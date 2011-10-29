Infos Bewerten News Videos Artikel Adellion
Community 3/5

Updates zu Adellion
Artikel zu Adellion
Neue Screenshots
Artikel zu Adellion
Statusbericht + Screenshots Artikel zu Adellion Neue Informationen Interview zu Adellion Interview: Adellion Fantasy-MMORPG mit geringem Budget: Wir haben Projekt-Manager John Bates über Adellion ausgefragt! Keine Ergebnisse

  • Adellion

  • Entwickler: HonourBound
  • Publisher: HonourBound
  • Genre: MMORPG
  • Status: Eingestellt
  • Altersfreigabe: Keine Angabe
Star
Bewerte Adellion mit deiner Note. Dabei wertest du von Note 1 bis 5, während 5 die beste Wertung ist. Insgesamt haben 5 Spieler eine Wertung von 3/5 abgegeben. 1 2 3 4 5
Kaufen Alle Infos

Games bewerten