Assassin's Creed: Origins - Update für PS4-Version veröffentlicht mit vielen Optimierungen
Von
Patrik Hasberg | News vom 16.11.2017 - 15:22 Uhr - Kommentieren
Die PS4-Version bekommt einen neuen Patch spendiert, der zahlreiche Optimierungen mit sich bringt. Xbox One- und PC-Besitzer müssen sich hingegen noch ein wenig gedulden.
PlayStation 4-Besitzer und Spieler von
dürfen sich heute über einen neuen Patch freuen, der mit vielen Optimierungen daherkommt und 1,3 Gigabyte groß ist. Für die Xbox One erscheint Patch 1.05 allerdings erst am 20. November, PC-Spieler müssen hingegen noch unbestimmte Zeit lang warten. Assassin's Creed: Origins
Unter anderem hat Ubisoft an der Performance, der Stabilität sowie den Animationen gearbeitet, die nun ausgereifter wirken sollen. Bei der Mission "Hinterhalt auf See" wurde ein Bug gefixt, damit diese wieder auf der Weltkarte angezeigt wird.
Sicherlich sinnvoll für Veteranen ist die Änderung, dass Gegner mit einem niedrigeren Leven im Hard Mode nun deutlich herausfordernder sind. Unendlich lange Ladebildschirme oder schwarze Bildschirme sollen nun ebenfalls der Vergangenheit angehören.
Patch Highlights
Ambush at Sea – The issue that caused for some save games to be corrupted was fixed and the mission is now available to players again
Note: The mission should reappear on the map after a reboot of your system. Be sure to be connected to the online services while starting the game.
Difficulty – Enemies of a lower leven than the playable character are now more challenging in Hard Mode.
Beard/Hair Toggle
Selected preference of beard/hair will remain saved now
Added support for Keyboard and mouse controls
[Shift]+[Z] – Hair
[Ctrl] + [Z] – Beard
Performance and Stability improvements on all platforms
System
Improved performance and stability
Fixed some infinite loading and black screen hang
[PC] Fixed hardware performance metrics for Radeon R9 2xx series
[PC] Fixed several Ultra HD monitor, multi-monitor mode, and multi GPU mode issues
[PC] Fixed infinite saving occurring in Photo Mode when anti-aliasing option is Off
Graphics & Audio
Improved Sandstorm ending visual
Fixed some level of detail issues in the world and for some NPCs
Fixed an issue that could prevent the call mount whistle from playing
Fixed an issue that could cause music tracks to overlap
[Xbox One X][PS4] Revised the default Luminance value in the HDR settings
[PC] Temporarily deactivated spatial sound support to resolve issues with some USB headsets
[PC] Fixed the functionality of the Field Of View option during the Benchmark session
World
Improved appearance of the water in caves
Removed some invisible collision in Siwa
Fixed various issues with the spawning of boats
Fixed a lighting issue in the Sunken Temple of Sarapeion
Fixed some floating NPCs, floating rocks, and other floating objects
Fixed various texturing issues
Gameplay
The selected cheat option for Bayek’s hair and beard will now remain saved
Improved various animations on the playable character
Improved the navigation of the playable character
Improved shield stance behavior while on vehicles or mounts
Improved NPCs and animals reactions and navigation
Improved Raging Axe’s boss fight behavior in Arena
Improved spawning delay on loot bags when killing NPCs
Improved shield charge behavior
Improved Follow Road mode
Revised fire damage taken by the playable character
Revised poison propagation
Made enemies of lower level than the player more challenging in Hard Mode
Fixed some loading issues while using Senu
Fixed some issues preventing the playable character from interacting with loot bags
Fixed an issue that allowed thrown torches to inflict poison or bleed effect
Fixed spear fight animation against some enemies
Fixed an issue with loot bag spawning in shallow water
Fixed an issue preventing crocodiles from being damaged while in water
Fixed an issue with the activation of slow-motion
Fixed various issues causing the playable character to be stuck
Fixed some camera clipping issues
Fixed some issues preventing bows to automatically sheathe
Fixed an issue where counterweights could remain stuck on the ceiling in the Tomb of Sneferu
Fixed an issue that could prevent Overpower Chain Throw from being used
