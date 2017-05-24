Battlegrounds - Das sind die Inhalte des zweiten Monats-Updates

Entwickler Bluehole Studio hat die offiziellen Patch-Notes zu dem am Donnerstag erscheinenden Monats-Update zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds veröffentlicht. Neben einer neuen Waffen sowie einem weiteren Fahrzeug, werden damit zahlreiche Bugs und Fehler in dem Early Access-Titel behoben.
Das zweite Monats-Update zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds befindet sich seit heute auf den entsprechenden Testservern und kann bereits von allen Spielern, die Interesse haben, ausprobiert werden.
Zu den Neuerungen gehören unter anderem das schallgedämpfte Scharfschützengewehr VSS "Vintores" sowie ein neue Motorrad, das sich auch in der Luft steuern lässt. Via Steam haben die Entwickler nun bereits die offiziellen Patch-Notes zu dem entsprechenden Update veröffentlicht, das am morgigen Donnerstag, den 25. Mai 2017 erscheint.
Außerdem haben sich die Verantwortlichen hinter Battlegrounds für die Unterstützung der 128 Streamer aus Europa und Nord Amerika sowie der Twitch-Community bedankt, die bei dem vor kurzem stattgefundenen Charity-Event insgesamt mehr als 100.000 Dollar sammeln konnten. Entwickler Bluehole Studio spendete ebenfalls 100.000 Dollar.
Neben zahlreichen Bugfixes, haben sich die Entwickler auf viele Details konzentriert. Explodiert beispielshalber ein Auto in der Nähe eines Zaunes, wird dieser ebenfalls zerstört. Weiterhin sind einzelne Waffen, wie die im letzten Monats-Update hinzugefügte Vector, angepasst worden. Das Wangenpolster für Scharfschützengewehre kann nun auch an der SKS angebracht werden und die Vector freut sich über die Möglichkeit einen Griff daran zu befestigen.
Die vollständigen Patch-Notes in englischer Sprache findet ihr unterhalb dieser Zeilen aufgelistet.
Patch-Notes für das zweite Monats-Update zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Known Issues
-
Localization of 'VSS' and 'Vector' for few country is not applied properly
-
There is an issue that occasionally causes a white line to be shown when the player is on the airplane
-
There is an issue with PhysX which causes the motorbike to move in non-natural fashion after hitting the terrain when upside down
Anti-Cheat
-
You will no longer be able to remove shadows by revising the .ini file
-
Client Performance
-
Improved CPU usage for world level streaming
-
Improved rendering performance of fences
-
Improved rendering performance of grass
-
Improved rendering performance for weapons and attachments seen at distance
-
Improved rendering performance by modifying certain weapon and vehicle effects that were unnecessarily rendered at distance
-
Improved character animation performance
-
Improved effect performance
-
Improved the performance of team-mate name plate, map and mini-map in teamplay
Content
-
Added VSS. A suppressed sniper rifle with permanent 4X scope & chambered for 9mm ammo. This new weapon can be found in carepackages & as a very rare loot spawn
-
Added Motorbike
-
Gameplay
-
Reduced the moving speed of the two final play zones for better engagement during the endgame
-
Made a balance pass on certain weapons:
-
Vector
-
Reduced bullet damage slightly
-
Increased deviation gain per shot
-
S1897/S686/S12K
-
Reduced pellet damage slightly
-
AKM
-
Increased bullet damage slightly
-
Fixed an issue where the players alive count would reduce when a player disconnected. Now the count will only go down upon the players death.
Action & Gunplay
-
Now players can put stock attachments on following weapons:
-
SKS : Sniper rifle cheek pad
-
Vector : Tactical stock (for M416)
-
Adjusted the color of the aiming point for the basic crossbow scope.
-
Added new scope rendering method (parallax free) allowing for greater aiming precision
-
https://twitter.com/PUBATTLEGROUNDS/status/866621003350265857
-
Improved ADS view
-
Modified recoil for following weapons: AKM, SCAR, M16, M416
-
Fixed an issue allowing a player to zoom in with right click when waiting before throwing a grenade
-
Decreased the time to ADS when using the 2X scope
-
Vehicle
-
Added punctured wheel effect and sound
-
Added burnt markings to vehicles after being destroyed
-
Added the motorbike number plate image
-
When a vehicle explodes, the fences near the vehicle will now also be destroyed
-
World
-
Added new vegetation to the lobby
UI
-
Players can press ‘delete’ to remove their marker placed on the world map
-
Adjusted the transparency of mini-map grid and coordinates text to make the map more visible
-
Added a dotted line towards the next play zone on the mini-map
-
Modified the icon design of the First Aid Kit
-
Added Thai language in language options
-
Added new key bindings for hold breath, motorbike air control and switch to previous weapon
-
Sound
-
Improved the sound of Motorbike
-
Added sound for door destruction effect
Bugfixes
-
Fixed a bug that caused vehicles to be spawned in garages consistantly. Vehicles should be spawned at a higher rate in garages, but not at 100%
-
Fixed an issue that disabled bullet tracing for SKS
-
Fixed a bug that caused the game client to crash when a flashbang goes off
-
Partially fixed bug that caused a character to get stuck in terrain, buildings or objects
-
Partially fixed a bug that caused a vehicle to get stuck in buildings, fences or other vehicles
-
Partially fixed a bug that caused items to be unlootable
-
Fixed a bug that caused carepackages to shake when falling
-
Fixed a bug that caused a throwable weapon to be thrown in the freelook direction and not the direction in which a character is facing
-
Fixed an issue with two markers being visible when placing a marker in the airplane after placing it in the lobby
-
Fixed a bug that caused a player icon to be doubled up on the minimap.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the same color for two teammate icons
-
Fixed a bug that caused the final play zone to be created over water
-
Fixed a bug that sporadically muted the rain sound
-
Significantly mitigated an issue that allowed a player in a closed house to be killed by the red zone bombs
-
Fixed a bug that caused animation not to stop when using consumable items while reviving a teammate
-
Fixed a bug that caused a character experience the damage effect at random
-
Fixed a bug that caused all teammates to enter the REVIVE state when one teammate is hit by a bomb in Red Zone while being in a vehicle
-
Fixed a bug that caused the REVIVE gauge not to disappear when the character being revived is disconnected
-
Fixed a bug that caused the sound volume of UMP with silencer to be too low
-
Fixed a bug that caused throwable items not to drop when switching to other weapons
-
Fixed a bug that caused the trace effect to not disappear after using throwable weapons
-
Fixed a bug where removing the pin from a grenade was canceled by changing the throwing posture.
-
Fixed an issue with compass points not matching the actual direction when in the passenger seat of a vehicle
-
Added a character animation for when dragging an item into the inventory
Quelle: Steam
