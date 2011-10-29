Infos Bewerten News Videos Artikel Grand Chase
Community 3/5

Updates zu Grand Chase
Artikel zu Grand Chase
Finding Refuge: Neues Content Update für Hobby-Gärtner
Artikel zu Grand Chase
Closed Beta gestartet Artikel zu Grand Chase Früher Start der Monsterjagd: Hol dir deinen Beta-Key ab! Artikel zu Grand Chase Pures Chaos: Zwei neue Ingame Events am Start Test zu Grand Chase Sidescrolling-Action auf dem Prüfstand! Actionreiche Kämpfe und Jump and Run Einlagen: Ähnlich wie Dragonica ist auch das kostenlose Grand Chase ein so genanntes Sidescrolling-MMORPG – ihr betrachtet demnach das Geschehen von der Seite und hüpft sowie prügelt was das Zeug hält. Ob das virtuelle ... Artikel zu Grand Chase Werdet zum Seeker: Neue Job-Klasse für Zero erschienen Artikel zu Grand Chase Das totale Chaos: Umfangreiches Content Update erschienen Artikel zu Grand Chase Umfangreiches Update erweitert das kostenlose MMORPG Artikel zu Grand Chase Sechs Länder im World Championship Tournament Weitere News anzeigen Keine Ergebnisse

  • Grand Chase

  • Entwickler: KOG
  • Publisher: KOG
  • Genre: MMORPG
  • Status: Eingestellt
  • Altersfreigabe: Keine Angabe
Star
Bewerte Grand Chase mit deiner Note. Dabei wertest du von Note 1 bis 5, während 5 die beste Wertung ist. Insgesamt haben 2 Spieler eine Wertung von 3/5 abgegeben. 1 2 3 4 5
Kaufen Alle Infos

Games bewerten