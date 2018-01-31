PLAYNATION NEWS Assassin's Creed: Origins

Assassin's Creed: Origins - Update 1.2.1 nimmt verschiedene Änderungen vor

Von Patrik Hasberg - News vom 31.01.2018, 14:39 Uhr
Assassin's Creed: Origins Screenshot

Update 1.2.1 zu Assassin's Creed: Origins steht ab sofort für PC, PS4 und Xbox One bereit und nimmt unter anderem Änderungen an dem Horde-Modus vor.

Für Ubisofts Action-Adventure Assassin's Creed: Origins steht ab sofort ein neues Update bereit, das den Titel auf Version 1.2.1 anhebt und unter anderem Änderungen an dem Horde-Modus vornimmt.

Der Patch steht für PC, PlayStation 4 sowie Xbox One zur Verfügung. Während die Downloadgröße bei den Konsolen bei 2,5 Gigabyte liegt, müssen über Uplay 3 GB und auf Steam 600 MB heruntergeladen werden.

Neben Verbesserungen am Hauptspiel sowie der kürzlich erschienen Erweiterung "Die Verborgenen", wurde auch der Horde-Modus überarbeitet: "Nach eurem Feedback zum Fortschritt im Horde-Modus haben wir uns entschieden, das Progressionssystem anzupassen. Spieler können nun weiter als bis Welle 16 voranschreiten", heißt es im Changelog.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Patch 1.2.1

Patch Highlight:

  • Horde Mode: Following your feedback about the progression in the Horde mode, we decided to adjust the progression system. Players will now be able to progress further than wave 16.

The Hidden Ones

  • Improved Gamilat’s behaviour in the quest “The Setting Sun” when the playable character is being stealthy
  • Fixed unreactive soldiers sometimes appear in the quest “Sic Semper Tyrannis”
  • Fixed an issue with the “Good Things Come” papyrus losing its name after solving it
  • Fixed Hidden Ones Bureau icons that could move on the World Map when marking them

Main Game

Quest

  • Fixed an issue preventing an objective marker to be displayed during the quest “When Night Falls”
  • Fixed various issues where quest objectives would not properly update
  • Fixed an issue causing Mered’s character model to change during the quest “The Hyena”
  • Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to interact with Damastes during the quest “Egypt’s Medjay”
  • Fixed an issue preventing the vault door from opening during the quest ‘’The Final Weighing’’
  • Fixed an issue preventing the last cinematic of the second Present Day quest to trigger
  • Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to interact with the Animus in the Present Day

Activities

  • Scaled down the enemies level progression in Horde Mode, so players are able to progress post-wave 16
  • Fixed an issue with Khensa’s health bar and level staying visible in the Arena lobby after beating her

Gameplay

  • Improved various playable character animations
  • Fixed the caravan animals not following the playable character after being tamed
  • Fixed an issue preventing animals from being tamed when in deep water
  • Fixed an issue with Predator attacks not granting XP when it was completed using animal taming
  • Fixed an issue where the Unicamel could not be called by playable character
  • Fixed an issue preventing berserked enemies from attacking tamed animals
  • Fixed animals falling through world when using the Enhanced Predator Bow skill
  • Fixed an issue with NPCs trying to mount a chariot being driven by the playable character
  • Fixed an issue that allowed Herwennefer, the War Elephant, to regain health during combat
  • Fixed an issue with NPCs that could appear to swim on land
  • Fixed various stuck issues for the playable character and NPCs

User Interface

  • Added missing ‘Drop Object/Body’ action to the ‘Heavy Attack’ button on the alternate control scheme
  • Fixed an issue with the Quest Log that could appear in Photo Mode
  • Fixed Ubisoft Club items not appearing as OWNED when returning to the Store after acquiring them
  • Fixed an update issue in the Gear menu when using the Hide button
  • Fixed the label overflow on the Hide button in the Gear menu in some languages

World

  • Fixed various issues with flying boats
  • Fixed various NPC spawning issues
  • Fixed various spots where player could go through collisions

Graphics & Audio

  • Fixed various visual issues occurring in HDR

System

  • [PC] Added Save Results button on Benchmark Results page
  • Improve overall stability of the game application
  • [PC] Fixed an issue when the game remain

Quelle: Forum Ubisoft