Fixed an issue that could prevent Chain Attack from dealing damage when a spear is equipped
Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from interacting with the entrance of “Eesfet Oon-m’Aa Poo”
Fixed issue preventing Senu’s perception range from being taken into account when loading a save game
[PC] Fixed movement issues in Walk mode
Quests
Improved various cinematic transitions
Fixed an issue that could corrupt the playable character’s inventory after completing “Ambush at Sea” quest
Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from completing quests after returning to the title screen
Fixed various issues causing Quest objectives to disappear after desynchronization
Fixed various issues with Flavius during ‘’The Final Weighing’’ quest
Fixed an issue where the objective would not update during ‘’The Hungry River’’ quest
Fixed an issue with Theodoros who could stay in midair during ‘’A Rebel Alliance’’ quest
Fixed an issue where leader’s health could be restored during ‘’Plight of the Rebels’’ quest
Fixed various issues with Pothinus’ elephant during ‘’Battle of the Nile’’ quest
Fixed an issue with Hotephres’ ship being sunk in gameplay and cinematic during ‘’The Crocodile’s Scales’’ quest
Fixed an issue where the Planetarium Tunnel could remain closed after performing a save/load action
Fixed an issue where the “Wild Ride” quest would fail when getting on a chariot or a cart
Fixed an issue where objectives in the ‘’The Flea of Cyrene’’ quest would not properly update after performing a leap of faith from the Apollo Temple
Fixed various issues with the fight against the war elephant Herwennefer
Fixed issues preventing the ancient tablets to be interacted with
Fixed an issue which allowed the playable character to keep the “The Battle of the Nile” quest spear
Fixed issue where Apollodorus could remain stuck in a wall during ‘’Egypt’s Medjay’’ quest
Fixed dialogues that would sometime be missing from the cinematics of “Playing with Fire” quest
Fixed an issue that could prevent Hypatos from attacking the playable character in the quest “Homecoming”
Fixed an issue that could make Septimus invisible during “The Final Weighing” quest
Fixed various issues with Thutmose during “Blood in the Water” quest
Fixed an issue preventing the player from completing the quest “Fall of an Empire, Rise of Another” because he spawned as Bayek
Activities
Improved the spawning of enemies in the Cyrene Arena
Fixed an issue preventing the unlockables completed as Aya from carrying over to Bayek
Fixed various issues causing the playable character to be pushed out of the chariot while in Hippodrome races
Fixed an issue where the playable character could remain stuck in the Arena ‘’lobby’’
User Interface
The selected Map filter will now remain saved
Added sound feedback when switching the editing modes during Photo Mode
Added button mapping for petting Senu in the alternate control scheme
mapped to specific keys
Improved image resolution of crafting items
Improved fire visual effects on animals
Changed health gain visual feedback to display in green when hitting enemies
Fixed Senu’s marked location for the Tomb of Khufu
Fixed various issues with icons in the Map
Fixed an issue where the Photo Mode HUD could not appear
Fixed HUD modules that stayed hidden changing HUD Preset to ‘Show All’
Fixed the suggested level of some quests
for some their owners
Fixed multiple typos in the menus
[PS4] Fixed the Season Pass and Deluxe Pack showing up as “Coming Soon” in the Store
[PC] Added mouse support for rotating the character in the Gear menu
[PC] Added mouse and keyboard support to toggle Bayek’s hair and beard in Gear menu
Hide Arena HUD while in Photo Mode
[PC] Allowed triggering Call Mount and Animus Pulse on button Press when they are
Quelle: Ubisoft Seitenauswahl
Assassin's Creed: Origins - Änderungen im November-Update 1.03
Die Mannen von Ubisoft haben ein neues Update für Assassin's Creed: Origins veröffentlicht, das einige Verbesserungen bereithält. Ihr könnt das Update ab sofort herunterladen und ...
Assassin's Creed: Origins - So erhaltet ihr das magische Einhorn
Die Mannen von Ubisoft haben im neuen Assassin's Creed: Origins ein kleines Extra verbaut. Wer des Kamels überdrüssig ist, der darf fortan auf einem Einhorn durch die Wüste Ägyptens ...
