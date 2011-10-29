Infos Bewerten News Videos Artikel A Boy and his Blob
Community 1/5

Updates zu A Boy and his Blob
Artikel zu A Boy and his Blob
Gameplay-Eindrücke des Spiels
Artikel zu A Boy and his Blob
Galerie erweitert Artikel zu A Boy and his Blob Neuauflage des NES-Klassikers Keine Ergebnisse Keine Ergebnisse

  • A Boy and his Blob

  • Entwickler: Nintendo
  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Genre: Jump'n'Run
  • Status: Released
  • Altersfreigabe: Keine Angabe
  • Release
  • Wii: 10.02.2008
Star
Bewerte A Boy and his Blob mit deiner Note. Dabei wertest du von Note 1 bis 5, während 5 die beste Wertung ist. Insgesamt haben 1 Spieler eine Wertung von 1/5 abgegeben. 1 2 3 4 5
Kaufen Alle Infos

Games bewerten