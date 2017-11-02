Assassin's Creed: Origins - Änderungen im November-Update 1.03

Die Mannen von Ubisoft haben ein neues Update für Assassin's Creed: Origins veröffentlicht, das einige Verbesserungen bereithält. Ihr könnt das Update ab sofort herunterladen und installieren.
Das neue RPG-Action-Adventure aus dem Hause Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed: Origins, ist vor kurzem veröffentlicht wurden. Wir haben euch vor wenigen Tagen erklärt, wie ihr beispielsweise das magische Einhorn freischalten könnt, um es als Reittier zu verwenden.
Nun ist der Titel schon knapp eine Woche auf dem Markt und Ubisoft hat derweil ein neues Update veröffentlicht, das ihr ansehen und herunterladen solltet. Im Fokus des Updates 1.03 stehen selbstredend das Bug-Fixing und diverse Verbesserungen am Gameplay, User Interface und sogar an den Quests. Außerdem wurde ein HDRTV-Support hinzugefügt.
Ein großes Thema ist auch immer die Performance eines Spiels und die dazughörige Stabilität. Ubisoft konnte die Leistung ein wenig verbessern. Sie haben innerhalb des Change-Logs beschrieben, wie genau die Änderungen ausfallen. Insgesamt ist das Change-Log recht umfangreich. Wir haben alle Infos nachfolgend für euch eingebunden.
Change-Log Assassin's Creed: Origins Update 1.03
Gameplay
Added parry ability to Aya playable character
Improved playable character, NPC’s, and animal navigation
Balanced damages when executing an Overpower Chain Throw
Prevented sandstorm from appearing over water
Prevented playable character from changing stance during dialogue scenes
Fixed various issues with the playable character being stick in overheat stance, in haystack, or in the world geometry under certain circumstances
Fixed issue preventing players from picking up arrows in certain circumstances
Fixed issue preventing players from interacting with loot bags dropped inside cages
Fixed issue where screen would briefly turn black when entering plause menu in Stone Circle activity
Fixed issue where the thrown weapon could sometimes not hit the intended enemy when using the Overpower Chain Throw ability
Fixed issue with Critical attack ability where playable character could sometimes not reach his target
Fixed issue with caged lions attacks not dealing any damage
Fixed issue with Ledge assassination on sleeping enemies
Fixed issue with Sickle swords, heavy blunt & scepter classes not able transition from Charged heavy attack to Charged light attack
Fixed visual effect on Sickle sword’s charged light attack
Fixed issue where arrows could sometimes not hit a moving enemy when locked on him
Fixed some inconsistencies when using the Parry ability with Sickle swords
Fixed weapon rotation when releasing a Charged heavy attack
Fixed camera movement when being on a to an enemy
Fixed issue where the playable character could lost health when parrying
Fixed issue with Captains throwing knives not dealing damage
Quest
Improved various cinematic transitions
Improved level of detail during several cinematic sequences
Fixed issue with the interaction with NPC’s the Cat and Mouse quest
Fixed out bound issues in Present Day
User interface
Added back button icon to locked menu pages
Added category filters in the gear page of the store
Added a completed activity panel to some activity location
Added indication of the currently equipped gear in the shop upgrade menu
Added a hold gauge to Follow Road input representation
Improved Photo mode grid to follow Rule of Thirds principle
Improved the loot icon when purchasing a Heka Chest
Reduced text size in Arena wave display to prevent display issues in some languages
Disabled photo mode when in Stone Circles
Disabled critical messages when in Photo mode
Fixed some critical messages from appearing even if HUD is set to minimal
Fixed health bar display when aiming at Ptolemaic Champions
Fixed mission Quest icon in Daily Quest
Fixed issue preventing research folders from opening in Present Day menu
Fixed material icons display when deploying Senu
Fixed ellipsis glyph in Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese fonts
Fixed various visual and functionality, menu issues