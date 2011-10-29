Spiele
News
Videos
Artikel
Quiz
Startseite
Releases
Games
News
Videos
Artikel
Reviews
Previews
Quiz
Suche
Team
PlayNation.de
/
Games
/
Grand Chase
Infos
Bewerten
News
Videos
Artikel
Gefãllt dir das Spiel?
Community
3/5
Updates zu Grand Chase
Finding Refuge: Neues Content Update für Hobby-Gärtner
Closed Beta gestartet
Früher Start der Monsterjagd: Hol dir deinen Beta-Key ab!
Pures Chaos: Zwei neue Ingame Events am Start
Sidescrolling-Action auf dem Prüfstand!
Actionreiche Kämpfe und Jump and Run Einlagen: Ähnlich wie Dragonica ist auch das kostenlose Grand Chase ein so genanntes Sidescrolling-MMORPG – ihr betrachtet demnach das Geschehen von der Seite und hüpft sowie prügelt was das Zeug hält. Ob das virtuelle ...
Werdet zum Seeker: Neue Job-Klasse für Zero erschienen
Das totale Chaos: Umfangreiches Content Update erschienen
Umfangreiches Update erweitert das kostenlose MMORPG
Sechs Länder im World Championship Tournament
Weitere News anzeigen
Keine Ergebnisse
Grand Chase
Entwickler: KOG
Publisher: KOG
Genre: MMORPG
Status: Eingestellt
Altersfreigabe: Keine Angabe
Bewerte Grand Chase mit deiner Note. Dabei wertest du von Note 1 bis 5, während 5 die beste Wertung ist. Insgesamt haben
2
Spieler
eine Wertung von
3
/5
abgegeben.
1
2
3
4
5
Hervorragend
Gut
Mittelmäßig
Schlecht
Schrecklich
Kaufen
Alle Infos
Games bewerten
Battlefield 1
Ego-Shooter
4
/5
Friday the 13th: The Game
Survival-Horror
4
/5
Watch Dogs 2
Action-Adventure
4
/5
1998 - 2017 PlayNation.de
Impressum
Team
Nutzungsbestimmungen
Archiv
Hosting bei Nitrado
Nach oben
Battlefield 1
Friday the 13th: The Game
Watch Dogs 2
Zelda: Breath of the Wild
GTA 5
Liveticker aktualisieren...