Battlegrounds - Das sind die Inhalte des zweiten Monats-Updates

Entwickler Bluehole Studio hat die offiziellen Patch-Notes zu dem am Donnerstag erscheinenden Monats-Update zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds veröffentlicht. Neben einer neuen Waffen sowie einem weiteren Fahrzeug, werden damit zahlreiche Bugs und Fehler in dem Early Access-Titel behoben.

Das zweite Monats-Update zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds befindet sich seit heute auf den entsprechenden Testservern und kann bereits von allen Spielern, die Interesse haben, ausprobiert werden.

Zu den Neuerungen gehören unter anderem das schallgedämpfte Scharfschützengewehr VSS "Vintores" sowie ein neue Motorrad, das sich auch in der Luft steuern lässt. Via Steam haben die Entwickler nun bereits die offiziellen Patch-Notes zu dem entsprechenden Update veröffentlicht, das am morgigen Donnerstag, den 25. Mai 2017 erscheint.

Außerdem haben sich die Verantwortlichen hinter Battlegrounds für die Unterstützung der 128 Streamer aus Europa und Nord Amerika sowie der Twitch-Community bedankt, die bei dem vor kurzem stattgefundenen Charity-Event insgesamt mehr als 100.000 Dollar sammeln konnten. Entwickler Bluehole Studio spendete ebenfalls 100.000 Dollar.

Neben zahlreichen Bugfixes, haben sich die Entwickler auf viele Details konzentriert. Explodiert beispielshalber ein Auto in der Nähe eines Zaunes, wird dieser ebenfalls zerstört. Weiterhin sind einzelne Waffen, wie die im letzten Monats-Update hinzugefügte Vector, angepasst worden. Das Wangenpolster für Scharfschützengewehre kann nun auch an der SKS angebracht werden und die Vector freut sich über die Möglichkeit einen Griff daran zu befestigen.

Die vollständigen Patch-Notes in englischer Sprache findet ihr unterhalb dieser Zeilen aufgelistet.

Patch-Notes für das zweite Monats-Update zu Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Known Issues

Localization of 'VSS' and 'Vector' for few country is not applied properly

There is an issue that occasionally causes a white line to be shown when the player is on the airplane

There is an issue with PhysX which causes the motorbike to move in non-natural fashion after hitting the terrain when upside down

Anti-Cheat

You will no longer be able to remove shadows by revising the .ini file

Client Performance

Improved CPU usage for world level streaming

Improved rendering performance of fences

Improved rendering performance of grass

Improved rendering performance for weapons and attachments seen at distance

Improved rendering performance by modifying certain weapon and vehicle effects that were unnecessarily rendered at distance

Improved character animation performance

Improved effect performance

Improved the performance of team-mate name plate, map and mini-map in teamplay

Content

Added VSS. A suppressed sniper rifle with permanent 4X scope & chambered for 9mm ammo. This new weapon can be found in carepackages & as a very rare loot spawn

Added Motorbike

Gameplay

Reduced the moving speed of the two final play zones for better engagement during the endgame

Made a balance pass on certain weapons:

Vector

Reduced bullet damage slightly

Increased deviation gain per shot

S1897/S686/S12K

Reduced pellet damage slightly

AKM

Increased bullet damage slightly

Fixed an issue where the players alive count would reduce when a player disconnected. Now the count will only go down upon the players death.

Action & Gunplay

Now players can put stock attachments on following weapons:

SKS : Sniper rifle cheek pad

Vector : Tactical stock (for M416)

Adjusted the color of the aiming point for the basic crossbow scope.

Added new scope rendering method (parallax free) allowing for greater aiming precision

https://twitter.com/PUBATTLEGROUNDS/status/866621003350265857

Improved ADS view

Modified recoil for following weapons: AKM, SCAR, M16, M416

Fixed an issue allowing a player to zoom in with right click when waiting before throwing a grenade

Decreased the time to ADS when using the 2X scope

Vehicle

Added punctured wheel effect and sound

Added burnt markings to vehicles after being destroyed

Added the motorbike number plate image

When a vehicle explodes, the fences near the vehicle will now also be destroyed

World

Added new vegetation to the lobby

UI

Players can press ‘delete’ to remove their marker placed on the world map

Adjusted the transparency of mini-map grid and coordinates text to make the map more visible

Added a dotted line towards the next play zone on the mini-map

Modified the icon design of the First Aid Kit

Added Thai language in language options

Added new key bindings for hold breath, motorbike air control and switch to previous weapon

Sound

Improved the sound of Motorbike

Added sound for door destruction effect

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused vehicles to be spawned in garages consistantly. Vehicles should be spawned at a higher rate in garages, but not at 100%

Fixed an issue that disabled bullet tracing for SKS

Fixed a bug that caused the game client to crash when a flashbang goes off

Partially fixed bug that caused a character to get stuck in terrain, buildings or objects

Partially fixed a bug that caused a vehicle to get stuck in buildings, fences or other vehicles

Partially fixed a bug that caused items to be unlootable

Fixed a bug that caused carepackages to shake when falling

Fixed a bug that caused a throwable weapon to be thrown in the freelook direction and not the direction in which a character is facing

Fixed an issue with two markers being visible when placing a marker in the airplane after placing it in the lobby

Fixed a bug that caused a player icon to be doubled up on the minimap.

Fixed a bug that caused the same color for two teammate icons

Fixed a bug that caused the final play zone to be created over water

Fixed a bug that sporadically muted the rain sound

Significantly mitigated an issue that allowed a player in a closed house to be killed by the red zone bombs

Fixed a bug that caused animation not to stop when using consumable items while reviving a teammate

Fixed a bug that caused a character experience the damage effect at random

Fixed a bug that caused all teammates to enter the REVIVE state when one teammate is hit by a bomb in Red Zone while being in a vehicle

Fixed a bug that caused the REVIVE gauge not to disappear when the character being revived is disconnected

Fixed a bug that caused the sound volume of UMP with silencer to be too low

Fixed a bug that caused throwable items not to drop when switching to other weapons

Fixed a bug that caused the trace effect to not disappear after using throwable weapons

Fixed a bug where removing the pin from a grenade was canceled by changing the throwing posture.

Fixed an issue with compass points not matching the actual direction when in the passenger seat of a vehicle

Added a character animation for when dragging an item into the inventory

