultrasonne
- Pokémon Sonne
- Pokémon Ultramond
Nintendo Wii
- Mario Kart Wii
- Mario Party 9
- New Super Mario Bros.
Nintendo Wii U
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Minecraft Wii U Edition
- Super Mario 3D World
PlayStation 3
- FIFA 18 Legacy Edition
- FIFA 17
- GTA 5
Xbox 360
- FIFA 18 Legacy Edition
- Minecraft
- GTA 5
Release-Vorschau Die 10 wichtigsten Spiele im Januar 2018
Hinweis: Bei allen Links zu Amazon handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links. Wir erhalten für jeden darüber erfolgten Kauf eine kleine Provision - ohne, dass ihr einen Cent mehr bezahlt.