Assassin's Creed: Origins - Änderungen im November-Update 1.03

    Die Mannen von Ubisoft haben ein neues Update für Assassin's Creed: Origins veröffentlicht, das einige Verbesserungen bereithält. Ihr könnt das Update ab sofort herunterladen und installieren. 

    Das neue RPG-Action-Adventure aus dem Hause Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed: Origins, ist vor kurzem veröffentlicht wurden. Wir haben euch vor wenigen Tagen erklärt, wie ihr beispielsweise das magische Einhorn freischalten könnt, um es als Reittier zu verwenden. 

    Assassin's Creed: Origins: So erhaltet ihr das magische Einhorn

    Die Mannen von Ubisoft haben im neuen Assassin's Creed: Origins ein kleines Extra verbaut. Wer des Kamels ...

    Nun ist der Titel schon knapp eine Woche auf dem Markt und Ubisoft hat derweil ein neues Update veröffentlicht, das ihr ansehen und herunterladen solltet. Im Fokus des Updates 1.03 stehen selbstredend das Bug-Fixing und diverse Verbesserungen am Gameplay, User Interface und sogar an den Quests. Außerdem wurde ein HDRTV-Support hinzugefügt. 

    Ein großes Thema ist auch immer die Performance eines Spiels und die dazughörige Stabilität. Ubisoft konnte die Leistung ein wenig verbessern. Sie haben innerhalb des Change-Logs beschrieben, wie genau die Änderungen ausfallen. Insgesamt ist das Change-Log recht umfangreich. Wir haben alle Infos nachfolgend für euch eingebunden.

    Change-Log Assassin's Creed: Origins Update 1.03

    Gameplay

    • Added parry ability to Aya playable character
    • Improved playable character, NPC’s, and animal navigation
    • Balanced damages when executing an Overpower Chain Throw
    • Prevented sandstorm from appearing over water
    • Prevented playable character from changing stance during dialogue scenes
    • Fixed various issues with the playable character being stick in overheat stance, in haystack, or in the world geometry under certain circumstances
    • Fixed issue preventing players from picking up arrows in certain circumstances
    • Fixed issue preventing players from interacting with loot bags dropped inside cages
    • Fixed issue where screen would briefly turn black when entering plause menu in Stone Circle activity
    • Fixed issue where the thrown weapon could sometimes not hit the intended enemy when using the Overpower Chain Throw ability
    • Fixed issue with Critical attack ability where playable character could sometimes not reach his target
    • Fixed issue with caged lions attacks not dealing any damage
    • Fixed issue with Ledge assassination on sleeping enemies
    • Fixed issue with Sickle swords, heavy blunt & scepter classes not able transition from Charged heavy attack to Charged light attack
    • Fixed visual effect on Sickle sword’s charged light attack
    • Fixed issue where arrows could sometimes not hit a moving enemy when locked on him
    • Fixed some inconsistencies when using the Parry ability with Sickle swords
    • Fixed weapon rotation when releasing a Charged heavy attack
    • Fixed camera movement when being on a to an enemy
    • Fixed issue where the playable character could lost health when parrying
    • Fixed issue with Captains throwing knives not dealing damage

    Quest

    • Improved various cinematic transitions
    • Improved level of detail during several cinematic sequences
    • Fixed issue with the interaction with NPC’s the Cat and Mouse quest
    • Fixed out bound issues in Present Day


    User interface

    • Added back button icon to locked menu pages
    • Added category filters in the gear page of the store
    • Added a completed activity panel to some activity location
    • Added indication of the currently equipped gear in the shop upgrade menu
    • Added a hold gauge to Follow Road input representation
    • Improved Photo mode grid to follow Rule of Thirds principle
    • Improved the loot icon when purchasing a Heka Chest
    • Reduced text size in Arena wave display to prevent display issues in some languages
    • Disabled photo mode when in Stone Circles
    • Disabled critical messages when in Photo mode
    • Fixed some critical messages from appearing even if HUD is set to minimal
    • Fixed health bar display when aiming at Ptolemaic Champions
    • Fixed mission Quest icon in Daily Quest
    • Fixed issue preventing research folders from opening in Present Day menu
    • Fixed material icons display when deploying Senu
    • Fixed ellipsis glyph in Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese fonts
    • Fixed various visual and functionality, menu issues

    Graphics & Audio

    • Added HDR TV Support

    System

    • Improved stability and performance

    Quelle: Gamepur

