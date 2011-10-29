Infos Bewerten News Videos Artikel Guild Wars: Nightfall
Community 3/5

Updates zu Guild Wars: Nightfall
Artikel zu Guild Wars: Nightfall
Nightfall Special Edition ab sofort im Handel Keine Ergebnisse Keine Ergebnisse

  • Guild Wars: Nightfall

  • Entwickler: ArenaNet
  • Publisher: NCSoft
  • Genre: MMORPG
  • Status: Released
  • Altersfreigabe: Keine Angabe
Star
Bewerte Guild Wars: Nightfall mit deiner Note. Dabei wertest du von Note 1 bis 5, während 5 die beste Wertung ist. Insgesamt haben 9 Spieler eine Wertung von 3/5 abgegeben. 1 2 3 4 5
Kaufen Alle Infos

Games bewerten